Making good Fantasy Premier League (FPL) decisions often means digging through lots of data.

Who has the strongest underlying numbers? Which players consistently rack up defensive contributions? When does an asset’s fixture run improve? And when two options look almost inseparable, which one should you actually pick?

Our brand-new FPL Stats Centre aims to make those decisions easier by bringing a huge amount of useful information together in one place.

Available to Chief Scout Members, managers can deep-dive into player and team statistics, analyse attacking and defensive numbers, compare assets and use our Rate My Team (RMT) projections to plan ahead.

Whether you’re searching for a differential, planning several Gameweeks ahead or simply trying to settle a difficult 50/50 decision, here are some of the ways our new-look FPL tools can help.

EXPLORE HUNDREDS OF FPL PLAYER STATS

At the heart of the new Stats Centre is our sortable player database.

Managers can analyse hundreds of FPL assets across five main categories: Overview, Attacking, Expected, Defending and Involvement.

That means you can quickly switch between different areas depending on what you’re looking for, rather than having to sift through one enormous table.

There are also filters for season, position and team, while different data types allow managers to change how the numbers are presented.

The Players, Per GW and Teams tabs offer further ways to explore the data, while an Advanced search provides even more control.

There is also a Watchlist, allowing managers to save interesting players and quickly return to them later.

RATE MY TEAM POINTS PROJECTIONS

Identifying a good FPL asset is only half the battle. Buying them at the right time can be just as important.

Our Rate My Team projected points can help managers identify upcoming fixture swings and see when a player’s prospects are expected to improve or decline.

It can also help spot differentials with high projected points!

There’s much, much more here, too, including an ‘explosive v reliable’ plot chart!

IDENTIFY STRONG FIXTURE RUNS

The Fixture Runs tools can therefore help highlight potential buying and selling opportunities before they become obvious.

If a player’s rolling projected-points average is about to rise significantly, for example, managers can potentially move early rather than waiting for the good fixtures – and potentially the FPL returns – to arrive.

Equally, a downturn in projected points could help identify the right time to move an asset on.

For anyone who likes planning transfers several Gameweeks in advance, rather than simply targeting the next fixture, there is plenty to explore.

FIND GOOD ROTATION PAIRINGS

Looking for rotating pairs? We’ve got just the thing!

From £4.5m defenders to cheap midfielders, our tool will help you find a dream pairing:

You can increase the Gameweek range, too, depending on your lookahead:

TURN DEFCON DATA INTO BETTER FPL PICKS

The new Stats Centre also allows managers to dig into defensive contributions.

As well as each player’s overall DefCon numbers, the defending section breaks down the individual actions behind them, including recoveries, tackles won, interceptions, clearances and blocks.

But managers wanting to take their research even further can head to our dedicated DefCon Centre.

There, Tom Hadley’s DefCon boards focus on one particularly important area: consistency, rather than simply volume.

The Hit List shows the share of matches in which players have cleared the relevant threshold, with a minimum-start filter and the option to view the numbers on a per-90 basis.

That can help distinguish between someone who racks up defensive actions in occasional bursts and a player who regularly puts themselves in contention for DefCon points.

The Form Five, meanwhile, focuses on each player’s last five matches played – not simply the last five Gameweeks.

That distinction means an injured or rested player is judged on the matches they actually featured in, providing a clearer indication of recent DefCon consistency.

MORE THAN JUST THE STATS CENTRE

The Stats Centre forms part of a much wider collection of FPL tools available to our subscribers.

Alongside the Stats Centre and DefCon Centre, managers can access RMT Projected Points, Fixture Runs, Rotations, Team Profiles, the Fixture Ticker, Draft Tool and Rate My Team.

That means the research doesn’t necessarily have to stop after identifying an interesting player.

You can dig into their statistics, assess their upcoming schedule, compare their projected points with another asset and consider how they fit into your wider squad plans.

Whether you’re making one transfer or plotting a Wildcard several Gameweeks in advance, the idea is simple: put more of the information needed to make an informed FPL decision within easy reach.