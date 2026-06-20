Dugout Discussion

Brazil v Haiti team news: Cunha in for Thiago, Raphinha + Vini Jr start

20 June 2026 16 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
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A draw in their opening match wasn’t the start Brazil wanted but a contest against the group minnows, Haiti, could be just what the doctor ordered.

The two sides have met three times before with Brazil winning all three encounters, outscoring their opponents by 17 goals to one.

Kick-off in Philadelphia is at 01:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) replaces Igor Thiago ($5.9m) in one of two changes from the 1-1 draw with Morocco, with Danilo ($5.6m) coming in for Ibanez ($4.4m) at right-back the other.

From a Fantasy World Cup perspective, all eyes will be on Raphinha ($8.2m) and Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) with captaincy and 12th mans in play.

Vini Jr scored against Morocco with his only shot of the game but with Thiago absent he should occupy a more central position this time.

Raphinha, Brazil’s top scorer in qualifying, had two shots and created three chances in that match. An encouraging start but his 21.4 per cent ownership will be hoping that positive underlying numbers turn into points pretty quickly.

Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor ($5.0m), the most-selected member of the Haitian team, is replaced by a defender, Jean-Kévin Duverne ($3.8m), in the starting XI as manager Sébastien Migné aims to frustrate the five-time World Cup winners for as long as possible.

LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha

Subs: Weverton, Ederson, Ederson Silva, Alex Sandro, Bremer, Leo Pereira, Fabinho, Danilo, Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Martinelli, Ibanez, Thiago, Rayan

Haiti XI: Johny Placide, Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience, Josué Casimir, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ruben Providence, Frantzdy Pierrot

Subs: Duverger, Thermoncy, Sainte, Etienne, Nazon, Deedson, Lacroix, Metusala, Joseph, Isidor, Fortune, Paugain, Simon, W. Pierre, A. Pierre

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16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I have Ismael Saibari captained, shall I stick or twist and give the captaincy to Raphinha?!

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    1. patrickhatrick
      • 13 Years
      57 mins ago

      i have the same issue…

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    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      11 points is huge well done with scouting bonus
      Personally I don't Raphina will beat that or it's too risky

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        *think*

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      2. patrickhatrick
        • 13 Years
        53 mins ago

        decided to make the change. got 8 more captain options for this round … worth the punt i think

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        1. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Off injured haha

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  2. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    wasnt it a vini assist?

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    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Second one is.

      Thought the first should also be.

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    2. ffs casual
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A defender got a touch before Cunha for the first so no assist.

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      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Thanks everyone.

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  3. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Raph off! What happened?

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    1. ffs casual
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Commentator mentioned possible hamstring

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  4. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    With Raph off a brazil pen woudld be intresting.
    I think Cunha would go fro the hattrick.
    Has a pretty decent record from the spot (i believe).

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  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Vini enjoying pllnety of joy from the left side against Haiti. Something to monitor for MD3.

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  6. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Think only a Vini hattrick would stop me from putting the armband on Mbappe

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