8 FPL things we learned from the Community Shield

Arsenal laid down an early marker ahead of the new Premier League season with a convincing 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Goals from Riccardo Calafiori (£5.5m), Kai Havertz (£7.5m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.5m) sealed the first silverware of 2026/27, while several key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points emerged from the contest.

Below, we pick out eight of the most important.

Chief Scout subscribers can also access the full Opta player and team data from the Community Shield in the Members Area.

FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

1. ARSENAL’S DEFENCE LOOKS STRONG – AND IS CALAFIORI THE ONE?

Arsenal’s clean sheet was one of the biggest FPL takeaways from the afternoon.

That should perhaps come as no surprise. The Gunners were the Premier League’s standout defence last season, keeping 19 clean sheets and also leading the way for expected goals conceded (xGC) and big chances conceded.

The early schedule only strengthens their appeal. As our Season Ticker shows, Arsenal have a greater than 40% projected chance of a clean sheet in three of their opening five Gameweeks. That includes favourable meetings with Coventry City, Chelsea and Leeds United at the Emirates.

There were encouraging signs in Cardiff, too. Manchester City enjoyed plenty of possession but created just one big chance, with David Raya (£6.0m) making the saves required to preserve the shutout.

The bigger question for FPL managers, then, might be which Arsenal defender to buy.

Gabriel Magalhães (£8.0m) is always going to be the safest option and completed the full 90 minutes here. However, his premium price is significant.

Those planning an early Wildcard may therefore be tempted to look elsewhere for a cheaper short-term route into the Arsenal defence.

And Riccardo Calafiori certainly strengthened his case.

The Italian opened the scoring after just 23 seconds, making an aggressive run beyond the City defence before calmly finishing past Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m).

That wasn’t his only venture forward, either. Calafiori continued to pop up in advanced areas and later volleyed over from a Ben White (£5.5m) cross.

His heatmap further underlines that attacking intent:

“I think he can be a total player. We can ask him to occupy certain areas of the pitch and when he gets in and around the box he has this intuition, his timing to create goals, to score goals.” – Mikel Arteta

Piero Hincapié (£5.5m) could, of course, threaten his game-time. He replaced Calafiori at left-back on 60 minutes, although Arteta may simply have reacted to the Italian’s yellow card. It’s worth mentioning that Calafiori was the most-subbed-off defender of 2025/26, although the vast majority came after the hour-mark (including his first 12 starts of last season).

The alternatives do have appeal.

Cristhian Mosquera (£5.5m) could become particularly relevant while William Saliba (£6.0m) remains sidelined – and so long as Arsenal don’t recruit another right-sided centre-back. However, he offers less attacking threat and DefCon potential than some of his teammates.

Ben White, deprived of Jurrien Timber‘s (£6.5m) threat, also deserves consideration after regularly pushing forward against City.

2. TZOLIS MAKING A SERIOUS CASE AT £6.5M

Left-winger Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) continues to make a very strong first impression at Arsenal.

The summer signing – who racked up 40 attacking returns for Club Brugge last season – supplied two assists against Manchester City, taking his tally to one goal and six assists since joining the Gunners.

Against City, Tzolis first headed Martin Odegaard’s delivery back across goal for Kai Havertz. He then drove towards the penalty area before picking out Odegaard for Arsenal’s third.

“He’s so composed to pick people out around the box or to finish actions, and he’s shown that again two or three times and he was decisive.” – Mikel Arteta

“You put him in more and more situations so the volume is higher. With the level of quality he has, the numbers will be higher.” – Mikel Arteta

At £6.5m, Tzolis is arguably the most appealing short-term route into Arsenal’s attack. For now, the left-wing position looks like Tzolis’ to lose.

Leandro Trossard is gone, while Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) was left out of the Community Shield squad altogether and is seemingly surplus to requirements. It does increase the likelihood of the Gunners recruiting further in that position (they nearly signed Vini Jr, remember), but for now, Tzolis should start the season.

3. LIMITED MINUTES FOR THE REST OF THE ARSENAL MIDFIELD

What about the rest?

Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) only played the final 30 minutes in Cardiff as he continues to build his fitness following the World Cup. Noni Madueke (£6.5m) probably starts the season on the right.

Declan Rice (£7.5m) has also only recently returned himself and the impact of Bruno Guimaraes’ (£7.0m) arrival (and Tzolis’ set plays) is still to be measured.

Rice and Bruno got 45 minutes apiece.

Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres (£7.5m) look like they will share minutes through the middle, too.

All the uncertainty only strengthens Tzolis’ short-term appeal, even if that may need reassessing at the end of the transfer window. The fixtures provide another major positive.

Arsenal sit second on our projected goals ticker across the opening five Gameweeks, handing their attackers an excellent early schedule.

4. CAN WE REALLY GO WITHOUT HAALAND?

At £15.5m, Erling Haaland takes up more of our budget than any other player in FPL.

His Community Shield display won’t have done much to convince managers to find the money.

Making his first Manchester City start since the World Cup, Haaland managed just seven touches before Enzo Maresca withdrew him after 53 minutes.

Above: Erling Haaland’s touch heatmap against Arsenal

Haaland did still get one excellent opportunity. David Raya denied him from close range before the break, meaning that on another afternoon, we’re potentially discussing another Haaland goal rather than his lack of involvement.

His limited minutes also require some context. Maresca revealed afterwards that several of his World Cup players had barely trained before the game.

“I think there were four with just two or three sessions… the plan with all of them, as you saw, was to change them after 45 minutes, one hour maximum.” – Enzo Maresca

Starting without the Norwegian opens up significant funds elsewhere and could facilitate a much stronger Gameweek 1 Bench Boost. Managers adopting that strategy could then attack the opening rounds without immediately committing to a Wildcard.

Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) also offers an alternative captain for Gameweeks 1 and 2, reducing the immediate need to own Haaland purely for the armband.

There is an obvious problem, however.

Above: Manchester City lead our projected goals ticker over the opening five Gameweeks

City sit top of our projected goals ticker across the opening five Gameweeks, even ahead of Arsenal.

Haaland also has a habit of starting Premier League seasons quickly. He racked up eight goals and one assist across his opening six matches of 2025/26, providing an immediate reminder of just how damaging going without him can become.

City start against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, before facing newly promoted Coventry City in Gameweek 3. That Coventry fixture could become particularly problematic for non-owners.

A Gameweek 3 Free Hit could cover the Coventry match, while an early Wildcard offers another route back to him.

But do we really want to start burning chips that early simply because we began without FPL’s most expensive player?

This was his first pre-season run-out against arguably Europe’s best defence. We can’t draw too many conclusions from the blank.

5. FODEN, SEMENYO + CITY’S SUPPORTING CAST STRUGGLE

It wasn’t just Erling Haaland who struggled to make his mark against Arsenal.

Phil Foden (£7.0m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m) and Jérémy Doku (£7.5m) formed the attacking trio behind him, but Manchester City found it difficult to break down last season’s best Premier League defence.

Foden operated centrally behind Haaland but struggled to influence proceedings. He managed one shot on target and offered little creatively before Rayan Cherki (£7.5m) replaced him on the hour. Foden has had more pre-season minutes than any of his outfield teammates but has yet to deliver an attacking return.

Semenyo showed slightly more promise from the right.

Despite spending plenty of time out wide, the former Bournemouth attacker registered three shots and two passes leading to shots. David Raya also denied him late on after Cherki released him into the penalty area.

Doku completed the starting attack from the left. He threatened before the break when he raced onto a Semenyo cross, only for Ben White to produce an excellent block.

Still, City finished the afternoon with just one big chance, despite enjoying plenty of possession.

Above: Manchester City’s leading players for goal attempts and chances created against Arsenal

Cherki and Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) entered during the second half, while Jack Grealish (£6.5m) made his first City appearance since returning from his loan spell at Everton.

Semenyo still remains the go-to City midfielder.

Maresca’s preference for high and wide wingers could potentially affect his goal threat, but his Community Shield numbers showed he can still get involved.

And again, context matters. Arsenal restricted opponents better than any other Premier League side last season, and City now face more palatable defences in Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City.

Doku is more on the monitor list. The Belgian finished 2025/26 strongly, registering four goals and two assists across his final seven club matches, but he’s behind many of his colleagues for fitness, with this being his first 45 minutes of 2026/27.

6. EARLY RED FLAGS FOR MARESCA’S MAN CITY?

The Community Shield offered our first competitive look at Manchester City under Enzo Maresca, and the early signs weren’t particularly encouraging.

After years of dominance under Pep Guardiola, City have entered a new era. Maresca now has the difficult task of reshaping one of the most successful sides in Premier League history.

Arsenal exposed some early problems in Cardiff.

City fell behind after just 23 seconds, conceded three times and created only one big chance despite seeing plenty of the ball. Their midfield struggled at times, while Arsenal repeatedly found spaces around a defence still adapting to Maresca’s ideas.

“This just is the beginning. We have many things that we need to do better.” – Enzo Maresca

“For sure, the two first goals we concede, I didn’t like. The first one because it’s after 25 seconds. And the second one, I think there was no pressure on the ball.” – Enzo Maresca

There is an important counterargument to all of this.

Several City players had only recently returned following the World Cup. Maresca revealed that four of his starters had completed just two or three training sessions, which helps explain some of the rustiness on display.

“I think there were four with just two or three sessions… the plan with all of them, as you saw, was to change them after 45 minutes, one hour maximum.” – Enzo Maresca

He also inherited a squad built during Guardiola’s reign and needs time to implement his own system. One poor afternoon against the reigning champions therefore shouldn’t trigger an FPL exodus. The fixtures also remain hugely attractive.

Still, the Community Shield gave us more questions than answers. City’s defence looked vulnerable, their attack lacked fluency and Maresca hasn’t yet established an obvious first-choice XI.

After years in which Guardiola’s City routinely sat among the first teams we looked towards in FPL, a little early caution may be warranted while Maresca finds his feet.

7. DEFENSIVE UNCERTAINTY – BUT O’REILLY ADVANCED

That performance raises some early questions for FPL managers considering City’s defence.

Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m) started at left-back but endured a difficult afternoon defensively before departing after 53 minutes.

He did, however, encouragingly invert into midfield.

That follows a familiar pattern from last season. O’Reilly regularly pushed into advanced positions from left-back, scoring five Premier League goals and supplying three assists.

The main concern is over certainty of starts. Gvardiol started at centre-half but moved over to left-back when Marc Guehi (£6.0m), just back in training this week, came on.

Avoiding City’s defence could backfire…

Above: Manchester City rank second for projected clean sheets over the opening Gameweeks

…but the slight uncertainty over who Maresca favours is off-putting, especially with Guehi lurking.

Matheus Nunes (£6.0m), incidentally, was injured in the warm-up, so had to be replaced on the bench. We await news on his issue but it could strengthen Abdudokir Khusanov‘s (£5.5m) grip on the right-back slot.

8. PROMISING DEFCON SIGNS FROM ANDERSON

Elliot Anderson (£6.5m) made his first competitive City start alongside Mateo Kovačić (£5.5m), having established himself as one of the standout players for defensive contributions last season.

And the early signs were quite positive:

Anderson got through eight contributions in less than an hour, so we pretty much on course to hit 12 over the full game.

“I think Elliot was quite good. It was his first game.” – Enzo Maresca

White was the only player to hit the threshold, although Odegaard and Khusanov were just one shy. O’Reilly and Rice did well in their limited minutes, too.