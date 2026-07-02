USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina team news: Pulisic + Dest start

The USA take on Bosnia and Herzegovina for the right to play Senegal Belgium in the last 16.

Kick-off in San Francisco is at 01:00 BST.

The USA are overwhelming favourites to progress but Bosnia and Herzegovina have a habit of causing an upset – they beat Italy in a play-off to reach the World Cup.

TEAM NEWS

Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) is deemed fit enough to start for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The former Chelsea player is yet to complete more than 45 minutes of football after struggling with a calf injury.

The popular Sergino Dest ($4.3m), the most-selected player among Fantasy managers, returns to the starting XI following a rest and brief appearance in the final Group D match. The attacking defender has produced returns in each of his two starts at the World Cup so far.

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kerim Alajbegovic ($4.2m), a scorer in the win over Qatar, starts alongside the evergreen Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) and Ermedin Demirovic ($6.2m) in attack.

None of the Bosnia and Herzegovina side surpass the five per cent threshold, meaning they all qualify for Scouting Bonus, whereas three of the USA team are above the crucial mark: Alexander Freeman ($4.0m) joins Dest and Pulisic.

LINE-UPS

USA XI: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

Subs: M. Turner, C. Brady, A. Trusty, G. Reyna, R. Pepi, B. Aaronson, M. Robinson, S. Berhalter, M. Arfsten, H. Wright, T. Weah, J. Scally, A. Zendejas

Bosnia and Herzegovina XI: Nikola Vasilj, Nikola Katic, Stjepan Radeljic, Tarik Muharemović, Amar Dedić, Armin Gigovic, Ivan Sunjic, Sead Kolasinac, Kerim Alajbegovic, Edin Džeko, Ermedin Demirovic

Subs: M. Jurkas, M. Zlomislic, N. Mujakic, D. Hadzikadunic, B. Tahirovic, S. Bazdar, I. Basic, A. Memic, A. Hadziahmetovic, D. Burnic, E. Bajraktarevic, H. Tabakovic, A. Malic, J. Lukic, E. Mahmic