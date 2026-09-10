FPL notes: Four Rogers assists, Palmer brace + Pedro rested

Chelsea and Leeds United renewed their old rivalry in the EFL Cup on Wednesday as they shared a nine-goal thriller.

Xabi Alonso’s side rallied from two goals down to win 6-3 with the help of impactful half-time supersubs Cole Palmer (£9.6m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m).

We’ll bring you up to speed with all you need to know from a Fantasy perspective, from minutes played and injuries to any wider talking points.

RESULTS

Team Goals Assists Leading DefCons Chelsea Palmer x2 (1 pen), Welbeck x2, Neto, Barco Chavarria, Rogers x4, Barco Barco (21) Leeds Muharemović, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin Wilson, Nmecha, Okafor Ampadu (21), Justin (11), Bijol (11)

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW3 Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other players Chelsea 9 Lacroix (90), Acheampong (90)

Penders (90), Colwill (76), Chavarria (90), Gusto (45), Watson (45), Barco (90), Estevao (45), Welbeck (90), Gittens (45); James (45), Neto (45), Palmer (45), Rogers (45), Fofana (14) Leeds United 8 Muharemović, (90), Justin (90), Ampadu (90) Zetterer (90), Bard (78), Bijol (90), James (66), Aaronson (67), Longstaff (67), Wilson (90), Nmecha (66); Stach (24), Calvert-Lewin (24), Tanaka (23), Okafor (23), Gudmundsson (12)

CHELSEA

Xabi Alonso made nine changes to the side that lost to Arsenal, but with his side trailing 1-0 at the break, he made four half-time substitutions.

“There was so many changes. There was a risk. Things weren’t going the way we planned, so we had to change. I take responsibility with the first half. I like that they [the subs] were ready before the game. They knew they weren’t starting and they were ready to make an impact.”

– Xabi Alonso

Cole Palmer (£9.6m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) made a massive difference, the former scoring two goals in three minutes, one from the spot, while the latter provided four assists – one of the Fantasy variety – as Chelsea ran riot in the second half.

(£9.6m) and (£7.6m) made a massive difference, the former scoring two goals in three minutes, one from the spot, while the latter provided four assists – one of the Fantasy variety – as Chelsea ran riot in the second half. Alonso wrapped Joao Pedro (£7.7m) in cotton wool for this match, but his replacement, Danny Welbeck (£5.9m), reminded his manager of his quality with two smart finishes. His xG of 0.76 was second only to the excellent Palmer’s 0.96 among Chelsea’s players.

(£7.7m) in cotton wool for this match, but his replacement, (£5.9m), reminded his manager of his quality with two smart finishes. His xG of 0.76 was second only to the excellent Palmer’s 0.96 among Chelsea’s players. Palmer got the Sky Man of the Match award for a standout display, which included a brace, five shots, and an xG of 0.96 in just 45 minutes of football.

Rogers was less enamoured with the MOM award, arguing, good-naturedly, that he deserved it for his “four” assists. He did have a point.

“Mate, I got four assists! Nah, nah, nah. I can’t believe that. That is mental… he [Palmer] scored a pen! [to Palmer] Don’t mention me – I’m just a bystander. That is criminal!” – Morgan Rogers on Sky Sports

Mock outrage aside, Rogers is clearly relishing his partnership with his good friend and England team-mate Palmer, with whom he has struck up a wonderful understanding. The pair seem to bring the best out of each other. The only dilemma for FPL managers is which one to buy.

“It’s so enjoyable to play with high-calibre players that are here. I’m enjoying my football, trying to be free, and showing what I’m about. Playing with a smile and playing free. Good things are happening at the moment, so It’s nice. It’s a really enjoyable team to play in.” – Morgan Rogers

It was less of an endorsement for players such as Jamie Gittens (£5.9m), Estevao (£6.4m), Malo Gusto (£5.0m) and the 16-year-old Reggie Watson, and although Alonso preferred to point the finger of blame at himself, one wonders how much Premier League gametime they will get from hereon.

“I will have a deeper assessment about how I can help players who aren’t playing that much to have a better impact, to have a better feeling. – Xabi Alonso

Other players who did impress were Pedro Neto (£6.5m), another half-time sub who finished in off the post to make it 3-2, in an almost carbon copy of the effort with which he struck the woodwork against Arsenal on Sunday, except this time his shot went in, after Rogers’ assist on the stretch. Neto has been thriving as a right wing-back, using his pace to tear forward in Alonso’s attack-minded system. One for the watchlist perhaps.

“It’s a little bit crazy. Morgan did the most difficult part, then I just had to put the ball in the goal. It’s been really joyful. Everyone is playing with a smile on their face.” – Pedro Neto

Valentin Barco (£5.5m) also deserves a mention for a strong 90-minute showing. With Moises Caicedo (£5.4m) and Romeo Lavia (£5.0m) injury concerns, Barco may be in contention to start against Hull. He did give away the ball cheaply for one of Leeds’s goals but he produced a goal and a rather fortuitous mishit shot of an assist. However, his 21 defensive contributions was the joint-most of any player at Stamford Bridge, while his total of four shots was bettered only Palmer’s five.

(£5.5m) also deserves a mention for a strong 90-minute showing. With (£5.4m) and (£5.0m) injury concerns, Barco may be in contention to start against Hull. He did give away the ball cheaply for one of Leeds’s goals but he produced a goal and a rather fortuitous mishit shot of an assist. However, his 21 defensive contributions was the joint-most of any player at Stamford Bridge, while his total of four shots was bettered only Palmer’s five. After shipping three more goals, and 18 shots (compared to their own 16), Chelsea’s defence remains a no-go area, even if Levi Colwill (£4.9m), who was mysteriously rested in Gameweek 3, got a valuable 76 minutes. Whether he gets the nod for Hull on Saturday remains to be seen, but with Chelsea’s attacking assets purring, there is little mileage in considering their shaky defenders anyway.

LEEDS UNITED

Leeds may have been playing against a makeshift XI but Daniel Farke made eight changes of his own, and his second string fared far better in the first 48 minutes than the home team. Their two-goal lead by that point should have been more and but for some excellent keeping by Mike Penders (£4.5m) and errant finishing they would have scored more. The reserve goalkeeper made a brilliant double-save from Tarik Muharemović (£5.0m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m), while Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) blazed over before the dam burst.

(£4.5m) and errant finishing they would have scored more. The reserve goalkeeper made a brilliant double-save from (£5.0m) and (£5.4m), while (£4.9m) blazed over before the dam burst. Muharemović demonstrated his ongoing aerial threat by planting Harry Wilson ’s (£6.3m) corner into the net, and Aaronsen converted a delightful flick-back from Lukas Nmecha (£5.4m)

’s (£6.3m) corner into the net, and Aaronsen converted a delightful flick-back from (£5.4m) Leeds let Chelsea back into the match when Dan James (£5.0m) conceded a penalty for a dubious foul on Pep Chevarria (£4.9m), and they were caught napping when Rogers received a corner, turned his marker, and teed up Palmer’s equaliser. Once Pedro Neto scored, after a brave challenge from Rogers, Leeds were chasing the game in front of a febrile crowd and capitulated at the back.

“A bit of a crazy game. Sometimes it happens when there is loads of changes. We played with confidence, there was not even a chance for them, then the referee decided to give a penalty, nobody was asking for it, all of a sudden their players came into the game. The momentum was on their side. Situations can change the whole momentum of the game.” “We had to defend moments better It was a very equal game. The focus and detail could have been better. We tried to come back, but small, small details made the difference today.” – Daniel Farke