With FPL Gameweek 3 just a day away, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.

This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline.

Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.

Gameweek 2 went very well, as captain Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) helped propel me to a score of 130 points. Of those, 18 came from my Bench Boost, which is roughly what I hoped the chip would deliver.

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM REVEAL