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France v Spain team news: Barcola in for Doue

14 July 2026 237 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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100 matches down, four to go: it’s World Cup semi-final time as France meet Spain.

Kick-off in Dallas is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Les Bleus make two changes from the 2-0 win over Morocco in the quarter-finals.

One is expected as Aurélien Tchouaméni ($6.5m) returns from injury to replace Manu Koné ($6.1m) in the engine room.

The other alteration is more of a surprise – or at least, it was until the news broke on social media earlier this afternoon. Bradley Barcola ($8.0m) comes in for Desire Doué ($7.5m) on the wing.

As for Spain, Luis de la Fuente has named the same side that started Friday’s quarter-final win over Belgium.

Mikel Merino ($6.2m), the match-winner in each of the past two rounds, has to settle for substitute duty once again.

Pedri ($8.1m) is once more kept out of the side by Fabian Ruiz ($6.8m).

Now that we’ve seen the line-ups, we know that only four starters qualify for Scouting Bonus. Unsurprisingly, they are the four central midfielders: Ruiz, Rodri ($7.5m), Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot ($6.4m).

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Mbappe.

Subs: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Kone, Thuram, Kante, Konate, Zaire-Emery, Theo Hernandez, Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Mateta, Cherki, Akliouche, Lacroix.

Spain XI: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal.

Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Torres, Gavi, Pino, Williams, Zubimendi, Gonzalez, Munoz, Iglesias.

PRE-DEADLINE READS

237 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Steavn8k
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    This ref is making his calls on vibes only. I'm all for it.

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    French cooked?

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Omelette rising

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  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Simple Simon - too easy

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  4. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    58 mins ago

    You’d have thought it would be not too difficult, for Mbappe to lob the ball into the empty net there.

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  5. SM001
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Away les bleus!

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  6. Pariße
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Pedro Porro haul. The information is always there, you just gotta get it right 😀

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    1. Steavn8k
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Got him 2 min. before deadline to cover mini league rival. Glad I did.

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      1. Pariße
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Great call yeah, his attacking stats are much superior to any French defender, and the Spanish system enables complete obliteration of threat form the opponent.

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      If Porro's available for GW1 I want him for FPL. Senesi, Van Hecke, Robertson, Tonali, Fernandes are all great additions to the defensive unit, and they have great opening fixtures. De Zerbi is cooking.

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      1. Pariße
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Will the FPL headquarters take into account his World cup performances when setting his price?

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        1. Moon Dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I'm not sure, but I doubt it. Small sample and in a completely different team.

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  7. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    54 mins ago

    You can see how stunned the French fans are, they clearly thought the trophy was in the bag. C'est la vie.

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  8. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    Mbappe YC and a pair of boxing gloves

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  9. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Mbappe yellow

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  10. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    52 mins ago

    Still no SoT from France?

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  11. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Don’t care that I have only two Spain players. So happy they are winning…Ole!

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    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      How's the best team in the tournament getting on?

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Good question!

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      2. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        They appear to be winning 2-0.

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  12. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    This has been an absolute disaster fantasy wise. How many transfers for the final?

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      3rd place playoff is included

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      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        I keep forgetting that tbh. Not sure who France will put out in that game though.

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Heavy to moderate rotation at least.

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      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        I am not sure Big nations care about 3rd place.

        If it was Switzerland, Colombia etc. then yes.

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  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    44 mins ago

    My rank was 4K going into the Knockouts
    Now its 26982
    Suboptimal

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  14. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Spain beats France 2-0 and advances to the final. France will play for Bronze.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Spain were superb!

      Reminded me of the Euros Final. Suffocating performance.

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  15. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    France going backwards.. from world cup winners to runners up to semifinalists.. 2030 wc qf then

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  16. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    So much for the bookies, experts and Co....

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      And the one who said Doue will start

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah what was that all about? L Equippe said he would.

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Football will forever be unpredictable. Thankfully.

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    3. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Quite hard to believe France lost tbh. They seemed like a team with a clear approach for every match. I just think their midfield was really poor & it should have been better.
      Maybe Theo should have started because he is better at defending than Digne who was up against Yamal. Probably a tactical blunder but can't be too certain.

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Despite all their attacking threats they were too reliant on Mbappe. Probably peaked too soon. Showbiating against the Norway B team like they'd achieved anything while they could have rested a few.An awful Paraguay team kept them scoreless from play. Morocco were poor on the day kept them fairly quiet. They were as good as poosition let them be.

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  17. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Even though France still has a match left most of their players are probably sells now.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      lineups

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yes, but expecting heavy rotation.

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        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          No. They ll still play a strong lineup. But expect digne, barcola, maybe dembele miss out

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          1. CoracAld2831
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            I do not think they'll care about 3rd place.

            I would not be surprised if most of the stars return to their clubs tbh.

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            1. jacob1989
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              Lol. They will. There ll be some changes but mpabbe and main players will start.. teams do give importance to 3rd place.. they are professionals

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              1. CoracAld2831
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                We'll see.

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yes

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  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    39 mins ago

    Now we have to wait to finalize our squads till lineups are announced for 3rd place match

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Or just load up on Spain and the second finalist.

      8 is the maximum, i think.

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        3rd place playoff always tend to be high scoring

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        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Argentina V France should be a corker

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  19. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Got 4 Spain
    Simon, Cucurella, Lamine (c), Olmo
    Only regret i didn't get Oyarzabal as well

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Do you regret? Mr. Hindsight?

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hehe

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Simon my maximum captain!

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    3. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      FIFA won't keep your rank history for the next 4 years so take some hits my friend. Hits are fun.

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Got WC lol

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    4. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nice!
      I sold Oyaball for Kane

      Cucu(6), Porro(14), Beana(3) and Lamine(10)

      80k->55k

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wow!

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pity the Lamine goal was offside

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I got Lamine(c) as well
        Could have been great if he wouldn't be offside!
        It's a twist, right
        I'm little confused

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wish I played Max(c) with Porro

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          1. Christina.
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Twist yes.

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    5. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I had Oyarzabal, Porro and Simon, and no France defenders!
      Max C 😀
      Only downside is selling Messi for Mbappe ;(

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Nice
        Having no French defense is something, high risk high reward
        You must have a great rank boost

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      2. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        6 mins ago

        wow!!!!

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  20. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    This guy actually selected Porro(c) out of his own

    64pts

    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy/public-team/977167/7?back=%2Frankings

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      There's always one 😆

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  21. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Not starting with Doue and Kone cost France the match

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  22. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Julien Laurens claims Saliba was saying "My back is gone! My back is gone!"
    https://x.com/LaurensJulien/status/2077113384240070993?s=20

    I hope he's okay. Back injuries are notoriously difficult.

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