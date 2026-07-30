Tom Hadley’s team reveal: 3-4-3 with Foden

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, and the early team reveals keep coming in!
This time, we hear from Tom Hadley, who you can find here on X.
He usually provides data-driven articles, chiefly around defensive contribution (DefCon) points. But in this piece, he discusses his early draft.
- READ MORE: FPL General’s first 2026/27 draft: 3-4-3 with Odegaard
- READ MORE: FPL Focal’s team reveal: 3-5-2 + double Arsenal defence
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here