Mitoma, Minteh, Rutter: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

Speaking on Thursday, Fabian Hurzeler said that new boy Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Georginio Rutter (unspecified) could return to Brighton and Hove Albion’s weekend squad.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 4

“He definitely should be close. He had a small setback, but yeah, he was on the pitch now. So, hopefully, he’s available for the weekend if nothing goes wrong.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter

“Regarding him, I hope that he will be an option. So, he will definitely train today with the squad and hopefully, everything is fine, and then he, hopefully, is an option for the weekend.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Femi Azeez

Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain on the Seagulls’ injury list.

Mitoma was pictured in training this week, but it’s still looking like Gameweek 6 onwards before we see him play.

“I expect him more after the international break.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

That’s good short-term news for the ‘out of position’ Maxim De Cuyper, then. Over 430,000 FPL managers have bought him ahead of Gameweek 4.

“He came as a full-back and overall, I think he will be also a really good full-back. Now, he plays more as a winger but also as a winger, he can help us with his creativity, with his left foot, with his good understanding of the game, with his good understanding also in pressing. So, overall, I’m happy with his performances and hopefully, he can keep going like this.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Maxim De Cuyper

£4.5m midfielder Malick Yalcouye looks set to be heavily involved again on Sunday.

“Malick is a big part because he shows good effort. He has a good understanding of the game. He can press very intensely. He can make a lot of deep runs and he also has a good finish. So, therefore, I have a big belief that he can help us through the season.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Malick Yalcouye

However, another young prospect, winger Zadok Yohanna, won’t feature.