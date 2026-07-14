France v Spain team news: Barcola in for Doue

100 matches down, four to go: it’s World Cup semi-final time as France meet Spain.

Kick-off in Dallas is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Les Bleus make two changes from the 2-0 win over Morocco in the quarter-finals.

One is expected as Aurélien Tchouaméni ($6.5m) returns from injury to replace Manu Koné ($6.1m) in the engine room.

The other alteration is more of a surprise – or at least, it was until the news broke on social media earlier this afternoon. Bradley Barcola ($8.0m) comes in for Desire Doué ($7.5m) on the wing.

As for Spain, Luis de la Fuente has named the same side that started Friday’s quarter-final win over Belgium.

Mikel Merino ($6.2m), the match-winner in each of the past two rounds, has to settle for substitute duty once again.

Pedri ($8.1m) is once more kept out of the side by Fabian Ruiz ($6.8m).

Now that we’ve seen the line-ups, we know that only four starters qualify for Scouting Bonus. Unsurprisingly, they are the four central midfielders: Ruiz, Rodri ($7.5m), Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot ($6.4m).

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Mbappe.

Subs: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Kone, Thuram, Kante, Konate, Zaire-Emery, Theo Hernandez, Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Mateta, Cherki, Akliouche, Lacroix.

Spain XI: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal.

Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Torres, Gavi, Pino, Williams, Zubimendi, Gonzalez, Munoz, Iglesias.

PRE-DEADLINE READS