UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveals for Matchday 1

With the UCL Fantasy deadline approaching, our resident experts have finalised their squads for Matchday 1.

Here, they reveal their 15-man teams, explain the key decisions behind their selections and discuss their plans for the opening round and the long-term.

Our six-strong team are serial top 1k finishers in UCL Fantasy, so they know their stuff.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 1 squads.