MLS Fantasy: Gameweek 18 team reveals

MLS Fantasy returns, and we’ve asked our experts to reveal the teams they’re backing ahead of the deadline.

In this article, several experienced managers share their current squads, along with their thinking around key decisions for the round.

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Three of my five transfers will target New England Revolution and Houston Dynamo players, with both sides enjoying a Double Gameweek this round.

I haven’t completely settled on whether to prioritise attacking or defensive Double Gameweek players. Matt Turner , Peyton Miller , Agustín Resch , Dor Turgeman and Mateusz Bogusz are all firmly under consideration to complete my Double Gameweek contingent. Jack McGlynn also appeals, but his rotation against Austin FC last week leaves me slightly concerned about his minutes across both matches.

, , , and are all firmly under consideration to complete my Double Gameweek contingent. also appeals, but his rotation against Austin FC last week leaves me slightly concerned about his minutes across both matches. Elsewhere, Nico Fernández Mercau is a certain arrival ahead of New York City FC’s favourable home meeting with Toronto FC. Despite reports that he has submitted a transfer request, Nico Fernández Mercau continues to produce in both real life and MLS Fantasy, recording back-to-back double-digit returns since the league resumed after the World Cup break.

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New England Revolution and Houston Dynamo both have a Double Gameweek, so I’m planning to go all in on those two sides and maximise their extra fixtures.

Andrew Thomas drops out this week after Seattle Sounders’ recent dip in form. I’ll bring in Matt Turner , with New England Revolution playing twice, while I’m more than happy to keep Brian Schwake of Nashville SC as my second goalkeeper.

drops out this week after Seattle Sounders’ recent dip in form. I’ll bring in , with New England Revolution playing twice, while I’m more than happy to keep of Nashville SC as my second goalkeeper. At the back, I’ll back one defender from each Double Gameweek side. Lucas Halter comes in from Houston Dynamo alongside Mamadou Fofana of New England Revolution.

comes in from Houston Dynamo alongside of New England Revolution. The rest of my defence stays unchanged. Ryan Porteous keeps his place for LAFC, Timo Baumgartl remains in the squad for St. Louis City SC, and Finn Surman completes the back line with Portland Timbers facing an out-of-form Seattle Sounders side.

keeps his place for LAFC, remains in the squad for St. Louis City SC, and completes the back line with Portland Timbers facing an out-of-form Seattle Sounders side. In midfield, I’ll once again target both Double Gameweek teams. Carles Gil represents New England Revolution, while Guilherme offers Houston Dynamo coverage. Milan Iloski keeps his place after another goal last weekend continued his impressive run of form, while Nico Fernández Mercau and Evander also retain their spots.

represents New England Revolution, while offers Houston Dynamo coverage. keeps his place after another goal last weekend continued his impressive run of form, while and also retain their spots. My front three will consist of Antoine Griezmann , Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz . Bogusz gets the nod largely because of Houston Dynamo’s Double Gameweek, while the other two remain among the standout single-Gameweek options.

, and . Bogusz gets the nod largely because of Houston Dynamo’s Double Gameweek, while the other two remain among the standout single-Gameweek options. The captaincy will almost certainly go to one of my Double Gameweek midfielders, with Guilherme currently my favourite for the armband.

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After a strong week and another green arrow, my attention now turns fully to the Double Gameweek.

I made my first transfer earlier in the week, moving Hany Mukhtar to Carles Gil . The main reason was to catch Gil’s price rise before the Double Gameweek got underway.

to . The main reason was to catch Gil’s price rise before the Double Gameweek got underway. My remaining four planned moves are Sam Surridge to Mateusz Bogusz , Eduard Löwen to Nico Fernández Mercau , Marcel Hartel to Héctor Herrera , and Anthony Markanich to Mamadou Fofana . Those transfers give me six Double Gameweek outfield players, which feels like the right balance. With a Wildcard already planned for next week, I won’t need to worry too much about the long-term structure of my squad.

to , to , to , and to . Those transfers give me six Double Gameweek outfield players, which feels like the right balance. With a Wildcard already planned for next week, I won’t need to worry too much about the long-term structure of my squad. The only downside is that both of my goalkeepers kick off at the same time, so I won’t be able to switch between them if needed. Even so, I’d much rather have six Double Gameweek outfield players than use a valuable transfer on a goalkeeper.

The captaincy also feels straightforward. Nico Fernández Mercau will wear the armband initially before I switch it to Carles Gil for New England Revolution’s Double Gameweek against CF Montréal and Houston Dynamo.

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