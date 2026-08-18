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FPL 2026/27 – Brentford: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

18 August 2026 39 comments
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Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with Keith Andrews’ Brentford.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

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REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

FPL Gameweek 32: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

ATTACKING EFFICIENCY

Brentford’s Igor Thiago (£8.0m) enjoyed a fine 2025/26 season, pushing Erling Haaland (£15.5m) all the way for the Golden Boot.

There was plenty of quality beyond the Brazilian, too, with playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.5m), plus wingers Dango Ouattara (£6.5m) and Kevin Schade (£6.0m), supplying the bullets.

Prioritising quality over quantity, only four teams attempted fewer than Brentford’s 405 shots in the Premier League.

But they were only beaten by Manchester City and Arsenal for Opta ‘big chances’ (BCT, below), with 114.

Rookie head coach Keith Andrews will look to build on that attacking efficiency next season, and he’s quickly looked to address their lack of depth this summer by signing Jaidon Anthony (£6.0m) and Callum Wilson (£5.5m).

Anthony netted eight goals and supplied four assists for relegated Burnley in 2025/26, and was the top-scoring Fantasy asset from Scott Parker’s squad.

NO EUROPE

Brentford defied the critics in 2025/26 with a ninth-place finish that almost resulted in European qualification.

In the end, they missed out only on goal difference, yet from a Fantasy perspective, it could be a blessing.

That’s because the Bees are now able to fully focus on domestic matters, with extra time to rest and more minutes on the training pitch each week.

That won’t be the case for as many as nine English clubs next season, of course: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool (Champions League), Bournemouth, Sunderland, Crystal Palace (Europa League) and Brighton and Hove Albion (Conference League).

CENTRAL MIDFIELD WEAKNESS ADDRESSED?

The Bees were in the bottom three for key passes conceded from the centre zone in 2025/26.

However, new arrival Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m) could well be the solution.

A veritable DefCon machine, he’s the new club-record signing and there are high hopes for him in the engine room.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

3pm team news: No Wissa, Dango debut + Arias starts 2

FORM DROP-OFF

Brentford’s home form was excellent in the first half of last season.

In their opening 11 matches at the Gtech Community Stadium, they secured seven wins, triumphing over Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, with only one defeat.

However, their home results quickly dropped off. In fact, in their last eight matches on home turf, they banked merely eight points.

They must swiftly rectify this next season, yet the fixtures pose challenges: Brentford are set to host Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool in three of their first four home games.

It’s also important to mention that Brentford secured victory in only one of their last 10 matches overall, so the decline in form was part of a wider problem.

CAN THE BEES BRING IT TO THE BIG BOYS ON THE ROAD?

Trips to the big guns were a problem last season.

Of the 10 away fixtures against teams ranked 11th or higher, Brentford won just one and scored only six goals.

BRENTFORD: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

DEF | Jannik Schuster Red Bull Salzburg (£12m)
MID | Jaidon Anthony | Burnley (£15m)
FWD | Callum Wilson | Brentford (free)
MID | Mamadou Sangare | Lens (£41m)

Key Transfers Out:

MID | Frank Onyeka | Coventry City (£6.8m)
MID | Jordan Henderson | Chelsea (free)

As well as Anthony, Wilson and Sangare, the Bees have brought in Jannik Schuster (£4.5m).

He’s another centre-back option but looks set to be fourth or fifth in line. Even with Sepp van den Berg (£5.0m) injured, Andrews opted for Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) alongside Nathan Collins (£5.5m) in the final pre-season friendly.

BRENTFORD: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 15 | Brentford 3-2 Wimbledon (h) | Morgan (Nunes assist), Anthony (Damsgaard assist), Damsgaard (Ouattara assist)
Aug 8 | Rennes 1-2 Brentford (a) | Meghoma (Nunes assist), Furo (Nunes assist)
Aug 8 | Rennes 2-4 Brentford (a) | Thiago (Jensen assist), Pinnock (Janelt assist), Ouattara (Wilson assist), Wilson (Anthony assist)
Aug 15 | Brentford 7-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (h) | Schade (Collins assist), Sangare, Thiago (Schade assist), Ouattara (Kayode assist), Lewis-Potter (Schade assist), Thiago (Jensen assist), Schade (Thiago assist)

Form Players: Schade (2 goals, 2 assists), Thiago (3 goals, 1 assist), Ouattara (2 goals, 1 assist), Damsgaard (1 goal, 1 assist), Anthony (1 goal, 1 assist), Jensen (2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

It seems like we’ve said a ‘mixed bag’ about a lot of clubs’ opening fixtures but it’s very true of the Bees.

Three big-six teams, plus two top-six sides (Villa, Bournemouth) from last season await in the first seven Gameweeks.

The Bees only face one of the newly promoted clubs in the first 16 Gameweeks.

More appealing runs come later in the autumn/winter:

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    Mbeumo and saka
    Or brunoF and ode

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 48 mins ago

      M & S

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  2. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    Who to be in ur team ??
    A- VVD
    B- Wirtz

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    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      Wirtz

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  3. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 46 mins ago

    Will u bb this
    Verbruggen dcl rodon davis

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 45 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      Yaay

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  4. Ibby_JGoated
    7 hours, 44 mins ago

    Is Palmer or Saka worth it?
    Will Saka get minutes?
    Will Palmer make a comeback this season?

    These are the key questions Im not so sure abt

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    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      Neither just yet, wait.

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  5. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) NOR, Schade
    Or
    B) Tark, Anderson

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      A

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  6. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 33 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    Ah
    A- VVD & Le Fée

    B- Van Hecke & Wirtz

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    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      It depends on the make-up of your other mids & defs, the weightings, the chips etc.

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Both seem like good options. I would probably go with B.

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  7. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    Just want to throw it out there what is possible if we abandon BB in 1 or 2 and go ultra cheap bench
    GW3 would get tricky but with 2FT
    Bruno and Pedro could be Isak and Semenyo
    And for a hit you could get an O’reilly or VVD in.
    WC 4 get Pedro in again and start again ….
    In this scenario you could say just WC in 3 but that is kinda messed up by the Ars Che fixture
    Also I am sure a few of my midfield pick would not be popular
    But you have 12 8 7 6.5 6

    Verbruggen

    White Calafiori Hume

    Bruno Mbeumbo Gakpo Tzolis Schade

    Haaland Pedro

    Kinsky VanEwing Davis Walle-Egeli

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    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Would it look any better with one of the 4.0 def going to 4.5 cause there is .5 in the bank.

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      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        if the defs are nailed-ish keep the 0.5itb.
        Its a good team but how would you navigate the BB? At some point you'll have to WC into it, or slowly build it, either way mean compromises. For me its an albatross around my neck so get it done to focus on bread and butter FPL. And by targeting 15 starters it means I'm likely to have 13+ starters through the uncertain first period.

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        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours ago

          I think it’s a decent team and maybe I was just throwing something out there cause I really don’t want to be behind the pack with so many BB1 and BB2.
          As for a future BB plan I don’t see I could set up for it with a GW4 WC as again I think the bench would be pretty bare to accommodate all the players I want. I will need to think more about it. I was no Bruno and BB1 before this and will probably revert to it.

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  8. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Which one?
    A Tzolis, Shaw
    B Hinselwood, Maguire

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      A

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      a

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  9. CVP
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    ARS def 5.5 to pick: Mosquera v. Calafiori or.... White?

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      7 hours ago

      Cala. Hopefully averages about 70 mins making CS easier. White and Mosquera aren't strong enough defcon magnets or in attack for them to jump him. Cala does run the risk of 59th min subs.

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  10. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    Is Sangare at Brentford a good pick? I need a 5.5 midfielder, but I don't know too much about him.

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think he will be rock solid. Him and Gross the go to but you can't go too wrong.

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      1. Amartey Partey
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 38 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah, something is turning me off Gross. I think it's just because he hasn't really impressed me much in previous seasons. Never seemed consistent enough.

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    2. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I've seen him in many RMT's as the 8th attacker in non-BB teams.
      Don't understand it. Bench points don't count.

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  11. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Havertz will start Friday right?

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      He should do. Probably about an 80% chance.

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  12. No Kane No Gain
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you bench boost Leno Sangare O’nien Davis

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  13. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    I'm probably FH GW3. That means Spurs have NEW EVE AVL in a row which is turning my head towards Porro.

    Is that crazy? Is he the best option in def?

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Zero preseason mins and Spurs an unknown. Think I will take Kinsky and leave the other Spurs DEF until I see a bit more of them.

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      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yeah fair point. Ive got Raya so no point having rotating keepers.

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        1. The Pretender
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Not on early BB?

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          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            5 hours, 1 min ago

            Yeah BB GW1 but from then on i might as well play Raya hes as good as anyone even with the fixtures.

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            1. The Pretender
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              If you BB1, you still need a 4.5 and I think that should be Kinsky.

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    2. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      It's not crazy to go with Porro. His stock is higher than it's ever been and he could take that momentum into the new season.

      I've got Kinsky and one Spurs defender is enough. But if you're going just with Porro then it's not a bad shout. That said, Kinsky + 5.5 ARS defender + 1.5itb offers better value than Raya + Porro

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  14. zensum
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    Need help here: would u rather have:
    A) Ndiaye + Mosquera
    B) Ode + Jacquet

    Any reasons why?
    Appreciate your help

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      a. ndiaye will be good for evertons nice opening run, if they do well at all. Mosquera a solid pick.

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