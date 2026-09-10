FPL Gameweek 4: Best clean sheet odds

Ahead of Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), which kicks off on Saturday, we take a look at the sides with the best clean sheet odds.

Each week, we’ll be using the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances.

The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

GAMEWEEK 4: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

Chelsea sit top of the clean-sheet projections this week at 50%. The Blues are yet to keep a single league clean sheet but their opponents, Hull City, are bottom of the table for expected goals (xG).

The Tigers have managed three shut-outs on the bounce but have their work cut out if they want to make it four – they’re bottom of the pile (8%) this week.

Not far behind Chelsea are fellow London side Arsenal at 47%. The Gunners have conceded less than 1.0 xG across their opening three league matches combined, continuing the excellent defensive form they showed last season. Sunderland away should provide a good opportunity to add a fourth clean sheet in all competitions.

Liverpool are the only other side to reach 40%. Andoni Iraola and his players host Fulham next, with the Cottagers losing all three of their league matches. Fulham have struggled under their new manager so far, although they’ve shown more going forward than defending.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur sit just outside the top three at 35%. The Seagulls meet a goalless Coventry City, while Spurs head into their home clash with Everton after shutting out Nottingham Forest last time out.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

Once again, Arsenal rank top of the clean-sheet projections when looking across the next six Gameweeks. Two of their upcoming fixtures give them a huge 50% chance of a shutout, against Leeds United and Everton.

Manchester City sit second overall. While tricky meetings with Manchester United and Liverpool await, fixtures against Sunderland and Ipswich Town boost their general appeal.

London clubs dominate the rest of the top four. Chelsea’s 50% chance against Hull City arguably boosts their position on the ticker, as none of their other fixtures exceeds 40%. Spurs are in a similar position, with Coventry City their only opponent against whom they have more than a 40% chance.

Newcastle United complete the top five. They face two of the three promoted sides across their next three outings.