Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveals for Matchday 1

8 September 2026 58 comments
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With the UCL Fantasy deadline approaching, our resident experts have finalised their squads for Matchday 1.

Here, they reveal their 15-man teams, explain the key decisions behind their selections and discuss their plans for the opening round and the long-term.

Our six-strong team are serial top 1k finishers in UCL Fantasy, so they know their stuff.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 1 squads.

@Big4FPL

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Sangare, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4?
58 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you lose one of Cherki/Semenyo for Rogers or just roll FT?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Semen

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        28 mins ago

        Where?

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      2. Stimps
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        eeeew

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      3. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yo

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    2. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Lose Semenyo

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Roll.

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    4. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Could we probably lose some of the UCL Fantasy articles.

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      1. Three Pints of Schlager
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Please

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Please, stick to PL

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      3. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        They help to pay the bills!

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  2. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Semenyo to Gibbs-white this week or next?
    Are Aston Villa targetable?

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Who else do you have in midfield? I'd target a Chelsea mid first, if you can afford.

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      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Midfield is
        Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers Saka Palmer
        Just upside chasing really

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        1. Big Mike
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Szobo?

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          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Good shout actually, thought Gakpo too but abit of uncertainty

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      NFO seem to be kind of stinky as well

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      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Have only seen highlights but kinda wondered if that was because of the opposition in Leeds and Spurs stinking it up. Seemed ok against Liverpool

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Liverpools defence makes a League two side look dangerous atm.

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          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            True haha

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  3. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Please rank the following 6m mids in order of preference.

    1) Barnes
    2) Schade
    3) Tavernier
    4) Stach
    5) Other (please specify).

    I am looking at holding this mid for 5 - 6 game weeks.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      4
      2
      3
      1

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    2. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      2
      1
      4
      3
      Scott
      King

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    3. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      1
      3
      2
      4

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  4. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Please join my ucl fantasy league.

    League code: mcData

    Link: https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/leagues/mcData/004300680061006D00700069006F006E00730020006C00650061006700750065002000660061006E0074006100730079/Djapex

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  5. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Who are the best defenders 5m or under for next few weeks or more ?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Jacquet, Konsa,

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  6. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Struggle start to the season...

    Verbruggen / Kinski
    Gabriel Calafiori Shaw Diop Kayode
    Gross Bruno Tzolis Szobo Hughes
    Haaland DCL JP

    Have 2 FTs... Considering:
    A) Roll again
    B) Gabriel + Tzolis to De Cuyper + Rogers
    C) Something else - inspire me

    Repost as stuck on an old article

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bruno/Hughes to Palmer/Rogers. Can understand why Gabriel’s on the chopping block, that midfield is relatively weak as s result.

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      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Quite. I thought he'd be good but Calafiori is so much better for the money

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Haaland and Hughes to Isak and Palmer and use WC next GW to get Haaland back in

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      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ty, I could BB if I do this

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  7. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Anything worth changing in this Fh team?

    Verbruggen
    Vvd Konsa Mitchell
    Palmer rogers gakpo odegaard
    Haaland Isak Pedro

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      You want Raya in goal on FH I would have thought, I’d downgrade Virgil van Methusalah. Are you picking Mitchell because he scored 15pts? You are, aren’t you?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        And for his fixture

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      2. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Verbruggen vvd > Raya de cuyper?

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    2. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      I thinkt it looks solid personally. Mitchell not going to get a brace every game but they do have a plum fixture. What did your team look like before the FH?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Crap. Might have wc gw5 to dump Foden, cherki, Hume, Wirtz

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  8. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who to play,

    A) De Cuyper (Coventry away)
    B) Hall (Leeds away)

    Have Verbuggen in goals

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      A

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  9. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Wildcard draft. Leaning heavily towards this one. Thoughts on it? 0.1itb

    Raya
    Calafiori Konsa DeCuyper
    Palmer Rogers MGW Szobo Gross
    Haaland Pedro

    4.0; Barry, Muharemovic, 4.0 def

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm not sure on 3 Chelsea attackers for the forseeable, great this week but happy to play them every week? Also not sure on MGW. I do like the 3 Arsenal def assuming happy to go without an attacker Saka/Odegaard.

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  10. Flat Footed John
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Guys, I don't watch football. Is Pedro, Rodgers + Palmer too much Chelsea on free hit mega chip which I've deployed this game week?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Is it the flat feet?

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      1. Flat Footed John
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Kind of , well for standing at matches anyway. I am aware medieval footwear and steel armor foot-plates (sabatons) were flexible or fitted closely to the foot, supporting active movement rather than causing structural deformities like flat feet. So can you lend me a pair of sabatons? Lol

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    2. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      On a FH, no, although you are betting on that Hull defence finally leaking some goals

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Hull keeper instead of Kinsky would’ve been mega, unfortunately he was never mentioned by the hive

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    3. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      19 mins ago

      "I don't watch football". That's interesting because although I enjoy playing FF I find that actually watching a football game is really boring and hardly ever do so. 😯

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      1. Flat Footed John
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I actually enjoy watching people's reactions at football games more than the football. I find it fascinating how people are invested in their teams and all that passion. It's kind of beautiful to watch tbh

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    4. Fitzy.
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Isn't that Chelsea trio one of the reasons you'd play the FH this week?

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      1. Flat Footed John
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I guess. Liverpool players also. Thanks everyone for replies.

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    5. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Get triple Hull defense on FH

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      1. Flat Footed John
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok hahaha

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  11. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bench two play one
    1. Watching Golf
    2. Watching F1
    3. Watching paint getting dry

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    1. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      4. Arsenal vs Atletico

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        3 and 4 are the same

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Actually 1, 3 and 4 are the same

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    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 mins ago

      You appear to be in the same boat as me but I've to choose between

      1. Watching snooker
      2. Watching tennis
      3. Watching darts

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