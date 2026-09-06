Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur are still waiting for their first league wins – and Spurs their first goal – of 2026/27 after playing out a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the match.

BORE DRAW

Despite the vast amount of money lavished on these sides’ respective frontlines, there was little attacking quality on show on Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi was able to call upon Savio (£6.5m) and Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) in a starting XI for the first time, but the former lacked end product and the latter was wasteful, firing wide from a good first-half chance and then shooting when a pass to Andrew Robertson (£4.5m) was on after the break.

“I think we played well but in the last third, we have to improve. We have to take the better decisions. We have to keep more calm when we are very close to doing something important in the last third. “I remember the chance when Marmoush shot at goal [in the second half], the way we had Robertson overlapping. If we take the right decision and we play with Robertson, then on the second post, there is Kudus to score like this. “Or how many crosses went over the second post? From Mathys Tel, two times, Savio, one time. Savio, I think it’s the last decision.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Spurs journalist Alasdair Gold likened the Spurs attack to “a school disco… [with] the boys on one side, the girls on the other side, [and] they just don’t know how to communicate”. Time, not to mention fitness work (a lot of the team are just back from injury), will hopefully remedy that.

Like last week, the Lilywhites still could have feasibly won this game. Micky van de Ven (£5.0m) nodded wide a set piece from close range, while substitute Dominic Solanke (£5.9m) could have done better with a header. Ultimately, though, they finished without a shot on target.

As for Forest, they weren’t much better going forward. Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) owners will be encouraged to hear that he was presented with the hosts’ two best chances, both repelled by Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m). The first was flagged for offside but replays showed he likely would have been ‘on’, had VAR needed to intervene.

DE ZERBI ON FITNESS OF SAVIO + MUDRYK

We’ve already alluded to the lack of match-fitness of several Spurs players, and De Zerbi had something to say about a few of them after full-time.

“Savio and Destiny [Udogie], in that moment, I think they could play something more than 60 minutes. But there was a plan with the medical staff to not take risks. “Savio has not the best physical condition to play 90 minutes. He’s an important player for us, a crucial player.” – Roberto De Zerbi on subbing off Savio and Destiny Udogie after an hour

“He’s not ready yet. He’s working to reach the best physical condition. He needs time, he needs work. In that position, we have Mathys Tel, big potential. But also Mathys takes too many wrong decisions, and Mudryk. So, two big players, two big potential players.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Mykhailo Mudryk, who came on in the 74th minute

DELAP’S FIRST START

Speaking of fitness, it was a slight surprise to see Liam Delap (£5.5m) in the Forest line-up after Oliver Glasner’s comments about the striker’s lack of match rhythm.

But start he did, getting through 70 minutes. The striker didn’t see much of goal but did set Gibbs-White away for one of his big chances.

Given his price in FPL, he’s to one to monitor in the medium term – especially with Forest’s lack of midweek cup action at home and abroad (ergo less rotation).

“He worked very hard. And, of course, we want him getting more into good positions, but he was absolutely fine with his first performance for us.” – Oliver Glasner on Liam Delap

Above: Players involved in Forest v Spurs sorted by chances created

The only player to create more chances than Delap was James McAtee (£5.5m), who has been a surprise success story in the Forest midfield. On set plays, he’s behind only Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) for chances created (nine) in 2026/27.

PRAISE FOR WILLIAMS AS MUNOZ REPLACES AINA

As expected, Daniel Munoz‘s (£5.4m) lack of match fitness cost him his 100% starting record (when available) under Oliver Glasner.

And also as expected, it was Ola Aina (£4.5m) who the Colombian replaced when he did emerge onto the pitch.

“When Ola got fatigued, then Danny came on, and we could see Danny is a very attacking wing-back. He was there with two or three crosses, being in the final third, and I think he was absolutely okay.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz and Ola Aina

Munoz for Aina was a welcome sight for Neco Williams (£5.0m) owners, then – and Glasner’s post-match comments were also heartening:

“I think Neco is probably one of our most consistent players this season. Great. Today, again, he was fouled, but we should get the penalty. He scored the goal that was disallowed. He defends very well, and it’s not so easy to defend Savinho. He does very well. I think he likes the way now how we play, even a little bit more attacking. “I think one of my key words and messages [when I joined] was stability. And that means keeping your core. And Neco is definitely one of the core players here.” – Oliver Glasner on Neco Williams

As Glasner mentioned, Williams had a viable penalty shout turned away and also had a goal chalked off for handball. But the fact that he was there, in the six yard box, to meet Gibbs-White’s deflected shot, was encouraging in itself.