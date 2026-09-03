Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s FPL Gameweek 3 team reveal: Triple Captain activated

3 September 2026 193 comments
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With FPL Gameweek 3 just a day away, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.

This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline.

Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

Gameweek 2 went very well, as captain Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) helped propel me to a score of 130 points. Of those, 18 came from my Bench Boost, which is roughly what I hoped the chip would deliver.

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM REVEAL

193 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BlzE_94
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Play one:
    A) Palmer vs ARS (A)
    B) Pedro vs ARS (A)
    C) Konsa vs CHE (H)
    D) Hall vs BOU (H)

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      32 mins ago

      What’s the rest of the team like?!?!

      Palmer

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      1. BlzE_94
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Raya
        Calafiori Gvardiol De Cuyper
        Palmer Cherki Szobo Sangare Gross
        Haaland Wissa
        Dubravka J.Pedro Konsa Hall

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      32 mins ago

      Probably Hall

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    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      what do you think the Arsenal - Chelsea game will be like?

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        13 mins ago

        2-0

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          just now

          I think Chelsea score

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      2. Seven2Seven
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think there will be goals and BTS

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      3. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        9 mins ago

        It's really hard to call, because it's not just two great teams in good form, it's also a team that have scored freelybut been loose at the back and one that have kept it super tight but been less exuberant in attack.

        With Arsenal at home, I don't think they're going to change strategy, and Chelsea may decide they need to rein in the excesses. Which could mean a low-scoring game, probably favouring Arsenal. But early goals for either side could open the game up.

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    4. Seven2Seven
      • 16 Years
      27 mins ago

      I wouldn’t buy palmer but if you have him I’d play him.

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    5. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      D

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  2. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which looks better?

    a) DCL, Ajer, Konsa
    b) Wissa, De Cuyper, Egan

    One of the defenders will be 1st sub.

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      32 mins ago

      B

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        just now

        50/50 then

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    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      for this week? or like on WC?

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        12 mins ago

        On WC. I am on b currently. I think it is still a game too early for Konsa, and I expect Chelsea to score. Will likely move De Cuyper to him next week if he starts.

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    4. BR510
      29 mins ago

      B with Konsa

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        9 mins ago

        I fancy Chelsea to score this week and I want to make sure Konsa is starting before I get him in. I will likely switch De Cuyper to him next week.

        I've got Calafiori already so if Arsenal keep Chelsea out I get some points anyway. Doubling up this week seems risky to me.

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    5. Keane There Dunne That
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wissa, Konsa, Egan

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        11 mins ago

        I think it is a game too soon for Konsa but De Cuyper to Konsa will probably be my move the following week.

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    6. Woking Wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

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  3. Hits Central
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Wildcard team A or B? A is nice but really wanted MGW as I like the Forest fixtures. Yet to play BB hence an option with 2 playing GKs:

    A
    Verbs
    De Cuyper - O’Reilly - Hall - Califiori
    Cherki - Grob - Szoboszlai - Palmer
    Haaland - Wissa
    (Raya) (Joao Pedro) (Konsa) (Slater)

    B
    Verbs
    De Cuyper - Guehi - Hall
    Cherki - Grob - Szoboszlai - Palmer - MGW
    Haaland - Wissa
    (Petrovic) (Joao Pedro) (Konsa) (Ajay)

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      Get B if you want it, no worries

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      1. Hits Central
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Appreciated!

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’d go B if your gut is that strong, don’t see too much different

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      1. Hits Central
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Appreciated!

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  4. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Barcola?? He seriously gives me Salah and Bruno vibes when they were also new signings for 8M for a top 6 side that had a bad defence and needed a talisman

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    1. BR510
      15 mins ago

      He won’t start

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      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        id take him for 20 mins against Ipswich and 80 mins against Fulham... then either WC or transfer him out

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          13 mins ago

          Be fortunate to get a start against fulham

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      Crap finisher, basically Gakpo

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      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        so was salah when he joined tbf

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          12 mins ago

          So you don’t just become a great finisher, when you would get him and need him to hit the ground running

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    3. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think it's a decent shout if you don't mind 60-70 mins or 30 off the bench.

      Pretty sure Salah started at 9m, Bruno I think was 8m first season yeah.

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    4. Sterling Archer
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      At some point this season will be in lots of teams!

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  5. BR510
    30 mins ago

    Wildcard, no bench boost:

    1. Bruno Yalcouye (would rarely play, but rotates with Wissa and dedic well)
    2. Saka Szoboszlai (gives 8 very strong attackers)

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    1. BR510
      29 mins ago

      3. MGW Szobo - extra 1.5

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      29 mins ago

      1

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      1. BR510
        8 mins ago

        Cheers!

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    3. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 but maybe Slater as Yalcouye more of a minutes risk

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  6. Steavn8k
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start two:
    A: DCL
    B: Pedro
    C: Hume
    D: Tzolis
    DCL seems like the obvious choice, but have Verbruggen in goal and not starting Kinsky for all the money in the world. Pedro doesn't feel appealing either with double Arsenal defence, so Hume, really? Tzolis seem okay for now, even though monday was a horrorshow. What do you think?

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    1. Woking Wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A & B. Some players will always score/assist even if their team loses.

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    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      just now

      Arsenal aren't going to keep a clean sheet every game, so I think you play Pedro.

      I'm currently thinking of playing Tzolis with him. He was looking so sharp GW1 and in the Community Shield. Pretty sure he's still first choice LW. Chelsea have conceded 5 in the first two and hopefully that gives him the chance to prove himself after GW2.

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  7. Woking Wanderers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Have reverted to the CHE pair as opposed to going with Isak & Barcola on WC3.

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol, De Cuyper, Calafiori
    Cherki, BrunoF, Palmer, Gomez
    Pedro, Wissa, H.

    Bench: Dubs, Egan, Slater, Thomas.

    Still not sure. Any thoughts on LIV or CHE pairings?

    Thanks.

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    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would be tempted to FH instead and play WC after.

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        I dont think you can undo wildcard once played and transfers made.

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  8. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kayode or ajer on FH?

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    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kayode better long term minutes I believe

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      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh FH. Ajer then.

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  9. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts on MGW as a pick on WC3?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Best diff in the game

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Certainly not a bad pick I think it’s just who you miss out on instead

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    3. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm strongly considering him.

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  10. Keane There Dunne That
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which is best? Can bench Rodon for Shaw…
    A) Tzolis + Brobbey -> Sangare + Wissa
    B) Rodon + Tzolis -> Hall + Sangare

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    1. BR510
      12 mins ago

      A

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

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  11. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Tzolis to

    A) Barnes
    B) Some else 6.0 mid
    C) Keep

    It would feel pretty stupid to sell Tzolis if he starts :/

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    1. BR510
      13 mins ago

      C

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  12. BR510
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on the wildcard?
    Verbruggen Lecomte
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper Dedic Egan
    Bruno Palmer Cherki Sangare Yalcouye
    Haaland Wissa JP

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Solid. Template, but I like it

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Like it. Comfortable having double Brighton defence?

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      1. BR510
        4 mins ago

        Ideally de Cuyper would be a 5 million def but .2 short. Do you think he is the best option up to 4.8 after Konsa?

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        1. BR510
          4 mins ago

          No other good 4.5 keepers too

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  13. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play one
    A) shaw (eve)
    B) Hume (bre)

    First bench
    A) ndiaye (COV)
    A) shaw/hum

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    1. BR510
      12 mins ago

      A A

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      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks!

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  14. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Playing wildcard

    Verbruggen 4.0
    Gvardiol Califiori Konsa De Cuyper Egan
    Cherki Bruno Saka Sangare GroB
    Haaland Wissa Egali

    Next week, Gvardiol and Cherki move to Thiaw and Palmer with 2FT.

    Although I'm tempted to just get Thiaw and Palmer this week and just save the 2FT...

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    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      This is very similar to my initial thoughts for gw4 wc but can’t quite afford it. Would maybe compromise and get thiaw for gvardiol if you’re wanting to save a transfer down the line

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    2. BR510
      3 mins ago

      Where’s Pedro….

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    3. BR510
      2 mins ago

      Just get Palmer and Thiaw

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    4. ZimZalabim
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      What plans for chelsea assets next week ?

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  15. ZimZalabim
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    who would you bench ? currently on C

    A. J. Pedro (ars)
    B. Gomez (LEE)
    C. Tzolis (CHE)

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  16. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Verbruggen (Lammens)
    Calafiori, Konsa, Muharemovic (Maguire, Greaves)
    Semenyo, Tzolis, Wirtz, Palmer, Sangaré
    Haaland(TC), DCL (JP)

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  17. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Complete the wildcard

    Raya, Dubravka
    Calafiori, Konsa, Hall, O'Reilly, ?
    Palmer, Szobozlai, Sangare, Gross, ?
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    A Egan and Gibbs White
    B Van Hecke and Anderson
    C De Cuyper and Anderson

    Any other suggestions welcome.

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    1. ZimZalabim
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A. not sure on the picks but would want those Price points over B and C

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  18. janlu0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Need advice please. Had a decent week last week but now have serious issues with my team. £0 in the bank, 2 free transfers. I'd like to TC Haaland this week but I think a wildcard might be needed?

    Kinsky/ Palmer(non starter)
    Shaw Gabriel Thomas(vs MCI) Diop(vs LIV) Rodon(inj)
    Bruno Mbeumo Sangaré LeFee Ndiaye(benched?)
    JPedro Haaland DCL

    Cheers.

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