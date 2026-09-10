FPL Gameweek 4: Which teams are projected to score the most goals?

After looking at the best clean sheet odds, we now turn our attention to projected team goals for Gameweek 4.

Using the projections from our Fixture Ticker, we can identify which Premier League attacks have the greatest scoring potential in the upcoming round.

PROJECTED TEAM GOALS FOR GAMEWEEK 4

The projections point towards Chelsea as the standout attack this week. A home meeting with Hull City looks appealing on paper, although the newly promoted Tigers have proved difficult to break down. They remain unbeaten after three league matches and have kept three consecutive clean sheets. Chelsea, however, head into the Gameweek after an extraordinary 6-3 League Cup win over Leeds United. They’re also the Premier League’s joint-top scorers, with eight.

Just behind them sit Liverpool, who could benefit from Fulham’s difficult start. The Cottagers have lost each of their opening three league matches. They also conceded three goals against both Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Liverpool appear to be finding their feet under Andoni Iraola, too. They followed a 2-0 league win at Ipswich with a 2-1 Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid.

Another strong showing in the projections comes from Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side have won all three league matches, scoring six goals in the process. They then added a 1-0 Champions League victory away to Napoli. Sunderland have shown some resilience themselves, taking four points from their last two league outings.

Perhaps one of the more interesting teams on the graphic is Crystal Palace. They sit fourth after finally clicking into gear against Fulham, coming from behind to win 3-2. Another three goals followed against Middlesbrough in the League Cup. Their attack therefore appears to be building some momentum, even if their defence leaves much to be desired.

Rounding out the top five are Manchester City. Their attack has already produced seven goals across their opening three league matches. A 2-0 Champions League win in Porto also extended their winning run in all competitions.

At the opposite end, Hull, Sunderland and Fulham hold the weakest attacking projections. That strengthens the appeal of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool assets at the other end of the pitch.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

Manchester City lead the attacking projections across the next six Gameweeks. Meetings with Sunderland and Ipswich Town look particularly appealing.

Arsenal also remain near the top despite facing Liverpool in Gameweek 9. Before then, home encounters with Leeds United and Everton stand out. The Gunners are projected to score more than twice in both fixtures.

Chelsea’s immediate meeting with Hull City is the standout fixture on the entire ticker. Their schedule becomes less explosive after that, although Bournemouth – who are yet to keep a clean sheet – at home also looks promising.

Liverpool start strongly against Fulham before their schedule becomes more mixed, hence their drop down the table.

Further down, Manchester United have some appealing fixtures in Gameweeks 5-8 after a difficult start against Manchester City. Newcastle United also catch the eye in Gameweek 5, with their home meeting against Hull comfortably their strongest attacking projection of the next six rounds.