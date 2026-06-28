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Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: FPLReaction’s team reveal

28 June 2026 66 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
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The Round of 32 of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s time to lock in our squads. With fixtures, Scouting Bonus ownership, chip strategy and expected line-ups all playing a major role, there are plenty of different ways to approach the opening knockout round.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current Wildcard squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

ROUND 3 REVIEW

Round 3 was another step in the right direction. My start to the tournament was slow. It wasn’t a disaster, but you need a fast start if you want to challenge for a top 1k finish, and I didn’t get that. Even so, I haven’t given up on that goal just yet.

Captaincy went perfectly early on. Vinícius Júnior ($10.0m) rewarded me with a huge 30-point haul, while other popular picks such as Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m), Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) and Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) also delivered.

I also picked up a few differential returns. Moussa Niakhaté ($4.3m) rewarded my faith with a clean sheet, while Yan Diomande ($5.9m) chipped in with seven points. My biggest success, though, was Ramin Rezaeian. He’s been one of my favourite picks for years, so seeing him score against Egypt made that punt even sweeter.

In the end, I scored 97 points and climbed from around 500k to 160k overall. That’s solid progress, but there’s still plenty of work to do. I know simply playing the chips well and picking the obvious players won’t be enough to reach my target. I need to back the right differentials now rather than waiting until the final rounds and throwing everything into one aggressive gamble.

TEAM REVEAL

 

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Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
66 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Comments please

    Fofana Simon
    Cucurella Tah Munoz Sanchez(MEX) Medina
    Vini Dembelle Olise Yamal Mahrez
    Messi Mbappe Sarr

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    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Can't say I have the same faith in Algeria or Senegal tbh.

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    2. Miro
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I like it

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    3. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I watched part of their matches
      Algerian guys love showing skills and got the energy
      Senegal having admin issues but full of talent and intent, they don't get tired
      But yes, it's high risk

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Reply fail to Goro Majima

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  2. Miro
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts on this ?

    Rangel Martinez
    De Fougerolles Konsa Cubarsi D.Santos Brown
    Vini Dembele Baena Sane L.Diaz
    Haaland Mbappe Messi

    still 1.3m to spare

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Germany is not too reliable so I'll do Sane to Olise or something like this

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  3. hugofmdias
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Crépeau Martinez
    Cucurella DeFourgerolles Dest Konsa Molina
    Dembele Pulisic ViniJr Bellingham Vargas
    Haaland Mbappe Messi

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    1. hugofmdias
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Doubts about Pulisic (vs Wirtz) and Vargas (vs Manzambi)

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    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Vargas and Manzambi have similar underlying numbers so far so you might as well take the one with scouting bonus imo. that's what i'm doing at least.

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  4. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Intuitively, you need defenders who are subbed off after 60 minutes clean sheet
    Any idea who those could be

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  5. Supernova
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone want to talk me out of USA defence double up on Dest/Freeman, or is it a valid gamble?

    B&H have looked fairly toothless against any quality, and both those players are cheap and attacking.

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I like it

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    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      should be good for this round, yeah, just have an exit plan because i wouldn't expect a clean sheet against Belgium or Senegal

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    3. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      One is enough

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  6. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Daniel Munoz is showing as not being expected to start in the Fan Team game. Any substance to that or just nonsense?

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Got to be nonsense. Ive heard nothing, and he was only rested v Portugal because it was effectively dead rubber

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes
        He came as a sub and was fully involved, unlucky not to get a goal again

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  7. karam94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Martinez Rangel
    Cucu DeFougerolles Konsa Monica Martinez
    Yamal Dembele Diaz Vinicius KDB
    Oyarzabal Mbappe Messi

    England don't convince me offensively versus a solid Congo defence.
    Haaland is a beast but Ivory Coast have been defensively solid so far.

    Spain haven't looked great but Austria have conceded plenty of goals & I suspect they purposely didn't get out of first gear against Uruguay...

    Not sure if Mojica starts? Feel fomo with no US representation.

    Talk me out of it my current draft!

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    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Rangel a transfer waiting to happen. Yamal a great player but fantasy only has 1 return

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      1. karam94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Rangel - alternative at 3.9?
        Yamal - an expensive risk I'm willing to take

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Share feelings about England and Haaland, in fact I have got fofana for saves with Simon as backup
      Munoz shall be the pick from colombia

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      1. karam94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Nice idea with Fofana for saves.
        What front 3 have you gone with if not Oyarzabal or Haaland or Kane?

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          just now

          My team, attack to defense, so far
          Messi Mbappe Sarr
          Vini Yamal Dembelle Olise Mahrez
          Cucurella Munoz Martinez Medina Vasquez
          Fofana Simon

          Qualification booster active, WC in hand

          Any comments please

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  8. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Hey folks how are we looking ?

    Rangel / Martinez
    Munoz Cucu Medina Freeman Santos
    Vini Yamal Olise Dembele Díaz
    Mbappe Messi Balogun

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    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      France are fantastic but three attackers is a lot especially with Germany next round (probably) imho

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Pretty similar to what i have, GKs are the main difference, Freeman/Santos, Diaz, Balogun
      I think brazil will conceded so i have gone Sanchez (MEX) who could be Riad, wanted Hakimi but short of funds
      Got Tah but I might go argentine double defense
      For Diaz I have got Mahrez, Sarr for Bologun
      Good team overall, after subs we might end up similar scores lol

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  9. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Any recommendations for hidden gems under 5% owned midfielders?
    Currently Im on
    McKennie. Vargas. JRod. Nakumura. Mahrez.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Elliot Anderson
      Lucas Paqueta
      Pulisic

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      1. Yankee Toffee
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cunha

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  10. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Theo or Jules?

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  11. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Settling on this. ~8k currently.

    Freese, Vargas
    Cucu, Lisandro Martinez, Konsa, Alistair Johnston, Davinson Sanchez
    Yamal, Vini, Dembele, Pulisic, Ruben Vargas
    Mbappe, Messi, Lautaro Martinez

    I realize Lautaro > Haaland/Kane is dumb, but I can't get away from the upside of double Argentina attack vs Cabo Verde. Even in limited mins I'll gamble on 2x Argentina attack. Freese, Pulisic, Vargas, Johnston probably have to go next round but let's see. 7x scouting bonus, if Konsa goes over 5% I'll swap to O'Reilly.

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    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      You’ll need keeper changes eventually. Look past this round more

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      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        i think Colombia gets into the QFs without *too* much trouble, but maybe i'm underrating the Swiss. imo plenty of transfers to figure that out later when this is probably the last round you can bank the scouting bonus from a GK. after this we're all going to one of Martinez, Pickford, Maignan or Simon anyway.

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      I don't like Lautaro that much. Capo Verde have proven their defense is good. There are better single fixtures to target imo.

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  12. eririi
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Any thoughts on Nathaniel Brown for one game - will he start?

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  13. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Beautiful feeling when your draft is on exact budget.

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  14. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    I was locked in but thoughts on Balogun vs Cunha? Both are eligible for scouting bonus & I think they could do well.

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    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cunha a good shout. As a US supporter I don’t have faith in Balogun

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Hmm thanks. Think I will target Bosnia because Japan can be unpredictable.(Qualification booster activated). I have Vini in the team in case Brazil score a few. Thing is Neymar, Endrick & Igor are threats to Cunha's minutes. I had him for md 3, he performed though it might be time to switch

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cunha is easy
      Brazil Japan shall be full of goals
      Cunha was very threatening

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Actually this has me tempted by Cunha over Oyarzabal now

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Don't think Spain likes to score a lot
          Most probably they'll target 1-0 or 2-0

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      2. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        As much as I love Cunha. I just think Balogun is the better pick this round. Minutes are safe & an extra captain option since I have Vinicius. Brazil should defeat Japan but it could be tight. No debate in USA - Bosnia. Easy USA win imo

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Balogun is safer yes

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  15. Yankee Toffee
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    RMT, por favor. Qual booster in play. 0 itb

    Malignan, Martinez
    DSantos, Medina, Cucu, Munoz, Freeman
    Vini, Dembele, Bellingham, Diaz, Manzambi
    Messi, Mbappe, Kane

    Tried to choose teams looking forward to future rounds and max qual booster Def could use some work. Cheers for any suggestions

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    1. FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      How nailed on is D Santos? Seems like a free lunch, given price and having scouting bonus. I know Japan is not the best fixture, but still

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  16. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who's more likely to keep a CS this RD; USA(BIH) or Canada(RSA)?

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      None

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Need a max. 3.9m defender. Got any ideas?

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Riad, Mojica

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Cheers. Is it over the top to double up Mojica with Munoz?

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            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              I’m doubling on Munoz and Sanchez anyway!

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            2. Mozumbus
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Juicy, but I'll not do that given colombia got the last match
              Munoz a must have

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    2. FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      USA according to projections. I think Bosnia may surprise though

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  17. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    Who is Molina's challenger for the Argentinian right back spot? I looked at a couple of Spanish language sites, and they had Tagliafico/Medina 50/50, while both predicted Molina to start.

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      27 mins ago

      Montiel. But he picked up a knock in the first game. I think both Molina and Medina are nailed honestly.

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      1. FPL Emu
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        That would be awesome. The issue with them isn't really that game as much - especially Medina, as I think he starts personally. But having someone who may become deadwood or get cameos sucks a bit, as we will definitely need transfers more than we think right now, with injuries, upsets, and players that come onto the radar

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  18. gart888
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Best midfielder 6.7 or lower? Already have Manzambi.

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    1. FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Trossard

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I have gone Mahrez
      He showed good class, good team coordination, and positive intent

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  19. Sidlam
      25 mins ago

      Hey Fam would appreciate advice, 50 points behind in my friends league, also first time playing

      Martinez Crepeau
      Cucu Freeman Dumfries Dest Martinez
      Olise Vini Lamine Nmecha Dembele
      Messi Balogun Mbappe

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      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        triple French attack is *probably* overkill given that they likely have Germany after this. if you're chasing you're effectively banking on them putting 4-5 past Austria and all three getting involved. but France also look incredible so if you're set on that i don't blame you.

        i'd also wait a week on Dumfries. whoever wins that NED/MAR game will be great in the next round though. i'd go with someone like Munoz instead if you want a very attacking fullback with a better defensive matchup.

        Balogun punt is fine too since you're chasing but just be aware that he's probably gotta go after this game.

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        1. Hibbopotamus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          sorry Sweden* not Austria

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          1. Sidlam
              just now

              are there betters punts to help with the chase?

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