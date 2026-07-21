Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are eagerly awaiting the official player prices for 2026/27, with the game expected to launch soon.

While we wait for FPL Towers to reveal all, our machine learning model has predicted the starting prices for every player. These are based on historical pricing trends and recent performances.

You can find them all here.

Below, we highlight the highest predicted prices across each position, including the premium stars, potential bargains and the players who could shape early squad selection for Gameweek 1.

Remember, you can use these predicted prices – and edit any you disagree with – to put together your own draft before the game is relaunched!

GOALKEEPEERS

One of the standout goalkeepers last season was David Raya. Our model predicts the Arsenal shotstopper will cost £6.0m for the 2026/27 campaign.

Raya finished as the highest-scoring goalkeeper in FPL after helping Arsenal keep 19 clean sheets. He also collected 11 bonus points on his way to 162 points. As a result, he and Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma top our predicted goalkeeper price list at £6.0m.

Caoimhin Kelleher could also attract plenty of attention ahead of the new season. Brentford managed just 10 clean sheets last term, but the Republic of Ireland international still ranked among the top three goalkeepers for both saves and bonus points. Our model predicts Caoimhin Kelleher will cost £5.0m, up from the £4.8m price he ended last season with.

Another goalkeeper expected to receive a £0.5m price rise is Robin Roefs, with our model predicting the Sunderland shot-stopper will cost £5.0m. He finished among the top three highest-scoring goalkeepers last season after keeping 10 clean sheets. Roefs also led all goalkeepers for bonus points, underlining his Fantasy appeal.

Just below the premium price point, our model predicts Emiliano Martínez, Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford and Alisson Becker will all cost £5.5m.

There are other appealing options at £5.0m. Everton rank top of the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker over the opening six Gameweeks, but Manchester United are close behind. Following United’s improvement under Michael Carrick, Senne Lammens could emerge as an attractive option if he secures the number one shirt.

Robert Sánchez also warrants consideration. If Xabi Alonso can tighten Chelsea’s defence, the Spaniard could offer strong value at his predicted price.

The £4.0m-£4.5m bracket also offers several interesting picks, although plenty of uncertainty remains. Carl Rushworth could become the standout £4.0m goalkeeper if he completes a permanent move to promoted Coventry City.

However, Antonín Kinský could prove the bargain of the bunch. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper looks set to take over as the club’s first choice, which would make him one of the most appealing budget options for Fantasy managers.

In reality, FPL might pre-empt their promotions to first choices by listing them at £4.5m. They could still be good value at that price, of course.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal defenders will once again rank among the most popular picks heading into the 2026/27 campaign. The biggest question for Fantasy managers is how high FPL Towers will price Gabriel Magalhães.

Gabriel dominated the defender standings last season, finishing 30 points clear at the top. The Brazilian combined 18 clean sheets with eight attacking returns and 22 defensive contribution points. Our model expects that outstanding campaign to earn him a £7.5m price tag, making him the most expensive defender in the game.

Injury could delay William Saliba’s return to FPL squads; he’s predicted to rise to £6.5m. Jurriën Timber also comes in at £6.5m, giving Fantasy managers another route into Arsenal’s defence.

At £6.0m, Nico O’Reilly could prove one of the most exciting defensive picks in the game. No defender bettered his nine attacking returns last season, despite the Manchester City youngster splitting his time between left-back and central midfield.

Defensive contribution points had a huge impact on FPL last season, so it’s easy to see why our model predicts James Hill, Michael Keane and James Collins will all cost £5.5m.

The £5.0m bracket also features several intriguing options. Joachim Andersen stands out after finishing fourth among all defenders for defensive contribution points last season. Nordi Mukiele also impressed in that metric during Sunderland’s campaign, while Chris Richards looks set to remain a strong value pick after offering excellent returns at £4.5m last season.

There are plenty of potential bargains at £4.5m, too. New Brighton signings Pascal Struijk and Maxime De Cuyper could all outperform their predicted prices if they secure regular starts. Levi Colwill also catches the eye, while new Chelsea signing Marco Palestra and Crystal Palace defender Jaydee Canvot could emerge as budget enablers for Fantasy managers.

MIDFIELDERS

The most anticipated midfielder price this summer is likely to belong to Bruno Fernandes. The Manchester United captain was one of only two players to break the 200-point mark last season after delivering nine goals and 24 assists.

Manchester United also enjoy an attractive start to the campaign, with fixtures against Hull City, Ipswich Town and Everton in their opening three matches. The big question is whether our AI model’s predicted £11.5m price tag is enough to make Fantasy managers think twice.

Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka both receive a predicted price of £10.5m. However, there is a clear difference in last season’s output. Palmer managed 12 attacking returns, while Saka produced 17. Based on those numbers, there is a strong argument that Palmer should come in slightly cheaper.

There is plenty to like in the mid-priced bracket. Antoine Semenyo was the only midfielder other than Fernandes to break the 200-point mark last season after an outstanding campaign with Bournemouth and Manchester City. Even so, there is an argument that his predicted £9.0m price tag could be too low.

Morgan Gibbs-White also enjoyed an excellent season. The Nottingham Forest playmaker scored 15 goals and supplied four assists, finishing as the third-highest scoring midfielder in FPL. Our model predicts a price of £8.5m, which feels fair based on that output.

Morgan Rogers also impressed for Aston Villa, producing 10 goals and eight assists. However, his appeal could stretch beyond last season’s returns.

The England international looks close to completing a move to Chelsea, although it remains to be seen whether that would boost his Fantasy potential. Even at a predicted £8.0m, Rogers is likely to attract plenty of interest ahead of Gameweek 1.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland’s price will be one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The Manchester City striker broke the 200-point mark once again after delivering 27 goals and eight assists.

Manchester City begin the season with fixtures against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City. Our model predicts Erling Haaland will cost £15.0m, making him the most expensive player in the game.

That price is unlikely to deter many Fantasy managers, though. If he starts the campaign fit, expect the Norwegian to rank among the most-owned players in FPL.

Haaland won’t be the only forward attracting attention when the official prices arrive. Thiago enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Brentford, scoring 22 goals despite the Bees narrowly missing out on European qualification.

That could actually work in Brentford’s favour. With no European fixtures to juggle, Thiago should enjoy more consistent minutes and fewer rotation concerns. Our model predicts the Brazilian will cost £8.0m, a price that could still prove excellent value if he replicates last season’s form.

João Pedro also stands out. Chelsea have no European football this season, which should reduce rotation under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The Brazilian also heads into the campaign fully rested after missing the World Cup and will look to improve on the 177 FPL points he delivered last season.