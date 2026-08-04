Team Reveals

FPL 2026/27 team reveals: Gameweek 1 Bench Boost

4 August 2026 1 comments
Big4FPL Big4FPL
Share:

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has launched for the 2026/27 season, so we brought in an expert to share his first draft.

Hayden – who you can find here on X – is a serial top 50k FPL finisher, and also has a sixth-place UCL Fantasy rank and a 26th-place Sky Fantasy finish to his name.

FIRST DRAFT TEAM REVEAL

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3