Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 2 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

28 August 2026 118 comments
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Our Gameweek 2 differentials article puts the spotlight on three low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players.

This time, we’ve selected assets at Fulham, Liverpool and Coventry City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

All three of these players have an ownership of 4% or lower.

GONZALO GARCIA

  • FPL ownership: 3.6%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: sun | CRY | liv | MUN | ips

For those Fantasy managers in search of a cheap forward, Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) could be the solution. 

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Real Madrid this summer in a deal worth £34m, has started his Fulham career remarkably well, with two goals in his first two matches. 

Playing the full 90 minutes, Garcia opened his account in Monday’s 3-2 defeat to Chelsea, with a close-range header in the second-half.

He was on the scoresheet in the midweek EFL Cup win over Wimbledon, too, with a composed finish after rounding the ‘keeper.

An effective focal point up top, Garcia has racked up six shots in that period.

“The defenders are allowed to make more contact with the strikers in the Premier League than in La Liga, but his strengths are running and protecting the ball – and, most importantly, he can score goals. I’m so happy for him. I know he will do many good things for us this season.”

“I’ve known him since he was 17. I know of his qualities, he’s powerful, strong, good with the ball and a goalscorer. I know what he’s capable of doing.” – Alvaro Arbeloa on Gonzalo Garcia

It is only two matches, but it’s a really encouraging start for Garcia, who could also be on penalties this season.

Up against a Sunderland side that has already conceded twice at newly-promoted Ipswich Town, he will be confident of getting amongst the goals again at the Stadium of Light.

The longer-term fixtures are pretty good, with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 3 and the three newly-promoted clubs in quick succession after the international break.

With a mere 3.6% ownership as we head into Friday’s deadline, Garcia is a real differential prospect.

MILOS KERKEZ

  • FPL ownership: 3.5%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: NFO | ips | FUL | bou | MCI

Milos Kerkez (£5.5m) could be an important source of creativity for Liverpool in Gameweek 2.

His raiding runs down the left flank certainly caught the eye against Newcastle United last week. 

In that match, the former Bournemouth man could have walked away with assists for Florian Wirtz (£7.5m) and Alexander Isak (£9.0m). 

Above: Milos Kerkez’s touch heatmap v Newcastle United

As a result, we think Kerkez has the potential to thrive against Nottingham Forest, who looked shaky at the back last weekend.

This also holds true for Liverpool, of course. However, from a defensive perspective, the Reds have the third-best clean sheet odds in Gameweek 2.

Forest come to Anfield on Saturday lunchtime, before Andoni Iraola takes his side to Ipswich Town. Beyond that, appealing encounters with Fulham and Bournemouth follow, so there is a nice four-match run to target.

It suggests Kerkez might be worth a punt, with his ownership currently sitting at a low 3.5%.

“The gaffer likes to play more with the full-backs down the line, underlapping, overlapping. It worked well for me at Bournemouth, so I think it will also work well for me here. 

“He showed me that when you do your job, then you are free to do what you want, so I felt really free with him. He lets you be more free to do your stuff.” – Milos Kerkez on Andoni Iraola

LOUM TCHAOUNA 

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: HUL | mci | BHA | nfo | NEW

It would be unfair to judge Coventry City based on their opening away match at Arsenal.

However, Loum Tchaouna (£5.5m) did at least provide some threat for the Sky Blues in north London.

The ex-Burnley winger, who both scored and assisted in his final four matches of 2025/26, had two attempts on goal, the most of any Coventry player, fizzing an early effort narrowly over the bar.

As Coventry’s most advanced player, Tchaouna’s right-sided partnership with Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m) will surely be a key weapon in the upcoming match against Hull City.

Remember, Frank Lampard’s men finished 22 points above Hull in last season’s Championship, winning the title with 95 points.

And based on last weekend’s evidence, the Tigers could perhaps find it more difficult to defend that side of the pitch.

Above: Hull City’s shots conceded heatmap in Gameweek 1

Priced at only £5.5m, Tchaouna could subsequently profit.

New arrival Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m) adds firepower at Coventry, so there’s certainly greater confidence in their attack.

And given their ability to go from back to front quickly, Tchaouna is a differential prospect who could even cause problems for the top teams in the division, with his ownership a mere 0.2%.

118 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    start 3 (atleast 1 def):

    shaw ewjik hume wirtz schade ndiaye

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    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Surely this is a BB?

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      1. Nightf0x
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        was thinking about it but ndiaye uncertainty and wirtz gw1 poor form, i doubt it

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would BB.

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      1. Nightf0x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        was thinking about it but ndiaye uncertainty and wirtz gw1 poor form, i doubt it

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  2. Boydinho
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench Wirtz, Tzolis or a red hot Barry?

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    1. Shteve
      • 17 Years
      2 mins ago

      Barry

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    2. Diles Mavis
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Wirtz

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    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wirtz

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    4. emil064a
      just now

      barry

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  3. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Most predicted Manc line ups have Cherki coming in for NOR.
    As a nervous Foden owner i ma not so convinced.
    Still has the FT intact for in case of early leaks.

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    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      correction NOR is listed at left back.

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  4. emil064a
    10 mins ago

    Bench: Stach, Sangare or Savio?

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  5. Kenty0092
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    10 mins ago

    Stuck on this one. Start two of:
    - DCL
    - Le Fee
    - Muharemovic
    - Sangare

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    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sangare is one

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL Sangare

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  6. Gorky
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A) Shaw
    B) White

    Bench 1:

    1) Ndiaye
    2) Tzolis
    3) DCL

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shaw
      Ndiaye (maybe, not sure?)

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  7. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hinshelwood:

    A) Hold for now, bench for Hume
    B) Sangare
    C) King

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    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      a for sure.
      then b next week

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  8. Garlana
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    To Bench Boost or Not to Bench Boost:

    Bench is:

    Verbruggen, DCL, Amenda and Van Ewijk.

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    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Go for it

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would’ve said yes except I did similar last week and regretted the mediocrity of it all

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      1. Garlana
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh not feeling great about it but we'll see

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  9. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    A - Mosquera to Gvardiol
    B - Mosquera to Kerkez
    C - Hold

    BB so need Mosquera to play if I hold....

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Gvardiol to avoid the slim risk maybe?

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      1. how now brown cow
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You reckon the risk is slim and Konsa left out?

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  10. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    start 4 (atleast 1 def):

    shaw ewjik hume wirtz schade ndiaye dcl

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  11. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    What to do with ndiaye on bb

    A)keep and bb
    B)Get tavernier
    C)get schade(have sangare)
    D)get anyone else

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  12. emil064a
    6 mins ago

    Start two of:
    - Sangare
    - Stach
    - Solanke
    - Savio

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  13. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who is your c?

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  14. GINI MINI MANE MO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hume or Shaw on the bench

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  15. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    First sub

    A) Hume (FUL)
    B) gross (che)

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      a

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    2. Shteve
      • 17 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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    3. GINI MINI MANE MO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

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    4. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

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  16. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start:

    a) Muharemović (BRE) (I have Trafford)
    b) Marmoush (NEW)

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  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hmm I didn't prepare for it but what would you do if NOR is benched?

    I'm on BB this week. Switch to Gvardiol?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      just now

      for free yes

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  18. pmos
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one, please:
    1. Tarkowski (bou)
    2. Calafiori (avl)
    3. White (avl)
    4. Maguire (IPS)

    a. Brobbey (FUL)
    b. Gakpo (NFO)
    c. Rogers (BHA)

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    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Big ouch but
      1a I think?!

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  19. JoeJitzu +42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench two (currently on E&F)

    A. Brobbey (FUL)
    B. Ndiaye (bou)
    C. Tzolis (avl)
    D. Gvardiol (cry)

    E. Anderson (cry)
    F. Barry (bou)

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