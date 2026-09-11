Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s FPL Gameweek 4 team reveal

11 September 2026 156 comments
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With the FPL Gameweek 4 deadline just a day away, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.

This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions.

Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.

I was happy enough with 27 points from Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£15.5m) in Gameweek 3, as I climbed to an overall rank of 55k.

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM REVEAL

156 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Hold Foden and Cherki for now or get rid?

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Depends on your situation for me, if you have FT to use and no other issues with the team, there's potential to upgrade to stronger options at similar price points

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      United lost 2 goals in each game they played- including against Hull & Ipswich…

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  2. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which one to transfer for Rogers?

    A: Mbeumo
    B: Tzolis
    C: Gross

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      A

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      C

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    3. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      C

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    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      C

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    5. LWB
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

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  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    G2G here?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Palmer Szoboszlai Gakpo Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    Matthews Cherki Hall Gvardiol

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Keep an eye on any leaks or updates regarding Gakpo maybe not starting closer to the deadline and if needs be switch for Cherki, otherwise it all looks GTG

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  4. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on O'Reily?
    Play this gw ober Thomas?
    Think Ill wait til after Sunderland to sell

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    1. Crunchie
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Play him and have a good sub

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      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks, feel he could bag a header

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  5. -GK22-
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Free hit marks?

    Trafford
    Calafiori, Vuskovic, Muharemovic
    Rogers, Palmer, Odegaard, Scott
    Haaland, Pedro, Isak

    4m, Konsa, Yalcouye, Thomas

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  6. Under my Cucurella
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Morning everyone,

    I'm struggling with the final decision on how to use the FT this week. One of the Utd attackers for a Chelsea attacker has been in strong consideration, but it's also hard to decide who to lose given the form of the 2 Utd lads and who to choose between Palmer and Rogers. If it helps with the decision, I'm more than comfortable capping Haaland this week despite the interest in Chelsea captains (but could be convinced otherwise) and WC6 is still a strong possibility. Appreciate any opinions on which choice looks the best

    A: Bruno > Palmer
    B: Mbuemo > Rogers
    C: Bruno > Rogers
    D: Maguire > De Cuyper
    E: Roll FT

    Verb Kinsky
    Calafiori Maguire Ajer Konsa Davis
    Bruno Mbuemo Szob Tzolis Gomez
    Haaland JP DCL

    1FT 0.1ITB

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Morning? Get a job..

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        I don't live in the UK, my workday has already finished, I just said morning as I assume it is still morning in the UK

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      2. Under my Cucurella
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        If it helps you, I woke up for work 9 hours ago haha

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    2. Positive vibes
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

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    3. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd keep Bruno and I think your defence is strong enough not to need to do D this week. I did B but I think there's a strong argument to just roll given mbeumo's form and gw5 fixture.

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  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Play FH or activate WC here? Or just go with this team? 0 FTs

    Kinsky
    Califiori Kadioglu Dedic
    Bruno Palmer Semenyo Gross Sangare
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka Diop Thomas Egeli

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    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I like that team, I wouldnt FH or WC

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      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree

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  8. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Chelsea and Liverpool games both likely to have leaked lineups before the deadline. Lucky Gakpo owners get to remove him before deadline when hes named not in the squad

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  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Foden, Cherki to Szobo, Rogers?

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  10. Dybala10
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    WC G2G?

    Raya
    Konsa, Muharemovic, Hall
    Odegaard, Rogers, Palmer (c), Barnes
    JPedro, Haaland, Isak

    Steele, Branthwaite, Egan, Slater

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  11. Hitthewall
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Viable to go with only one ARS def to get both Ødegaard and Saka?

    Kinsky - Bentley
    Calafiori - Hall - De Cuyper - Mykolenko - Mendy
    Palmer - Saka - Rogers - Szobo - Ødegaard
    Haaland - Pedro - Walle Egeli

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sure is

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  12. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Arteta said that " White is fine "..............which means he has had a career ending injury....

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  13. Cook Pass Babtridge
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Last two spots on Wildcard:

    Saka & Wissa
    Odegaard & Isak

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    1. Positive vibes
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      In the same boat and choose Ode and Isak

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

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  14. LosBlancos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    On wc
    A Raya Gibbs-White
    B Kinsky Saka

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

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  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    On FH would you choose Gakpo or Barcola or neither?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      Depends if they are fit to go

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  16. cigan
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    BB this lot?

    Rogers, Odegaard & Konsa are my 3 FTs in but I haven't pulled the trigger yet

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Muharemovic Munoz Kayode
    GibbsWhite Rogers Odegaard Mbeumo Gomez
    Haaland Pedro DCL

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  17. Jokesy87
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bottomed.
    What to do with this lot
    A 1 FT - Mbuemo to Rogers, or Maguire to Konsa
    B FH
    C Wildcard

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Ajer Muharamovic
    Bruno Mbuemo Tzolis Gross
    Haaland JPedro Wissa
    Subs: Kinsky, Sangare, Maguire , Diop

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    1. cigan
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maguire to Konsa for me. City far from impenetrable (and you can bench Ajer)

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    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      A with Mbeumo to Rogers

      Team is otherwise g2g

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  18. Bobby_Baggio
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need some help and ideas please: 3FT & £0m ITB? Thanks.

    Raya
    Dias - Calafiori - Shaw
    Bruno - Semenyo - Gomez - Wirtz
    Haaland - DCL - Pedro

    (Steele) - Hughes - Van Ewjk - Davis

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    1. Crunchie
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Shaw/Dias to Konsa/Mitchell
      Semenyo to Palmer / Rogers

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  19. Crunchie
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hi all. Been a while. Bit unlucky with BB1 picked Sarr and Palestra. FH3 lady week with 3 man city. Didn't go well. Typically would have got more points not playing it. Haaland FOMO

    Raya
    Palestra, Califori , O'Reilly (Hume, Shaw)
    Bruno Mbumbo Rogers Sarr Tzosk
    Isak Pedro Brobby

    A Palestra, Mbumbo Tzokis to Konsa Palmer (TC) GroB (-4)

    B Or WC, just Captain Palmer

    Sarr will be back soon. Don't want Haaland this week. Prefer Bruno/Isak

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  20. akhilrajau
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mosquera to calafiori for -4 ia worth? I have gvardiol in bench. My current defenders are
    Hall, Konsa, Mosquera

    A. Yes
    B. No
    C. -4 needed but other and suggest

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    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B if you have bench cover

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Just play Gvardiol

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  21. LittleD
    • 16 Years
    4 mins ago

    W.C Team..
    How my doing?
    Raya
    Cala konsa Nico
    Palmer(C) Rogers Szob Gross
    Iask Haaland Pedro

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  22. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    How do you see United - City playing out?

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    1. cigan
      • 8 Years
      just now

      easy City win but no clean sheet, 3-1 or sth

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    2. Crunchie
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Desmond tutu

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