Scout Notes

FPL notes: Calafiori rested, Gakpo, Barcola + White injury updates

10 September 2026 65 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The UEFA Champions League action continued on Wednesday night, as Arsenal and Liverpool continued the 100% win rate of English clubs.

The Reds, however, did it without Cody Gakpo (£7.2m), and the Dutchman’s fitness is among the main Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the latest round of midweek games.

These Scout Notes contain graphics and stats from our UCL Fantasy Match Centre, which forms part of the UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

Missed the UCL Fantasy deadline? Here's a Matchday 1 squad you can still enter

LIVERPOOL 2-1 ATLETICO MADRID

Szoboszlai

  • Goals: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister
  • Assists: Araujo, Isak

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez (Tsimikas 88′); Szoboszlai, Mac Allister (Gravenberch 69′); Barcola (Frimpong 60′), Wirtz, Ngumoha (Munoz 60′); Isak (Koumas 88′)

GAKPO INJURY UPDATE

The most-bought players for Gameweeks 2 and 3 both immediately blanked, and Gakpo – already purchased by around 600,000 managers – might not even be fit for Gameweek 4 because an adductor injury kept him out of this victory.

Delivering in each encounter makes him FPL’s leading points scorer (28), but Andoni Iraola’s pre-match update doesn’t sound great.

“Cody finished the game the other day against Ipswich with some adductor issues. Both sides. Nothing specific.

“[It is] not a proper injury. But we didn’t want to risk him, and I think it makes sense he can rest and hope we can recover him.

“If it’s not for the weekend, it’s for the next one. But I think even for the weekend he has a chance.” – Andoni Iraola on Cody Gakpo

BARCOLA + KERKEZ ONLY SUFFERING FROM CRAMP

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s £123 million signing Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) entered the starting lineup in one of two changes: he and Rio Ngumoha (£5.8m) replaced Gakpo and Victor Munoz (£6.5m).

Placed on the right wing, the Frenchman’s biggest moment came when missing a 49th-minute one-on-one. Put through by Florian Wirtz (£7.4m), his shot looked like it would ripple the net but went slightly wide.

Barcola injury

Around the hour mark, supporters were concerned to see Barcola signal that he needed to come off. But, thankfully, Iraola later confirmed that he and Milos Kerkez (£5.4m) only had a bit of cramp.

“No, it is cramp. It is just cramp, there is no injury. With Bradley, it’s about building his physical condition. We don’t really know – or we didn’t know until now, probably – how much he can play because he hasn’t had any minutes in pre-season for PSG.

“He played 30 the other day [and] today we had some question marks, how many minutes he can give us and probably now we know.” – Andoni Iraola on Bradley Barcola

SZOBOSZLAI SCORES

One of Barcola’s other shots set up the Reds’ equaliser, cancelling out the sloppy Kerkez defending that let Marcos Llorente put Atletico 1-0 up. Remarkably, that’s the former Spanish international’s fifth goal from three visits to Anfield – a stadium he named his dog after. True story!

In the 40th minute, Barcola struck straight at Jan Oblak, leading to a scramble that saw right-back Ronald Araujo (£5.4m) cleverly flick the ball into Dominik Szoboszlai‘s (£7.0m) path. The highly-owned Hungarian not only scored in open play, but from close range. He created five chances, too.

Barcola injury

Early in the second half, the ball bobbled out to Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m), whose lovely left-footer went beyond Oblak and into the bottom corner. It meant three points for Iraola on his managerial Champions League debut.

Apart from Gakpo, another potential FPL concern is that Wirtz had no shots.

NAPOLI 0-1 ARSENAL

Odegaard Rice

  • Goals: Odegaard
  • Assists: Tzolis

Arsenal XI: Raya; White (Zubimendi 82′), Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapié; Rice, Merino (Guimaraes 66′); Saka (Madueke 73′), Odegaard, Eze (Tzolis 66′); Gyökeres (Havertz 73′)

ODEGAARD AGAIN

In Naples, we saw another win for Arsenal. And this one was much more dominant than the scoreline suggests – 3.60 expected goals (xG) from 26 attempts and eight shots on target.

At the back, it was just 0.31 expected goals conceded (xGC), meaning no opponent has reached 0.40 so far, or had a single shot be more than 0.15.

Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.5m) six efforts were responsible for 0.72 xG:

Barcola injury

But it was Martin Odegaard (£6.6m) who once more stepped up to the plate, scoring an eventual 75th-minute winner when a 29-pass move involving 10 players. Christos Tzolis (£6.4m) assisted the Norwegian’s crisp left-footed strike that went in off the post.

Already on two league goals and double-digit hauls, here Odegaard also created six chances:

The Norwegian is so good right now, and Mikel Arteta hints that he’s being told to push higher. That’s good for FPL investment.

“Last year he missed so many games through injuries. He’s got that edge, and he’s got now different relationships around him as well, and that helps, and now he can start to occupy some very different heights in the team, especially in the attacking phase, and when we get him into those positions, he’s a very dangerous player.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

A FULLY-RESTED CALAFIORI

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: Calafiori part of Arsenal triple-up

Following the Community Shield and Sunday’s win over Chelsea, that’s the third time that Tzolis has set up an Odegaard goal.

The Greek winger began this match on the bench, however.

Arteta’s four changes saw Piero Hincapie (£5.3m), Eberechi Eze (£6.4m), Mikel Merino (£5.9m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£7.3m) come in for Tzolis, Kai Havertz (£7.5m), Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.5m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m).

The latter two weren’t used at all, which is good news for the Italian’s large FPL ownership.

Also, this was the third consecutive occasion where Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m) was only a substitute.

HAS WHITE PICKED UP AN INJURY?

Elsewhere, 7.6% currently have Ben White (£5.5m) in their team. Although they’ll have been encouraged not to see Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) in the matchday squad, there’s some slight concern about White’s 82nd-minute removal.

Journalist Sam Dean said he was “walking very gingerly” at the end. We’d usually advise waiting until Arteta’s quotes before making a decision, but the head coach enjoys speaking in riddles.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Start

    A: Kinsky
    B: Verbruggen (have De Cuyper starting)

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      A.

      Coventry will beat Brighton.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      B for me

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    3. One for All
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      B

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    4. Yoshimiwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      what about spurs have made you want to start, let alone roster, any of them?

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    5. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Verb, Noun, Adjective ... before Kinsky

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  2. One for All
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Latest wildcard draft

    Verbruggen
    Konsa,, Calafiori, De Cuyper
    Odegaard, Palmer, Gibbs White, Grob
    Isak, Haaland, Pedro

    Kinsky, Hall, King, Egan

    0.2 ITB

    Think this looks solid, BB GW 6/7

    Any changes please?

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Too much Brighton

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      1. One for All
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Is alot but I can rotate, could change De Cuyper to Mykolenko?

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      I like the rotations here
      Mbeumo vs MGW is close for me

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      1. One for All
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks yeah it is a close call, did want Mbeumo for the Fulham fixture.

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    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Isak worth 2m over Gakpo ? eg Isak and Gross vs Gakpo and Rogers/other

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      1. One for All
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Isak nailed on, captinacty option, not keen on Chelsea triple up.

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  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Isn't Palmer an overkill on WC4 if you already have JP & Rogers?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      I rarely see a TC contender as overkill

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    2. One for All
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yeah triple is too much for me, i've gone double.

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  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Planning my WC for next gw. Is treble arsenal too much ??

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  5. lekalatch
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Rogers for free worth it? United playing Fulham next week… but only have JP from Chelsea.

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      just now

      United have 2 fewer days of rest is what has me worried.

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  6. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is VVD a good pick on WC? If yes, why? If no, why not?

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Tough one. Liverpool's defence doesn't look so hot to me. I'd be inclined to either try to save money or maybe go Gvardiol. Then again it feels like VVD is due for a headed goal. That's why I put him in my FH team last week. Didn't get the goal or DC but at least they kept the CS against IPS.

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    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Upcoming fixtures are iffy

      Also I don’t see him hitting the heights of previous seasons without the delivery he was used to for set plays

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      No, Pool aren't good atb

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  7. Klopp it
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    GTG?

    Kinksy
    Konsa, calafiori, de cuyper
    Saka, Palmer(C), gross, szoboszlai
    Wissa, Pedro(VC), halland

    Bench, dubravka, Dewsbury-Hall, Muharemović, egan

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    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      WC?

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      1. Klopp it
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yea

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        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I like it - think there are better options than gross for fixtures

          That said I guess KDH comes in most gws

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  8. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best way to get Palmer with 2FT?

    A) Bruno -> Palmer + 2.4 mil
    B) Bruno & Maguire -> Palmer & Gvardiol
    C) Bruno & Tzolis -> Palmer & Rogers
    D) Semenyo & Tzolis -> Palmer & Gomez
    E) Semenyo & Wirtz -> Palmer & 6.2 or less (Tav, Sangare, Gross, etc)
    F) Mbuemo & Wirtz -> Palmer & 5.7 or less

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    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

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    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      E) easily or Easy E....means keeping Bruno/Mbeumo, Semenyos too wide for the price

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  9. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC for BB next GW

    Kinsky Tzol
    Hall Cala konsa de cuy garv
    Ode palm rogers kdh enciso
    Isak wissa JP

    Itb to do isak to haaland

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't love the GK situation or the BRI-ARS fixture but don't have specific advice for alternatives at the moment.

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      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I hear that, it might not be the best GW to bb but I want it out the way - should have done it from the start

        No world in which I won’t be running with two arsenal defence at that price

        I hear the GK and I’ve had Trafford in there too, but then that’s 9.6 on gks which seems heavy

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  10. Saka White Rice
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Surely Mbeumo over Gibbs White? Better team and better attacking data.

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    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agreed

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  11. bigbudgie
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hi legends
    Is Havertz not being massively overlooked ?!

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    1. Positive vibes
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Prefer Ode

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    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      The defence doesn’t allow for multiple attackers.

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      1. bigbudgie
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        or the attackers don't allow for multiple defenders

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        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Arsenal is the most reliable defense and cheap, seems to good to avoid for the double and the double is heavily weighted. Ultimately you’d need big double digit returns from the forwards which you’re not really going to get. In isolation he’s a good pick but not when considering the inform ode and defensive prowess

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  12. Positive vibes
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    On WC, A or B?
    A. Saka, Wissa
    B. Odegaard, Isak

    Thanks, sorry repost

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

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    3. Winging it
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

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  13. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bench 2 (can be 2 defenders if you like)

    A) White (sun)
    B) Konsa (sun)
    C) O'Reilly* (mun)
    D) Semenyo (mun)
    E) Mbuemo (MCI)
    F) Schade (bou)
    G) Thiago (bou)

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      CF, but this is brutal

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      just now

      E belongs firmly on the bench and C

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  14. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Schade and Raya to Rogers and Kinsky? Already have Verbruggen

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Not for me

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  15. jai2hiranandani
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any thoughts on the team? Planning to WC during intl. break

    Vert
    Calafiori / Ajer / Muharemovic
    Palmer (c) / Szoboszlai / Tzolis / Mbeumo
    Haaland / JP / DCL

    1FT and 1.8 in the bank.

    A. Tzolis to Rogers/MGW
    B. Roll, play Tzolis and next week get MGW

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  16. Winging it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    On WC. Which 3 picks, Isak, Odegaard and KDH or Saka, Barry and Szobo? Current draft

    Trafford/Button
    Calafiori/Konsa/Van Hecke/Vuskovic/Thomas
    Palmer/Gibbs-White/Odegaard/KDH/Yalcouye
    Haaland/Isak/JP

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  17. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    KDH or szob on a WC

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  18. Slurpy
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Califiori De Cuyper Gvardiol (Shaw Diop)
    Rogers Fernandes Szobo Gomez (Ndiaye)
    J.Pedro Haaland (c) DCL

    Been thinking about this all week and can't decide. All ready done Cherki to Rogers so no FT left.

    A) Free Hit
    B) Wildcard
    C) Do nothing

    Appreciate any help.

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  19. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Revised FH

    Henderson

    Porro VVD Gabriel Calafiori

    Palmer Rogers Semenyo Saka

    JP Isak

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  20. primal33
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    How's my WC look?

    5m GK
    Konsa Hall Calafiori
    Palmer Rogers Odegaard Szoboszlai
    Isak Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka Mitchell Egan Slater

    Which 5m GK?
    A) Trafford
    B) Suzuki

    Already BB so no need to load the bench.

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  21. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Seeing so many Bruno-less teams on here makes me very excited.

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    1. Prinzhorn
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Understandable!

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  22. Prinzhorn
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Can't do a direct Foden to Rogers swap?

    I have 2 FT though.
    Should I swap Sangare for Gomez to make funds? I like the pick but it's not very long-term I'm afraid.
    Should I swap O'Reilly for Tarkowski to make funds? I like the pick ngl !
    Should I forget about Rogers and just get Tavernier ? I might even like that option the most!

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  23. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Better option on WC?

    A) Saka & Wissa/Barry
    B) Odegaard & Isak

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B!

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    2. Prinzhorn
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A probably across the season

      Unless Ode is back to his goal involvement best ?

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  24. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Suzuki an option? Keepers seem so difficult

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  25. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    What would you do?

    A roll

    B Thiago to Wissa

    C Tzolis & Thiago to Rogers & Wissa -4

    D Tzolis & Thiago to Palmer & Barry - 4

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