Pro Pundits - Simon

FPL winner’s Gameweek 1 team reveal: Raya but no Arsenal defenders!

18 August 2026 212 comments
Simon March Simon March
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As we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline, we’re welcoming back our team of guest contributors for 2025/26.

This time, we hear from former FPL champion Simon March, who talks us through his own team.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

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As German philosopher and committed FPL manager Friedrich Nietzsche once said, “If you gaze long into FPL, FPL also gazes into you.”

More than ever, FPL is asking us what kind of manager we are, and I don’t mean ‘good’ or ‘bad’ but strategically, philosophically and psychologically. Never have the options to play the game ‘your way’ been greater. In the modern iteration of FPL, it is not unreasonable to question whether we all are, in fact, still actually playing the same game any more.

The introduction of defensive contribution (‘DefCon’) points has changed FPL in ways that we are still processing. A new source of points and their predictability relative to other sources of points has not only widened the pool of viable players but, in doing so, also the strategic options available to us.

Of course, within the FPL community in particular, our teams will likely resemble each other’s. That’s partly a result of human nature, partly a result of the World Cup artificially narrowing the available player options, and I’ll save you the suspense and let you know now that you probably won’t find all that many surprises in my current squad either.

But, I have a feeling that where we all go from here could be very different.

Two Paths Diverged

Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 13 1

Ultimately, what type of FPL manager you are depends a great deal on your preferred reward types and risk tolerances. Are you the type of manager who likes to chase big hauls, knowing that this will likely necessitate a more dynamic, transfer-centric playing style and boom-or-bust returns, or are you the type of manager who is content with a drip-feed of smaller but more consistent returns?

Naturally, managers can mix strategies but they say that a big part of success is knowing what you’re optimising towards and, ultimately, we will all have to answer that question. We can try to ride the beast or we can try to tame the beast, but we can’t do both.

Chasing big hauls will, almost certainly, offer a higher points ceiling than pursuing consistent returns. Some bright spark will time their moves perfectly, switching from one red-hot player to another, hitting their hauls and avoiding their blanks and, in all likelihood, that person will win FPL.

The rest of us will jump on a form player right before he begins to blank and then sell him immediately before he starts scoring again, all so that we can repeat that process with another player. Anyone who owned Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) (then of Aston Villa, now of Chelsea) last season will likely know what I’m talking about here.

It is for this reason that I’m drawn this season to the other path because, psychologically, I know I can remain more patient with an ‘Elliot Anderson-type’ (£6.5m) player scoring 4-5 points each week than I can a player who blanks for 4-5 Gameweeks and then hauls. Banking free transfers and making more complex multi-transfer moves have become a bigger part of the game now that we can stack five of them. I think this method is more conducive to achieving that.

What I miss in big hauls, I hope I can offset by more regular, moderate scores and through the greater flexibility that more available transfers will give me. That is the plan, anyway.

My Current Squad

On to the team, I’ll quickly mention from the outset that this draft keeps £0.5m in the bank. I’m not bragging, I just don’t know where to spend it right now.

Goalkeeper

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

If there’s value in certainty, Arsenal’s David Raya (£6.0m) offers plenty of that. He’s a nailed-on route into the best defence in the league and, while there will be better value goalkeepers out there, picking the right one(s) is a whole different challenge.

Defenders

Keane or Tarkowski: who should FPL managers buy? 5

212 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Lallana_
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Thoughts? No BB, maybe WC5.

    Kinsky | Dubravka
    Calafiori | White | Maguire | Mitchell | Thomas
    Semenyo | Mbeumo | Wirtz | Dango | Slater
    Haaland (C) | Isak | J. Pedro

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Looks good!

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  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    This is my BB gw2 squad. I’ll wait on the PC before Fridays game and for any leaks but if it looks like Saka won’t start I’ve a move to Semenyo planned.

    Lammens
    Calafiori, Frimpong, Hume
    Fernandes, Saka, Mbuemo, Tzolis
    Isak, Thiago, Pedro

    Rushworth, Kluivert, Thomas, Van Ew

    My query is that I have .5 itb. Should I upgrade one of the 4m Coventry boys or Hume to Ballard? Any other suggestion?

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    1. Lallana_
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Hume OOP is nice right now. Like the forward line a lot. I'm too scared to go Haalandless but love it.

      Probably Virgil over Frimpong if you can make it happen somehow.

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Would need another .5 from somewhere. The 5.5m def is currently Frimpong but also considering Gvardiol and Palestra.

        Yeah, no Haaland is risky but I like the rest of the squad with the freed funds

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      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Good chance Hume plays RB GW1 if Meunier is not ready

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    2. FPL_Champ
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'm not sure about Saka, I just don't think he's the player he was a few years ago. Similar to Palmer. I'd like to see a bit of form before picking either of them. I'd go Semenyo.

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        I mean, he scored a hattrick in a brief cameo in the World Cup and looked great for his brief cameo in the community shield. I’ll wait to see if he looks like starting which is unlikely to me at present

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  3. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    GTG for BB1?

    Raya, Kinsky
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, Maguire, Muharemovic, Diop
    Mbeumo, Semenyo, Szobo, Tzolis, Gross
    Haaland, JP, DCL

    Grob could be Sangare, or Gomez if fit, upgrading Szobo to Wirtz
    Also considering Gvardiol to another 5.0 for that move or for Diop to a 4.5
    Alternately, Tzolis to Le Fee

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    1. Whiskerz
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      I like sangre. I think brentford will do well this year.

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Me too

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Really nice team. I like Sangare but Groß totally reasonable

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  4. Whiskerz
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Plan is BB1 WC6

    Lammens . Kinsky
    Hume . Maguire . Calafiori . Jaquet . Diop
    Mbueno . Foden . Tzolis . Wirtz . Sangre
    Isak . Haaland . J.Pedro

    You like?

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  5. Dr Funk
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Semenyo. Yay or nay?

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    1. Lallana_
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      yay

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Y

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  6. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    A) verb & kinsky
    B) verb & dub (save £0.5)
    C).kinsky & dub (save £0.5)
    Cheers

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    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      If you're not BB'ing early then C makes some sense.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      C

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks

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  7. Bambi
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    DCL with 16 attacking contributions and 20 bonus last season. Still only 148 points. Will be hard to replicate that. I don't see the value. A 5.0 defcon defender/midfielder has safer bet to hit and exceed that. Not a bad pick by any means just don't expect too much

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    1. Bambi
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      *142

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    2. Whiskerz
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Hes disproportionally strong compared to his peers for fixtures and value in the short term.

      Doesnt need to do it week in week out.

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    3. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      Only got 148 points because he was crap in the beginning of the season if I recall.

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    4. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      Best value forward based on that.

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    5. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      If you look at it this way theres 0 strikers who are good value. And I completely agree with you. Wish I could field 0 strikers.

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Which makes it all the more bizarre the masses are going 3 upfront

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    6. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Getting and can sub for hardest games

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    7. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      6 hours ago

      Agree that we shouldn’t expect too much.

      I’m happy to have him to make an early BB possible and then drop him on WC.

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  8. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Wood or Igor?

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Personally, neither. There are better 6m strikers to choose from.

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Dcl

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  9. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who would you start the season with?

    A) Ballard
    B) Jacquet

    I am on Ballard at the moment because of his easier fixtures short term, and plan to move to Jacquet in gwk 3. However picking Jacquet from gwk 1 would save me a free transfer but Pool's fixtures aren't as good as Sunderland's.

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

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    2. Whiskerz
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      I figure hume gets you sunderlands easy fixtures.

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    3. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      B is an intriguing prospect once up to speed so stick to the plan.

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  10. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 13 mins ago

    Where are the badges that we created?

    Is there a problem?

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  11. Dr Funk
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Think I'm settled on this.

    Verbruggen / (Kinsky)
    Robertson / Shaw / De Cuyper / (Hume) / (Davis)
    Semenyo / Bruno F / Mbeumo / Odegaard / Tzolis
    Haaland / Pedro / (Kusi-Asare)

    Could also downgrade Semenyo to beef up the defence

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    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yep Semenyo to Szobo, ARS def and Maguire and you're sorted.

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      1. Dr Funk
        • 14 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        Not convinced by Szobo. I'd rather go Groß and upgrade 2 defenders if I'm not going with Semenyo.

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  12. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    Almost locked in. Thoughts?
    BB GW1 with non-playing GK, playing long term & prefer 0.5m elsewhere:

    Raya
    Milenković - Branthwaite - Collins
     Semenyo - Mbeumo - MGW - Wirtz
    Isak - Thiago - João Pedro  (C)
    (4m GK - Szoboszlai - Vušković - Muharemović)

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      BB with non playing GK is a poor strategy imo. You’re paying 6m for Raya when you can get a defender with attacking threat and potential defcons for 5.5?

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 43 mins ago

        It's more the rotation of Arsenal's defence being the problem.
        My choice would be Ben White, but Timber comes back 'in a few weeks'.'

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          I’d rather 15 playing in BB, Timber is weeks away and a FT can sort that

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          1. adstomko
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 27 mins ago

            Not necessarily - Timber is a million more, and you're stuck with two 4.5m goalkeepers with no route to Raya.

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    2. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Tough to play long-term without any of the "big 3" premiums

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 43 mins ago

        Joao Pedro will be perma-captain except GW3.
        I think he's an overlooked captain choice, especially as almost everyone has him

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Team itself is nice though

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    4. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Not seen much Milenkovic and Branthwaite, and not sure i love them. Milenkovic didnt get many defcon last year when playing in the three, if I recall correctly. Collins I like, but dont like thay you are playing MGW against Muharemovic in your BB. Only one united against Hull isnt great.

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        Muharemović is good for GW2, GW4 & GW5 and could get defcon points vs Forest. First bench boost chip is overrated chip anyway.
        Palace were great for defcon last year, Forest were the year before - I expect it to return

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  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Quick A/B please:

    A) Haaland (c), Rogers Shaw
    B) Isak, Bruno (c), NOR

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      B

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  14. Udogie-style
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    How's this for my current team? No BB planned

    GK: Kinsky (Dubravka)
    DEF: Calafiori, Muharemović, Maguire, Ballard (Thomas)
    MID: Tzolis, B. Fernandes, Mbeumo (Schade, Groß)
    FWD: Calvert-Lewin, João Pedro, Haaland

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  15. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who’s the 4.5 defender of choice & 5 mid?

    Aina, Hume, Ajer, DeCuyp, Kadi

    Gomez

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  16. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Non-Haaland v Haaland evaluation.

    I am pretty sure A below outscores B below over 6 gameweeks.

    A) Isak, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Gabriel
    B) Haaland, Le Fee, Tzolis, White

    BUT captaincy is an issue.

    A above is Bruno (Hull), Bruno (Ips), Isak (Ips), Pedro (Hull), Bruno (Ful), Bruno (Tot)

    B above is perma-Haaland of Bou, Palace, Cov, Utd, Sun, Liv

    I reckon in those scenarios A outscores B still? And even if he is looking good I could FH3, straight switch Bruno to Haaland, WC or a combination of the above.

    Feels scary and not convinced yet but I don't think it's a bad play

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      A easily, and you are more hedged either way with A, I.e B could outscore A but only possible if Haaland hauls massively.
      So all eggs in one basket.

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  17. deej
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    1 - Bruno + DCL
    2 - Semenyo + Isak

    1 feels safer to me, but I just have this feeling that Isak will haul against a poor looking Newcastle.

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  18. ZlatanFC
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Really like the insights of this article and the two methods of playing. Wish I could hop on and off the beast but too stressful!

    Trying to find a balance here, any thoughts appreciated:

    Kinsky (dubs)
    Cala - Maguire - Jacquet (fodder1, fodder 2)
    Bruno F, Mbeumo, Tzolis, Schade (fodder3)
    Thiago, Haaland, Pedro

    Two things,1) would you move Thiago, Schade, Maguire to DCL, Semenyo, 4.5 def, 2) is it really ok to have fodder on the bench

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  19. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Plenty of useful insight from various pundits and content creators but Simon March is, by some distance in my opinion, the best actual writer when it comes to FPL. Has a real flair for writing, rare in the FPL community

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  20. zungul
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Raya, Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Hume, Ajer, Ballard, Muharemovic
    Semenyo, Tzolis, Wirtz, Mbeumo, Sangare
    J Pedro, Haaland DCL

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