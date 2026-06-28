Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: FPLReaction’s team reveal

The Round of 32 of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s time to lock in our squads. With fixtures, Scouting Bonus ownership, chip strategy and expected line-ups all playing a major role, there are plenty of different ways to approach the opening knockout round.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current Wildcard squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

ROUND 3 REVIEW

Round 3 was another step in the right direction. My start to the tournament was slow. It wasn’t a disaster, but you need a fast start if you want to challenge for a top 1k finish, and I didn’t get that. Even so, I haven’t given up on that goal just yet.

Captaincy went perfectly early on. Vinícius Júnior ($10.0m) rewarded me with a huge 30-point haul, while other popular picks such as Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m), Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) and Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) also delivered.

I also picked up a few differential returns. Moussa Niakhaté ($4.3m) rewarded my faith with a clean sheet, while Yan Diomande ($5.9m) chipped in with seven points. My biggest success, though, was Ramin Rezaeian. He’s been one of my favourite picks for years, so seeing him score against Egypt made that punt even sweeter.

In the end, I scored 97 points and climbed from around 500k to 160k overall. That’s solid progress, but there’s still plenty of work to do. I know simply playing the chips well and picking the obvious players won’t be enough to reach my target. I need to back the right differentials now rather than waiting until the final rounds and throwing everything into one aggressive gamble.

TEAM REVEAL