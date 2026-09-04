FPL Gameweek 3: Who is predicted to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 3?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (£15.5m) leads the projected attacking returns for Gameweek 3 by some distance, with a huge 1.14. The only player who comes close is Manchester City team-mate Rayan Cherki (£7.7m) on 0.97, who bagged a brace in his previous outing. Both now face a Coventry side without a win from their opening two matches.

Further down, Phil Foden (£7.0m) also looks set to do well, ranking fourth with a projection of 0.70 after registering two assists last time out.

Alexander Isak (£9.0m) completes the top three on 0.81. Liverpool travel to face newly promoted Ipswich Town, who shipped five goals to Manchester United in their previous match. That could give the Reds’ striker huge potential this week.

Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) also ranks highly. The Arsenal midfielder has scored in each of his opening two matches but now faces Chelsea. It looks tougher on paper, although the Blues have already conceded five goals across their first two Premier League outings.

Many managers are considering selling Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), but he still makes the top eight. Everton have been a solid defensive side in the past but have been far from convincing across their opening two matches.

New Aston Villa signing Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m) could also make an impact this week. Unai Emery’s side face promoted Hull City, which could put their attackers among the goals, although Hull have won and kept clean sheets in both of their opening matches.

Finally, Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) continues to catch the eye after producing returns in Gameweeks 1 and 2. Newcastle host Bournemouth this week, giving him an opportunity to continue his strong start.