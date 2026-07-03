Switzerland v Algeria team news: Manzambi + Vargas start

Group B winners Switzerland play Algeria for a place in the Last 16.

After starting with a disappointing draw against Qatar, the Swiss then beat Bosnia and Herzegovina before a 2-1 win over co-hosts Canada saw them top their group.

Algeria’s sole win so far came against Jordan as they scraped through as one of the best third-placed teams.

In terms of World Cup pedigree, Algeria have only made the knockout stages once before, in Brazil 2014, where they lost to eventual winners Germany.

Whereas Switzerland last won a knockout match way back in 1954, when they hosted the tournament.

TEAM NEWS

Johan Manzambi ($5.6m), the most-popular player from either team, selected by 8.6 per cent of World Cup Fantasy managers, starts. The Swiss international has totalled an impressive 29 points so far, which given that he only played 25 minutes of the first group match is no mean feat.

Team-mate Ruben Vargas ($6.8m) has also managed double-figure hauls in back-to-back matches and, with just 2.8 per cent ownership, he still qualifies for Scouting Bonus. He also starts.

For the Algerians, Manchester City players past and present, in Riyad Mahrez ($6.5m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri ($4.9m), are named in the starting XI. Mahrez has proved the better pick of the two, scoring twice and picking up 16 points in a three-all draw with Austria in the final group match.

The budget-friendly Rafik Belghali (£3.5m) also scored in that contest, the defender starts his fourth successive match.

LINE-UPS

Switzerland XI: Gregor Kobel, Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Rubén Vargas, Breel Embolo

Subs: L. Mvogo, M. Keller, M. Muheim, S. Widmer, A. Jashari, D. Sow, C. Fassnacht, E. Comert, N. Okafor, M. Aebischer, F. Rieder, Z. Amdouni, A. Amenda, C. Itten

Algeria XI: Luca Zidane, Rafik Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Ramiz Zerrouki, Nabil Bentaleb, Riyad Mahrez, Houssem Aouar, Farès Chaïbi, Ibrahim Maza

Subs: M. Mastil, O. Benbot, A. Abada, M. Tougai, Z. Belaid, A. Gouiri, A. Hadj Moussa, J. Hadjam, H. Boudaoui, A. Boulbina, Y. Titraoui, F. Ghedjemis, S. Chergui