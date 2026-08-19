FPL

Introducing… our new FPL Stats Centre!

19 August 2026 353 comments
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Making good Fantasy Premier League (FPL) decisions often means digging through lots of data.

Who has the strongest underlying numbers? Which players consistently rack up defensive contributions? When does an asset’s fixture run improve? And when two options look almost inseparable, which one should you actually pick?

Our brand-new FPL Stats Centre aims to make those decisions easier by bringing a huge amount of useful information together in one place.

Available to Chief Scout Members, managers can deep-dive into player and team statistics, analyse attacking and defensive numbers, compare assets and use our Rate My Team (RMT) projections to plan ahead.

Whether you’re searching for a differential, planning several Gameweeks ahead or simply trying to settle a difficult 50/50 decision, here are some of the ways our new-look FPL tools can help.

ACCESS THE STATS CENTRE HERE!

FPL Stats Centre

EXPLORE HUNDREDS OF FPL PLAYER STATS

At the heart of the new Stats Centre is our sortable player database.

Managers can analyse hundreds of FPL assets across five main categories: Overview, Attacking, Expected, Defending and Involvement.

That means you can quickly switch between different areas depending on what you’re looking for, rather than having to sift through one enormous table.

There are also filters for season, position and team, while different data types allow managers to change how the numbers are presented.

The Players, Per GW and Teams tabs offer further ways to explore the data, while an Advanced search provides even more control.

There is also a Watchlist, allowing managers to save interesting players and quickly return to them later.

RATE MY TEAM POINTS PROJECTIONS

Identifying a good FPL asset is only half the battle. Buying them at the right time can be just as important.

Our Rate My Team projected points can help managers identify upcoming fixture swings and see when a player’s prospects are expected to improve or decline.

It can also help spot differentials with high projected points!

There’s much, much more here, too, including an ‘explosive v reliable’ plot chart!

IDENTIFY STRONG FIXTURE RUNS

The Fixture Runs tools can therefore help highlight potential buying and selling opportunities before they become obvious.

If a player’s rolling projected-points average is about to rise significantly, for example, managers can potentially move early rather than waiting for the good fixtures – and potentially the FPL returns – to arrive.

Equally, a downturn in projected points could help identify the right time to move an asset on.

For anyone who likes planning transfers several Gameweeks in advance, rather than simply targeting the next fixture, there is plenty to explore.

FIND GOOD ROTATION PAIRINGS

Looking for rotating pairs? We’ve got just the thing!

From £4.5m defenders to cheap midfielders, our tool will help you find a dream pairing:

You can increase the Gameweek range, too, depending on your lookahead:

TURN DEFCON DATA INTO BETTER FPL PICKS

The new Stats Centre also allows managers to dig into defensive contributions.

As well as each player’s overall DefCon numbers, the defending section breaks down the individual actions behind them, including recoveries, tackles won, interceptions, clearances and blocks.

But managers wanting to take their research even further can head to our dedicated DefCon Centre.

There, Tom Hadley’s DefCon boards focus on one particularly important area: consistency, rather than simply volume.

The Hit List shows the share of matches in which players have cleared the relevant threshold, with a minimum-start filter and the option to view the numbers on a per-90 basis.

That can help distinguish between someone who racks up defensive actions in occasional bursts and a player who regularly puts themselves in contention for DefCon points.

The Form Five, meanwhile, focuses on each player’s last five matches played – not simply the last five Gameweeks.

That distinction means an injured or rested player is judged on the matches they actually featured in, providing a clearer indication of recent DefCon consistency.

MORE THAN JUST THE STATS CENTRE

The Stats Centre forms part of a much wider collection of FPL tools available to our subscribers.

Alongside the Stats Centre and DefCon Centre, managers can access RMT Projected Points, Fixture Runs, Rotations, Team Profiles, the Fixture Ticker, Draft Tool and Rate My Team.

That means the research doesn’t necessarily have to stop after identifying an interesting player.

You can dig into their statistics, assess their upcoming schedule, compare their projected points with another asset and consider how they fit into your wider squad plans.

Whether you’re making one transfer or plotting a Wildcard several Gameweeks in advance, the idea is simple: put more of the information needed to make an informed FPL decision within easy reach.

GET STARTED TODAY!

New FPL Stats Centre: Find the best picks, differentials + DefCon stars 2
353 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Fantasyfreaks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Thoughts? 0.5 itb Bb1, FH 3, Wc 7.

    Verb | Kinky

    Gabriel | Califori | Maguire | Rodon | Diop

    Bruno | Mbeumo | Sobz | Tzolis | Gross

    Thiago | Isak | DCL

    Bb1 team. I might FH GW3 get triple city for COV. Che v Arsenal in 3 also.

    Aim for a GW 7 Wildcard.
    Anywhere I can use the 0.5?
    Thoughts on the chips strategy?

    Obviously gambling on no Haaland for 5/6 gameweeks. But I feel there’s enough captain options to take the gamble. Hoping to get to GW7 after pool v city in gw6 and reassess things then. .

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    1. Fantasyfreaks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Apologies DCL should be J Pedro

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Prefer Greaves to Diop for DCs and a higher chance of starting (see preseason)

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      1. Fantasyfreaks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers Ze

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    3. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I also personally prefer Wirtz to Szob (and you can make the change with the 0.5), but it see the point of Szob, especially if wildcarding relatively later

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  2. Jet5605
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    How would you spend £13.5m to finish my defence? Planning an early BB

    Verbruggen
    Califiori - XX - YY
    Bruno - Mbeumo - Szob - Tzolis - GroB
    Haaland - Pedro

    Kinsky - DCL - Greaves - ZZ

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Give us some options please

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    2. Bucket Man
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      3 x 4.5 who rotate well. Shaw, Hume, Rodon, Ajer, Mykolenko, Mitchell, Aina possibly

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  3. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I caved and went Bruno. Those first two fixtures are too good.

    Lammens (Dovin)
    Shaw-De Cupyer-Mosquera (Kayode-Thomas)
    Szoboszlai-BrunoF-Tzolis-Semenyo (Hughes)
    J Pedro-Haaland-Brobbey

    Very formulaic, but I like it.

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  4. NielsvanDelft
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    My differential team, probably gonna bench boost!
    I like it, because it is different, maybe Hinshelwood in for Schade??

    Roest
    White | Tarko | Vuskovic
    Tzolis | Schade | Mbeumo | Bruno
    Havertz | Thiago | Isak
    Verbruggen | Anderson | Ballard | Maguire

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  5. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Tell me how I dun effed up.
    Squad, ready for BBGW2:

    Verb
    Ballard, Maguire, Calafiori
    Semenyo, Mbeumo, Szobo, LeFee, Wirtz
    Haaland, Pedro

    (Kinsky, DCL, Palestra, Thomas)

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  6. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Some notes for non-Haaland strategy:

    - Haaland in August and September has scored 37 goals from 26 games
    - XG per game was 1.3, and overperformed by 0.27 per game

    - Outside of August and September he has scored 75 goals in 106 games
    - XG per game of 0.82, underperfomed by 0.11.

    Very strange data. So he performs much better generally in the first two months AND also overperforms.

    If it's a tiredness thing, will he be more like post-September to start this year?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He has looked fatigued later in the season and hasn't been as sharp as in the beginning. So there is a risk with him now imo.

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  7. Johnjo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Talk to me about Muharemovic.
    I'm seeing him in a lot of draft teams but don't know too much about him. Why are people prepared to pay 5.0 for a Leeds defender? What's the attraction?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      DC points I believe

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    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Defcons

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    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Goals and DCs for his previous teams, more or less

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  8. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I had been considering BB2 or BB1, but Konsa to Arsenal will free up some money later. Injury to Haaland would mean unlimited funds and if Bruno isn't worth the money selling him helps. Hull scoring gw2 could destroy BB2, since DC potential might be limited in that fixture. During previous seasons I have been able to use BB to get rid of some deadwood with hits and improve my team. Now we can save transfers, it is difficult, but still possibly doable. I believe that the upside with later BB might be worth trying as a differential strategy. Anyone else reacting to Konsa news?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Posted about this before the Konsa news

      There'll be gems this season, especially since we have only 3 crazy premiums in Haaland, Bruno and Gabriel

      Everybody else is priced around them and DCs, which means gems are primed to appear

      Also, many teams in Europe, many new managers. The good/meh/bad teams, attacks and defences to target/avoid, could become clear early enough too

      I feel there's a good chance of building a *cheap* bench boost of nailed starters with only FTs. Just gotta know which of the lads with potential end up flying, like Brighton folks, Hume, the new 5.0 DC defs (could be a Tarkowski or two in there), 6.0 forwards, surprisingly cheap GKs, and many, many mids with potential. Palmer, Saka or Isak hitting their known potential could mean I'd drop Haaland or Bruno, even

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    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I would prefer to get the BB out of the way early.
      It's never as good as you hope. Has the 'hidden' cost of using up transfers and not having an optimum team while trying to prepare for it.
      I'm looking to use GW1 as the free WC to get it organised, for GW2. Then use/build up transfers to keep the team as nice as possible.

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      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        When I say GW1 as a WC, I obviously mean the starting squad

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    3. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Konsa will be backup. He won't free up funds, as he will be a waste of an arsenal spot

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      1. Jaws
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Common sense this. Konsa is an obvious trap...but the blind will be blind.

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  9. Bucket Man
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Hi all.

    Best options if on BB for 3 defensive spots. Trying to find players with ok fixtures and then being able to rotate the 4.5 defenders.

    A) Maguire v hull, Rodon v forest, Ajer v Spurs
    B) Neco Williams v Leeds, Hume v ipswich, Shaw v hull

    A probably worse this week but is it better looking at the first 6 weeks

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  10. EWH2020
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    a) Grob and DCL
    b) Slater and Thiago

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A if you need Gross. If he is benchable Thiago could be just as good as DCL but as a combo A

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  11. ResultatFar
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What do we think about Dango as a different pick for the first few gws?

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  12. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A) Bruno F/Brobbey
    B) Saka/Thiago

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