Brazil v Haiti team news: Cunha in for Thiago, Raphinha + Vini Jr start

A draw in their opening match wasn’t the start Brazil wanted but a contest against the group minnows, Haiti, could be just what the doctor ordered.

The two sides have met three times before with Brazil winning all three encounters, outscoring their opponents by 17 goals to one.

Kick-off in Philadelphia is at 01:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) replaces Igor Thiago ($5.9m) in one of two changes from the 1-1 draw with Morocco, with Danilo ($5.6m) coming in for Ibanez ($4.4m) at right-back the other.

From a Fantasy World Cup perspective, all eyes will be on Raphinha ($8.2m) and Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) with captaincy and 12th mans in play.

Vini Jr scored against Morocco with his only shot of the game but with Thiago absent he should occupy a more central position this time.

Raphinha, Brazil’s top scorer in qualifying, had two shots and created three chances in that match. An encouraging start but his 21.4 per cent ownership will be hoping that positive underlying numbers turn into points pretty quickly.

Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor ($5.0m), the most-selected member of the Haitian team, is replaced by a defender, Jean-Kévin Duverne ($3.8m), in the starting XI as manager Sébastien Migné aims to frustrate the five-time World Cup winners for as long as possible.

LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha

Subs: Weverton, Ederson, Ederson Silva, Alex Sandro, Bremer, Leo Pereira, Fabinho, Danilo, Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Martinelli, Ibanez, Thiago, Rayan

Haiti XI: Johny Placide, Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience, Josué Casimir, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ruben Providence, Frantzdy Pierrot

Subs: Duverger, Thermoncy, Sainte, Etienne, Nazon, Deedson, Lacroix, Metusala, Joseph, Isidor, Fortune, Paugain, Simon, W. Pierre, A. Pierre