Scout Notes

8 FPL things we learned from the Community Shield

17 August 2026 187 comments
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Arsenal laid down an early marker ahead of the new Premier League season with a convincing 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Goals from Riccardo Calafiori (£5.5m), Kai Havertz (£7.5m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.5m) sealed the first silverware of 2026/27, while several key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points emerged from the contest.

Below, we pick out eight of the most important.

Chief Scout subscribers can also access the full Opta player and team data from the Community Shield in the Members Area.

FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

1. ARSENAL’S DEFENCE LOOKS STRONG – AND IS CALAFIORI THE ONE?

Arsenal’s clean sheet was one of the biggest FPL takeaways from the afternoon.

That should perhaps come as no surprise. The Gunners were the Premier League’s standout defence last season, keeping 19 clean sheets and also leading the way for expected goals conceded (xGC) and big chances conceded.

The early schedule only strengthens their appeal. As our Season Ticker shows, Arsenal have a greater than 40% projected chance of a clean sheet in three of their opening five Gameweeks. That includes favourable meetings with Coventry City, Chelsea and Leeds United at the Emirates.

Community Shield

There were encouraging signs in Cardiff, too. Manchester City enjoyed plenty of possession but created just one big chance, with David Raya (£6.0m) making the saves required to preserve the shutout.

The bigger question for FPL managers, then, might be which Arsenal defender to buy.

Gabriel Magalhães (£8.0m) is always going to be the safest option and completed the full 90 minutes here. However, his premium price is significant.

Those planning an early Wildcard may therefore be tempted to look elsewhere for a cheaper short-term route into the Arsenal defence.

And Riccardo Calafiori certainly strengthened his case.

The Italian opened the scoring after just 23 seconds, making an aggressive run beyond the City defence before calmly finishing past Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m).

That wasn’t his only venture forward, either. Calafiori continued to pop up in advanced areas and later volleyed over from a Ben White (£5.5m) cross.

His heatmap further underlines that attacking intent:

Community Shield

“I think he can be a total player. We can ask him to occupy certain areas of the pitch and when he gets in and around the box he has this intuition, his timing to create goals, to score goals.” – Mikel Arteta

Piero Hincapié (£5.5m) could, of course, threaten his game-time. He replaced Calafiori at left-back on 60 minutes, although Arteta may simply have reacted to the Italian’s yellow card. It’s worth mentioning that Calafiori was the most-subbed-off defender of 2025/26, although the vast majority came after the hour-mark (including his first 12 starts of last season).

The alternatives do have appeal.

Cristhian Mosquera (£5.5m) could become particularly relevant while William Saliba (£6.0m) remains sidelined – and so long as Arsenal don’t recruit another right-sided centre-back. However, he offers less attacking threat and DefCon potential than some of his teammates.

Ben White, deprived of Jurrien Timber‘s (£6.5m) threat, also deserves consideration after regularly pushing forward against City.

2. TZOLIS MAKING A SERIOUS CASE AT £6.5M

Left-winger Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) continues to make a very strong first impression at Arsenal.

The summer signing – who racked up 40 attacking returns for Club Brugge last season – supplied two assists against Manchester City, taking his tally to one goal and six assists since joining the Gunners.

Against City, Tzolis first headed Martin Odegaard’s delivery back across goal for Kai Havertz. He then drove towards the penalty area before picking out Odegaard for Arsenal’s third.

“He’s so composed to pick people out around the box or to finish actions, and he’s shown that again two or three times and he was decisive.” – Mikel Arteta

“You put him in more and more situations so the volume is higher. With the level of quality he has, the numbers will be higher.” – Mikel Arteta

At £6.5m, Tzolis is arguably the most appealing short-term route into Arsenal’s attack. For now, the left-wing position looks like Tzolis’ to lose.

Leandro Trossard is gone, while Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) was left out of the Community Shield squad altogether and is seemingly surplus to requirements. It does increase the likelihood of the Gunners recruiting further in that position (they nearly signed Vini Jr, remember), but for now, Tzolis should start the season.

3. LIMITED MINUTES FOR THE REST OF THE ARSENAL MIDFIELD

What about the rest?

Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) only played the final 30 minutes in Cardiff as he continues to build his fitness following the World Cup. Noni Madueke (£6.5m) probably starts the season on the right.

Declan Rice (£7.5m) has also only recently returned himself and the impact of Bruno Guimaraes’ (£7.0m) arrival (and Tzolis’ set plays) is still to be measured.

Rice and Bruno got 45 minutes apiece.

Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres (£7.5m) look like they will share minutes through the middle, too.

All the uncertainty only strengthens Tzolis’ short-term appeal, even if that may need reassessing at the end of the transfer window. The fixtures provide another major positive.

Arsenal sit second on our projected goals ticker across the opening five Gameweeks, handing their attackers an excellent early schedule.

4. CAN WE REALLY GO WITHOUT HAALAND?

Community Shield

At £15.5m, Erling Haaland takes up more of our budget than any other player in FPL.

His Community Shield display won’t have done much to convince managers to find the money.

Making his first Manchester City start since the World Cup, Haaland managed just seven touches before Enzo Maresca withdrew him after 53 minutes.

Above: Erling Haaland’s touch heatmap against Arsenal

Haaland did still get one excellent opportunity. David Raya denied him from close range before the break, meaning that on another afternoon, we’re potentially discussing another Haaland goal rather than his lack of involvement.

His limited minutes also require some context. Maresca revealed afterwards that several of his World Cup players had barely trained before the game.

“I think there were four with just two or three sessions… the plan with all of them, as you saw, was to change them after 45 minutes, one hour maximum.” – Enzo Maresca

Starting without the Norwegian opens up significant funds elsewhere and could facilitate a much stronger Gameweek 1 Bench Boost. Managers adopting that strategy could then attack the opening rounds without immediately committing to a Wildcard.

Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) also offers an alternative captain for Gameweeks 1 and 2, reducing the immediate need to own Haaland purely for the armband.

There is an obvious problem, however.

Above: Manchester City lead our projected goals ticker over the opening five Gameweeks

City sit top of our projected goals ticker across the opening five Gameweeks, even ahead of Arsenal.

Haaland also has a habit of starting Premier League seasons quickly. He racked up eight goals and one assist across his opening six matches of 2025/26, providing an immediate reminder of just how damaging going without him can become.

City start against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, before facing newly promoted Coventry City in Gameweek 3. That Coventry fixture could become particularly problematic for non-owners.

A Gameweek 3 Free Hit could cover the Coventry match, while an early Wildcard offers another route back to him.

But do we really want to start burning chips that early simply because we began without FPL’s most expensive player?

This was his first pre-season run-out against arguably Europe’s best defence. We can’t draw too many conclusions from the blank.

5. FODEN, SEMENYO + CITY’S SUPPORTING CAST STRUGGLE

It wasn’t just Erling Haaland who struggled to make his mark against Arsenal.

Phil Foden (£7.0m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m) and Jérémy Doku (£7.5m) formed the attacking trio behind him, but Manchester City found it difficult to break down last season’s best Premier League defence.

Foden operated centrally behind Haaland but struggled to influence proceedings. He managed one shot on target and offered little creatively before Rayan Cherki (£7.5m) replaced him on the hour. Foden has had more pre-season minutes than any of his outfield teammates but has yet to deliver an attacking return.

Semenyo showed slightly more promise from the right.

Despite spending plenty of time out wide, the former Bournemouth attacker registered three shots and two passes leading to shots. David Raya also denied him late on after Cherki released him into the penalty area.

Doku completed the starting attack from the left. He threatened before the break when he raced onto a Semenyo cross, only for Ben White to produce an excellent block.

Still, City finished the afternoon with just one big chance, despite enjoying plenty of possession.

Community Shield

Above: Manchester City’s leading players for goal attempts and chances created against Arsenal

Cherki and Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) entered during the second half, while Jack Grealish (£6.5m) made his first City appearance since returning from his loan spell at Everton.

Semenyo still remains the go-to City midfielder.

Maresca’s preference for high and wide wingers could potentially affect his goal threat, but his Community Shield numbers showed he can still get involved.

And again, context matters. Arsenal restricted opponents better than any other Premier League side last season, and City now face more palatable defences in Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City.

Doku is more on the monitor list. The Belgian finished 2025/26 strongly, registering four goals and two assists across his final seven club matches, but he’s behind many of his colleagues for fitness, with this being his first 45 minutes of 2026/27.

6. EARLY RED FLAGS FOR MARESCA’S MAN CITY?

The Community Shield offered our first competitive look at Manchester City under Enzo Maresca, and the early signs weren’t particularly encouraging.

After years of dominance under Pep Guardiola, City have entered a new era. Maresca now has the difficult task of reshaping one of the most successful sides in Premier League history.

Arsenal exposed some early problems in Cardiff.

City fell behind after just 23 seconds, conceded three times and created only one big chance despite seeing plenty of the ball. Their midfield struggled at times, while Arsenal repeatedly found spaces around a defence still adapting to Maresca’s ideas.

“This just is the beginning. We have many things that we need to do better.” – Enzo Maresca

“For sure, the two first goals we concede, I didn’t like. The first one because it’s after 25 seconds. And the second one, I think there was no pressure on the ball.” – Enzo Maresca

There is an important counterargument to all of this.

Several City players had only recently returned following the World Cup. Maresca revealed that four of his starters had completed just two or three training sessions, which helps explain some of the rustiness on display.

“I think there were four with just two or three sessions… the plan with all of them, as you saw, was to change them after 45 minutes, one hour maximum.” – Enzo Maresca

He also inherited a squad built during Guardiola’s reign and needs time to implement his own system. One poor afternoon against the reigning champions therefore shouldn’t trigger an FPL exodus. The fixtures also remain hugely attractive.

Still, the Community Shield gave us more questions than answers. City’s defence looked vulnerable, their attack lacked fluency and Maresca hasn’t yet established an obvious first-choice XI.

After years in which Guardiola’s City routinely sat among the first teams we looked towards in FPL, a little early caution may be warranted while Maresca finds his feet.

7. DEFENSIVE UNCERTAINTY – BUT O’REILLY ADVANCED

That performance raises some early questions for FPL managers considering City’s defence.

Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m) started at left-back but endured a difficult afternoon defensively before departing after 53 minutes.

He did, however, encouragingly invert into midfield.

That follows a familiar pattern from last season. O’Reilly regularly pushed into advanced positions from left-back, scoring five Premier League goals and supplying three assists.

The main concern is over certainty of starts. Gvardiol started at centre-half but moved over to left-back when Marc Guehi (£6.0m), just back in training this week, came on.

Avoiding City’s defence could backfire…

Above: Manchester City rank second for projected clean sheets over the opening Gameweeks

…but the slight uncertainty over who Maresca favours is off-putting, especially with Guehi lurking.

Matheus Nunes (£6.0m), incidentally, was injured in the warm-up, so had to be replaced on the bench. We await news on his issue but it could strengthen Abdudokir Khusanov‘s (£5.5m) grip on the right-back slot.

8. PROMISING DEFCON SIGNS FROM ANDERSON

Elliot Anderson (£6.5m) made his first competitive City start alongside Mateo Kovačić (£5.5m), having established himself as one of the standout players for defensive contributions last season.

And the early signs were quite positive:

Anderson got through eight contributions in less than an hour, so we pretty much on course to hit 12 over the full game.

“I think Elliot was quite good. It was his first game.” – Enzo Maresca

White was the only player to hit the threshold, although Odegaard and Khusanov were just one shy. O’Reilly and Rice did well in their limited minutes, too.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
187 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 21 mins ago

    I’ve learned nothing.
    Every year the same pre season.
    Happy with draft, change it tens of times, happy with final draft, watch Charity Shield, panic.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 19 mins ago

      Just look forward, not backward. That is the biggest mistake people make.

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 15 mins ago

        Unless you're being followed.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 12 mins ago

          The Fremen are always following me! Pests!

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        2. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          8 hours ago

          Never trust anyone who rides a worm.

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          1. Ball Ake
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 56 mins ago

            That's advice from Mrs Ball Ake.

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      2. el polako
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 8 mins ago

        That and getting married.

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      I was meant to log out today, will do at some point

      People picking players cause they just scored in pre-season or got some defcons, with no real thought otherwise

      Maresca sacked by Xmas, Haaland looking awful not worth his price. He might even score more under Maresca we just don’t know yet but everything was decided yesterday apparently

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 46 mins ago

        Logging out is probably the right thing to do.

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        1. Travel Notes
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Or give up.

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        7 hours ago

        Haalands a freak the touches mean nothing as we’ve all seen, he can be asleep for most of the game & still bag huge hauls in mins

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          Exactly. Messi in FPL

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    3. Travel Notes
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      .... and don't finish in the top ten.

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  2. JBG
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 19 mins ago

    What trio?

    A) NOR + Gakpo/Szob + Rutter

    B) Ballard + Rogers + Igor Jesus

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      That all looks completely execrable!

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 4 mins ago

        Really? Haha.. maybe the ST options.

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  3. FPL_trail_runner
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 19 mins ago

    Why is nobody looking at Brightons fixture pile up and thin squad? i.e Chelsea double up in attack week 2 could be the play.

    The more I look at it the more I like BB1 , and FH2, since Freehit is a pointless chip anyway in first half of year. Crystal Palace look so open with the new manager. This FH week 2 looks a great team.

    BB1
    Lammens Verb
    White Calafiori Tarkowski O Reilly Palestra
    mBuemo Bruno Szob Tzolis Gross
    Isak Pedro Barry

    FH2

    Kinsky (EVE)
    O Reilly (cry), Maguire (IPS) 2* Cov 4mil defenders (HULL)
    Bruno (IPS) Mbeumo (IPS) Semenyo (cry) Rogers (BRI)
    Pedro (BRI) Haaland (cry) (C)

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      Could get you off to a great start, well ahead of the peleton!

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    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 15 mins ago

      Barry is DCL in week 1 should have wrote*

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    3. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 9 mins ago

      To paraphrase The Weeknd, save your free hit for another day.

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      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 56 mins ago

        I dont see any reason we could use it in the first half of the season. There is no fixture swings this year.

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    4. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      Brighton beat Chelsea 3 times last season. Comfortably.
      Twice with a depleted squad (injuries). Nothing suggests anything different to be honest.
      Chelsea still vulnerable at the back.

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        Do you think Alonso is a better manager than Rosenior?

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        1. Jaws
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          I certainly do but it takes time to re-build a defensive unit.

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          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            Yeah you're right, but I think that alone makes a difference.

            Let's see how long it takes for him to bed in...

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  4. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 13 mins ago

    Rice or saka?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 11 mins ago

      Back to the drawing board please.

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      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 10 mins ago

        ??

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 8 mins ago

          He said neither. Were you joking with that question or was it meant to be serious?

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 10 mins ago

      Saka!

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 9 mins ago

      Tzolis

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      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 9 mins ago

        Oh nice

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    4. Travel Notes
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Saka Rice for two pound fifty.

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  5. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 10 mins ago

    Diop or O'Shea?

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      O'Shea...

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 59 mins ago

        Rumours he’s being pushed out to right back?

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 41 mins ago

          Hmmm, do I not like that...

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      Diop

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    3. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 59 mins ago

      Mmmm'Bop, gotta be Diop.

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  6. Tomerick
    • 12 Years
    8 hours, 9 mins ago

    If you already owned Calafiori and you were looking for a defender and 5th mid?

    A) VVD & Ndiaye
    B) Gabriel & 4.5 mid

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 41 mins ago

      B Slater

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      1. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        I think Credit oks starts for Hull too, no?

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        1. Nomar
          • 16 Years
          5 hours, 52 mins ago

          Crooks

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    2. Travel Notes
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Neither.

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  7. bobson5
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 8 mins ago

    Really can't decide between
    A: Semenyo and Wirtz
    B:Bruno and Sangare
    (Rest of midfield is Mbuemo Gross Tzolis)

    Don't know if the former being the more exciting pick is clouding me on how many points I expect them to score. A is 1m cheaper.

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      A:

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      B for me! I really think Sangare could be a great option

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        He will be at Brentford, that I have no doubt.

        A: is what I'm currently on, and will not be going with Fernandes...

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  8. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 6 mins ago

    Odegaard or Tzolis?!

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 58 mins ago

      Tzolis, Ode is more of the assisters assister.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 57 mins ago

        Odegaard scored yesterday!

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        1. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 55 mins ago

          The exception that proves the rule.

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        2. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          7 hours, 51 mins ago

          Never, ever, ever select the person who scored yesterday!

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        3. Travel Notes
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          So did I.

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  9. Ball Ake
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Can we agree that footballers in FPL should never be called 'Assets'. We're picking a pretend football team not running Mi6.

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      More like liabilities whenever they are in my team.

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    2. Mr.K
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      Speak for yourself, some of us are playing the hidden Mi6 manager secretly running on the same platform

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    3. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      liabilities in real life are too high, need to balance with something

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    4. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      How do you know if I run MI6 or not?

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  10. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is Neco Williams worth the 0.5M extra over Aina? Would use this 0.5 to upgrade Ndiaye to Tzolis, Odegaard or even Dewsbury Hall

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    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      Rodon is the solution.

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  11. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    NOR, Gabriel and Mbuemo….
    Can they out score BrunoF, Gross and Calafiori?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yes

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  12. Mr.K
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 39 mins ago

    Bottomed earlier... and I have a hunch it might happen again but here's nothing:

    Morning gents and gentesses!

    How do you feel about this team for a GW1 BB:

    Kinsky - Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Gabriel - Shaw - Robertson - O'Nien
    Xhaka - Wirtz - Szoboszlai - Mbeumo - Tzolis
    Isak - Haaland - McBurnie

    I guess Liverpool is a question mark but... what team isn't?

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    1. FplmorelikeFml
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Looks decent but i really don't know about double liverpool mid. Also if you're BB, is o'nien a regular starter? Don't follow sunderland so that's my doubt for a 4.0 defender that you need to play for BB

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      1. SlowHorse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Think he's expected to start as they've got a few injuries.

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  13. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 39 mins ago

    Groẞ or Sangare?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      Grob pens, set pieces etc swings it

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  14. FFLNeanderthal
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    First draft with no Haaland, not sure if madness to leave out but so much money:

    Raya
    Gabriel Calafiori Shaw
    Rogers Mbeumo BrunoF Szob LeFee
    DCL Pedro

    Kinsky, Thiago, Hume, Diop
    £1.0m ITB

    Thoughts?

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    1. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      As always, it looks great.

      Until Haaland rips something a new one.

      Then you’re wildcarding or taking multiple hits to get him in.

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  15. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 23 mins ago

    BB1 latest draft, opinions?

    Lammens/Kinsky
    Cala/Mosquera/Maguire/Konsa/Ajer
    Boomo (c)/Wirtz/Le Fee/Tzolis/Sangare
    Isak/Haaland/JP

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Decent, not sure I would be going Konsa as a £4.5m defender pick.

      Maybe you're hoping for a move to Arsenal, and that would just muddy the waters there for me lol

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  16. FPL_trail_runner
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    The best path i think now is BB1, FH2, WC 3. -anyone looking at similar?

    BB1 - highest CS odds targeting with lots of one week punts to give value to BB..

    Verb Sels
    Shaw O reilly White Calafiori Tarkowski
    mBuemo Bruno (c) Foden Tzolis Szob
    Isak Pedro Barry

    I dont see the BB value unless you really spread the funds and attack potentially poor teams (palace seem like one based on pre season)

    FH2 - targeting Brighton who have a fixture thursday before Chelsea and Palace playing a high line - really want 3 city for the palace game.

    Kinsky
    O Reilly Shaw Robertson Amenda
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland (c) Pedro

    WC week 3 to decide later

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    1. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      Really don’t get the idea of burning 3 chips in the opening 3 weeks, with very little information at hand, and some players on very limited preparation after WC. Add to that the fact that we have 8 new managers who are still working hard to get their systems in place, I think the strategy is a poor choice.

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      1. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 45 mins ago

        I concur, but people are going to do it anyway.

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    2. adams_6
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think you need to calm down

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  17. Pedro23
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    RAYA
    VD GUEHI SHAW
    MBEUMO SZOBOSZLAI ROGERS ODEGAARD
    PEDRO GYOKERES HAALAND
    MITCHELL KONSA YATES PALMER
    Any thoughts please..

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    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 16 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      to me Bruno is a must-have and Palmer is unpredictable - so I'd feel happier with Bruno in there

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      1. Raoul Nogues
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        It's Palmer, the goalkeeper I guess

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    2. Yoshimiwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Why Guehi and Konsa? There's a plethora of defcon magnets and wingbacks with attacking potential at both those price points.

      Also, Gyokeres is in a timeshare with Havertz.

      Open Controls
  18. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Lammens
    Van Hecke Calafiori N.Williams

    Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis E. la Fee

    Haaland Pedro DCL

    (Verb , Muharemović, Hume, Semenyo)

    Any thoughts totally appreciated

    Open Controls
  19. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    Tark or Lacroix?

    Open Controls
  20. Travel Notes
    • 4 Years
    4 hours ago

    Havertz or Gyökeres - Same team, same price.

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Havertz

      Open Controls

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