FPL 2026/27 team reveals: Gameweek 1 Bench Boost

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, so we brought in an expert to share his first draft.
Hayden – who you can find here on X – is a serial top 50k FPL finisher, and also has a sixth-place UCL Fantasy rank and a 26th-place Sky Fantasy finish to his name.
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FIRST DRAFT TEAM REVEAL
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