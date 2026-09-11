Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

11 September 2026 12 comments
avfc82 avfc82
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on specific players, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    15 mins ago

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  2. Metropolis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi Tom! How essential is Haaland if you don't have him but a team with Isak, Semenyo, Bruno and Palmer? So it would mean losing Bruno before Fulham next week. Thanks!

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  3. Crunchie
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hi Tom Been a while. Bit unlucky with BB1 picked Sarr and Palestra. FH3 man city week. Didn't go well. Typically would have got more points not playing it. Haaland FOMO

    Raya
    Palestra, Califori , O'Reilly (Hume, Shaw)
    Bruno Mbumbo Rogers Sarr Tzosk
    Isak Pedro Brobby

    A Palestra, Mbumbo Tzokis to Konsa Palmer (TC) GroB (-4)

    B Or WC, just Captain Palmer

    Sarr will be back soon. Don't want Haaland this week. Prefer Bruno/Isak

    I have already done A just wonder if it's worth doing a WC and save2FT. Most of the value has gone, but I keep Bruno and take on Haaland at least this week unless Fernandes is injured

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