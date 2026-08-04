Transfers

Another £4.5m FPL goalkeeper option as Rushworth joins Coventry

4 August 2026 14 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) has completed a permanent move from Brighton and Hove Albion to Coventry City.

While neither club disclosed the transfer fee, multiple reports suggest Coventry have agreed an initial £22.5m deal. This could rise to around £30m through add-ons.

Brighton have also secured both a sell-on clause and a buy-back option.

RUSHWORTH’S CAREER TO DATE

Rushworth never made a senior appearance for the Seagulls, instead enjoying a string of largely successful loan spells elsewhere – the one exception being a curtailed temporary stint at Hull City when he was either injured or warming the bench:

TeamSeasonDivisionAppsClean Sheets
Walsall (loan)2021/22League Two4311
Lincoln City (loan)2022/23League One4217
Swansea City (loan)2023/24Championship4610
Hull City (loan)2024/25Championship21
Coventry City (loan)2025/26Championship4617

2025/26 AT COVENTRY

Rushworth established himself as one of the Championship’s standout goalkeepers under Frank Lampard last season.

Total (rank v other goalkeepers*)
Clean sheets17 (1st)
Expected goals prevented+6.7 (1st)
Save percentage73.1% (4th)

*minimum: 10 starts

He kept 17 clean sheets as Coventry conceded just 45 league goals, the fewest in the Championship.

Rushworth also swept the club’s end-of-season awards, winning the Players’ Player of the Year, Supporters’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards.

GUARANTEED STARTER

What FPL managers can expect from new Everton boss Frank Lampard 3

Rushworth’s return removes any uncertainty over Coventry’s goalkeeping position.

The 25-year-old started all 46 Championship matches last season and looks set to remain Lampard’s first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League.

HOW DOES RUSHWORTH COMPARE TO OTHER £4.5M GOALKEEPERS?

Rushworth enters a fairly competitive budget goalkeeper market.

We’re expecting seven shot-stoppers available at £4.5m to start for their teams come Gameweek 1.

Here are their teams, ranked by fixture difficulty in the first six Gameweeks:

Rushworth

Coventry rank low down, as you can see, with off-putting trips to Arsenal and Manchester City in the first three Gameweeks.

Gameweeks 8-13 look like a better bet for Lampard’s troops:

However, there are two reasons why managers might consider him from the off…

GAMEWEEK 2 BENCH BOOST

A Bench Boost in Gameweek 2 is one possible play in FPL this season. Coventry are at home to Hull City, arguably their most favourable fixture of 2026/27.

Rushworth could thus be a ‘second’ goalkeeper in FPL squads, boosted in Gameweek 2 and unused on either side of the Hull fixture.

No playing £4.0m goalkeeper exists in FPL at present.

ROTATION WITH VERBRUGGEN?

Rotating ‘keepers is a practise that we don’t see as much of in FPL these days but there is a decent pairing to be found with Rushworth and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m).

The Gameweek 1 fixture isn’t ideal, but the Seagulls might fancy their chances of keeping out a Villa side very much in transition. Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) will be late back from international duty in pre-season, too.

If neither strategy appeals, names like Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m) and Verbruggen are arguably better set-and-forget ‘keepers than Rushworth in the £4.5m bracket, as they are playing for more established Premier League clubs and enjoy better opening fixtures.

14 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Czabby12
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I have rushworth in my squad before he switched and 3 other Coventry players hoping to get the 4 by not making subsequent transfers and a bb wk2...my team looks fine but on the transfer tab it says too many Coventry. I thought if I didnt transfer they would be ok with him seen as still brighton.can anyone advise?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Just change Rushworth. Either Vertbruggen or Kinsky are good alternatives.

      Open Controls
  2. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    1) Semenyo
    2) Foden
    3) MGW

    Pick one

    Open Controls
    1. gunshot
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Interesting. He would be my third choice.

        Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm tilting towards MGW as he's got less competition for minutes. Plus he'll have penalties.

        Open Controls
    2. Exeterslowly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Sorry my mind has gone blank who is MGW. Is this supposed to be Michael van gerwen

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Morgan Gibbs White of Nottingham Forest

        Open Controls
  3. Rigid Digit
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Was going to leave this be, but can't stop fiddling:

    Verbruggen / Kinsky
    Calafiori / Konsa / Shaw / Mykolenko / Diop
    Palmer / Cunha / Foden / Wirtz / Tonali
    Haaland / Isak / Brobbery

    If there was a 5.5 Forward option, Tonali would become Stach
    Wirtz was Szob for last 3 weeks, but have gone against high %ownership (and hope the flashes last season become more consistent)
    Cunha over BoomBoom cos every time I've owned him in the past, he's failed to deliver
    Mykolenko was Aina until 530 this evening - no idea why I swapped, but much of a muchness?

    Bench Boost Week 1 ... and probably end up Wildcard Week 3 when I realise I've a team full of duffers

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      How much money do you have left over?

      Open Controls
      1. Rigid Digit
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        0

        Hoping all goes well, and Transfer Week 2 is 4.5 GK to 4.0 GK (Dub / Steele?)

        Open Controls
  4. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    First off, I wouldn't BB in gwk 1. I'd wait until after the transfer window closes, as there may be an unknown budget defender / midfielder who starts smashing it. Also clubs will continue to bring in players who have the potential to be good fpl picks. Plus fringe payers from one club may end up being good choices if they move to another prem club on loan.

    Therefore I would downgrade Verbruggen to a 4m goalie, probably Dubravka. With the money saved you could upgrade Konsa to Williams or similar 5m defender. The only other change I would make would be to sell Tonali and bring in Gross.

    Open Controls
    1. Rigid Digit
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers - food for though there.
      Bench Boost 1 and clear it, but other route makes sense too

      Open Controls
  5. Aaa
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Good for GW2 BB?

    Kinsky/Rushworth
    Mosq/Calafiori/Ballard/Rodon/Thomas
    Bruno F/Cunha/Szob/Le Fee/Gros
    Haaland/J Pedro/Asante

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.