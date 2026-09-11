Collins + Jensen: Brentford injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Keith Andrews said that Nathan Collins will be out until after the September international break. He picked up a calf issue last weekend.

“No, he won’t be involved this side of the international break, unfortunately.” – Keith Andrews on Nathan Collins

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 4

Mathias Jensen, missing for the last two matches, is also probably looking at October for a return to action.

“He’s doing well. Won’t be involved tomorrow. Realistically, won’t be involved next weekend, I don’t think, but we’ll see how he goes next week.” – Keith Andrews on Mathias Jensen

Andrews had previously said that Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) would likely be back from Gameweek 6 onwards.

Antoni Milambo (knee), meanwhile, will feature for the B team over the coming weeks as he builds fitness following a year out.

Collins aside, the Bees have no fresh concerns for Gameweek 4.