Dedic + Fernandez-Pardo: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

On Tuesday, Amar Dedic came off with hamstring discomfort in Newcastle United’s EFL Cup win over Millwall, with Matthias Jaissle saying at the time that it was “hopefully nothing serious”.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 4

He repeated those sentiments at Thursday’s press conference.

“I treat these things really confidentially. I hope my staff do, too, that nothing comes out. First of all, it’s about the player and it’s about his health. But what I said already after Millwall, it doesn’t look too serious.” – Matthias Jaissle on Amar Dedic

Tino Livramento, just back from a longer-term injury, replaced Dedic in midweek and got 45 minutes under his belt.

“I am satisfied and happy that he was dealing with the 45 minutes really good, he responded well, so that means our performance department did an excellent job.” – Matthias Jaissle on Tino Livramento

Jaissle gave little away on Joelinton (unspecified), Dan Burn (ankle), Ewen Jaouen (ankle) and Will Osula (foot), meanwhile.

“Step by step, with all of the players. I mentioned that, many times already, I don’t want to go here in details. This is something usually confidential, and our medical department is working day in, day out, to bring them as soon as possible back.” – Matthias Jaissle

As for Matias Fernandez-Pardo, could we see him in the starting XI on Monday?

“He is getting closer [to starting]. “As I said, we need to be smart with his load management. Now, he is getting more and more minutes, he has now almost a full training week to Leeds. That helps him a lot, I think it’s the first time since he arrived. We can make the decision on Sunday, maybe even on Monday.” – Matthias Jaissle on Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Away from all things fitness, Jaissle was asked about the lack of game time so far for young summer signings Aladji Bamba and Bazoumana Toure.