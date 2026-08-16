It’s time for some more pre-season Scout Notes, as we reflect on two of Saturday’s friendlies.

This time, attention turns to Brentford and Bournemouth.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

BRENTFORD 7-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Goals: Schade x2, Sangare, Thiago x2, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter

Schade x2, Sangare, Thiago x2, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter Assists: Collins, Schade x2, Kayode, Jensen, Thiago

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode (Hickey 64), Ajer (Pinnock 71), Collins, Lewis-Potter (Henry 79), Janelt, Sangare (Anthony 71), Jensen (Yarmoliuk 71), Ouattara, Schade (Damsgaard 71), Thiago (Wilson 71)

SCOUT NOTES

Brentford recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over a rotated Eintracht Frankfurt side on Saturday.

In their final pre-season friendly, Keith Andrews named a very strong starting XI, with just three alterations from last weekend’s encounter with Rennes: Michael Kayode (£4.5m), Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Kevin Schade (£6.0m) in for Aaron Hickey (£4.5m), Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) and Jaidon Anthony (£6.0m).

(£4.5m), (£4.5m) and (£6.0m) in for (£4.5m), (£4.5m) and (£6.0m). As the scoreline suggests, Brentford completely dominated Frankfurt and looked particularly sharp in the final third.

“It was a really good pre-season full stop. I’m really content with the way we’re moving as a group, the standards we set, the way the players pushed, and there were some really impressive performances today. We’re in a good place.” – Keith Andrews

Schade and Igor Thiago (£8.0m) both netted twice, with Dango Ouattara (£6.5m), Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m) and Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m) also on the scoresheet.

(£8.0m) both netted twice, with (£6.5m), (£5.5m) and (£5.5m) also on the scoresheet. In a commanding display, Schade also supplied two assists. The German was a source of frustration in FPL last season, having missed more big chances than any other midfielder. However, repeats of this performance and he could be set for a successful campaign.

Indeed, Schade and Ouattara looked full of confidence on the flanks. After missing a few chances, Ouattara finally got his goal in the second half, having been played in by Kayode. He racked up five shots and 11 penalty box touches for Brentford, the most of any player. As for Thiago, he netted a brace, banked an assist and also struck the post.

Defensively, the partnership of Ajer and Nathan Collins (£5.5m) was solid, with the latter a constant threat from set-pieces.

(£5.5m) was solid, with the latter a constant threat from set-pieces. Sangare meanwhile marked his Gtech Community Stadium debut with an excellent volleyed goal. He recorded just five defensive contributions (DefCon) in this match, but won several fouls and looked right at home next to Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) and Mathias Jensen (£5.5m) – who took most of Brentford’s corners and free-kicks – in the middle of the park.

(£5.0m) and (£5.5m) – who took most of Brentford’s corners and free-kicks – in the middle of the park. Given their performance here, Brentford could keep the same starting XI for Saturday’s opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

Above: Brentford’s line-up v Eintracht Frankfurt, via BBC Sport

Mainz 2-1 BOURNEMOUTH

Goal: Evanilson

Evanilson Assist: Silva

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill (Diakite 46), Silva (Stevens 82), Truffert, Cook, Toth, Rayan (Gannon-Doak 70), Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson (Jebbison 70)

SCOUT NOTES

Bournemouth’s pre-season came to an end in Germany, as they were beaten 2-1 by Mainz.

Despite defeat, it was a pretty positive display ahead of next week’s trip to Manchester City, certainly from an attacking perspective.

Evanilson (£6.0m) netted Bournemouth’s only goal, after a long ball from centre-back Antonio Silva (£5.0m), who has been brought in to replace Marcos Senesi (£6.0m).

(£6.0m) netted Bournemouth’s only goal, after a long ball from centre-back (£5.0m), who has been brought in to replace (£6.0m). Marcus Tavernier (£6.0m) had earlier flashed a shot wide of the post, while Rayan (£6.5m) struck the woodwork from distance. Another midfielder, Justin Kluivert (£6.0m), also looked sharp.

“I’m feeling amazing. Even today I played the whole game, 90 minutes, and I’m feeling good. I’m thankful for that because it’s been a while for me. I feel ready for what’s coming.” – Justin Kluivert

Despite those positives, Bournemouth did sometimes look vulnerable defensively, offering encouragement to Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m) owners ahead of Gameweek 1.

(£15.5m) and (£8.5m) owners ahead of Gameweek 1. Marco Rose is expecting six players back for that clash, including Alex Scott (£6.0m), who missed out here after his red card against Real Betis.

“The injured players, we planned the week like they are coming back for the City game. Not everyone for 90 minutes. But I think Tyler [Adams] is on a good way to get back in the team training next week. Brooksy is on a good way, Julio [Soler] is on a good way, Alvaro [Rodriguez] is in a good way. We have Scotty next week for sure. So, I think next week we have five or six more players to choose from for City.” – Marco Rose, via the Bournemouth Echo

An update was also provided on right-back Juanlu Sanchez (£4.5m), who is yet to feature for Bournemouth since his arrival from Sevilla.

“Juanlu came with a small injury. The injury was gone, but the problem was that he had not enough training load. So that’s what the data shows. That’s why we need to take care of him. We have to bring him in the right spot, on the right level physically to compete in training and in Premier League games. But he’s in team training as well next week. So, this is the sixth one. So yeah, good, good things.” – Marco Rose on Juanlu Sanchez, via the Bournemouth Echo