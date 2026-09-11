O’Reilly, Doku, Enzo: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Enzo Maresca brought good news for Nico O’Reilly owners, as the defender-cum-midfielder has recovered from the back niggle that forced him out of Manchester City’s Gameweek 3 lineup.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 4

Jeremy Doku (calf) is closing in on a return, too, but Sunday likely comes too soon.

“Nico is 100% available. Jeremy, I think he needs some more days.” – Enzo Maresca

It’s the Manchester derby this weekend. Maresca was asked about whether an occasion like this means more to Phil Foden, who has a good record in this fixture.

“Yeah, probably, yes. He’s from the academy, probably the feeling for him is different compared to the rest of the players. It’s something normal. So, probably can be the reason why for him, it’s a different game.” – Enzo Maresca on whether Phil Foden raises his game for the Manchester derby

It’s all about the game, not the occasion, for Maresca, though.

“The main focus for the players has to be, you know, the game, the game plan, how we can win, how we can press, how we can be better. This is the most important thing for the players.” – Enzo Maresca

Meanwhile, there was more praise for Enzo Fernandez, plus some discussion about his role.