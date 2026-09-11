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Collins + Jensen: Brentford injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

11 September 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Keith Andrews said that Nathan Collins will be out until after the September international break. He picked up a calf issue last weekend.

“No, he won’t be involved this side of the international break, unfortunately.” – Keith Andrews on Nathan Collins

Mathias Jensen, missing for the last two matches, is also probably looking at October for a return to action.

“He’s doing well. Won’t be involved tomorrow. Realistically, won’t be involved next weekend, I don’t think, but we’ll see how he goes next week.” – Keith Andrews on Mathias Jensen

Andrews had previously said that Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) would likely be back from Gameweek 6 onwards.

Antoni Milambo (knee), meanwhile, will feature for the B team over the coming weeks as he builds fitness following a year out.

Collins aside, the Bees have no fresh concerns for Gameweek 4.

“Good, I think. I’m just trying to think if there are any differences… no, we’re in a pretty good place.” – Keith Andrews on how the rest of the Brentford squad is looking

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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