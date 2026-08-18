FPL 2026/27 – Brentford: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with Keith Andrews’ Brentford.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

ATTACKING EFFICIENCY

Brentford’s Igor Thiago (£8.0m) enjoyed a fine 2025/26 season, pushing Erling Haaland (£15.5m) all the way for the Golden Boot.

There was plenty of quality beyond the Brazilian, too, with playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.5m), plus wingers Dango Ouattara (£6.5m) and Kevin Schade (£6.0m), supplying the bullets.

Prioritising quality over quantity, only four teams attempted fewer than Brentford’s 405 shots in the Premier League.

But they were only beaten by Manchester City and Arsenal for Opta ‘big chances’ (BCT, below), with 114.

Rookie head coach Keith Andrews will look to build on that attacking efficiency next season, and he’s quickly looked to address their lack of depth this summer by signing Jaidon Anthony (£6.0m) and Callum Wilson (£5.5m).

Anthony netted eight goals and supplied four assists for relegated Burnley in 2025/26, and was the top-scoring Fantasy asset from Scott Parker’s squad.

NO EUROPE

Brentford defied the critics in 2025/26 with a ninth-place finish that almost resulted in European qualification.

In the end, they missed out only on goal difference, yet from a Fantasy perspective, it could be a blessing.

That’s because the Bees are now able to fully focus on domestic matters, with extra time to rest and more minutes on the training pitch each week.

That won’t be the case for as many as nine English clubs next season, of course: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool (Champions League), Bournemouth, Sunderland, Crystal Palace (Europa League) and Brighton and Hove Albion (Conference League).

CENTRAL MIDFIELD WEAKNESS ADDRESSED?

The Bees were in the bottom three for key passes conceded from the centre zone in 2025/26.

However, new arrival Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m) could well be the solution.

A veritable DefCon machine, he’s the new club-record signing and there are high hopes for him in the engine room.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

FORM DROP-OFF

Brentford’s home form was excellent in the first half of last season.

In their opening 11 matches at the Gtech Community Stadium, they secured seven wins, triumphing over Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, with only one defeat.

However, their home results quickly dropped off. In fact, in their last eight matches on home turf, they banked merely eight points.

They must swiftly rectify this next season, yet the fixtures pose challenges: Brentford are set to host Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool in three of their first four home games.

It’s also important to mention that Brentford secured victory in only one of their last 10 matches overall, so the decline in form was part of a wider problem.

CAN THE BEES BRING IT TO THE BIG BOYS ON THE ROAD?

Trips to the big guns were a problem last season.

Of the 10 away fixtures against teams ranked 11th or higher, Brentford won just one and scored only six goals.

BRENTFORD: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

DEF | Jannik Schuster | Red Bull Salzburg (£12m) MID | Jaidon Anthony | Burnley (£15m) FWD | Callum Wilson | Brentford (free) MID | Mamadou Sangare | Lens (£41m)

Key Transfers Out:

MID | Frank Onyeka | Coventry City (£6.8m) MID | Jordan Henderson | Chelsea (free)

As well as Anthony, Wilson and Sangare, the Bees have brought in Jannik Schuster (£4.5m).

He’s another centre-back option but looks set to be fourth or fifth in line. Even with Sepp van den Berg (£5.0m) injured, Andrews opted for Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) alongside Nathan Collins (£5.5m) in the final pre-season friendly.

BRENTFORD: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Form Players: Schade (2 goals, 2 assists), Thiago (3 goals, 1 assist), Ouattara (2 goals, 1 assist), Damsgaard (1 goal, 1 assist), Anthony (1 goal, 1 assist), Jensen (2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

It seems like we’ve said a ‘mixed bag’ about a lot of clubs’ opening fixtures but it’s very true of the Bees.

Three big-six teams, plus two top-six sides (Villa, Bournemouth) from last season await in the first seven Gameweeks.

The Bees only face one of the newly promoted clubs in the first 16 Gameweeks.

More appealing runs come later in the autumn/winter:

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS