Palestra + Caicedo: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

Moises Caicedo will miss out again this weekend with an unspecified issue, but he could be back for Chelsea in Gameweek 5.

“No, not yet. We’ll see for Brentford. We’re not at a moment to take risks with him. Not yet.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 4

Speaking on Friday, Xabi Alonso confirmed that Marco Palestra (unspecified), Emmanuel Emegha (unspecified) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) remain out.

“No.” – Xabi Alonso on if Chelsea’s other injured players could return this weekend

“Not tomorrow. We hope that they can be for Brentford. We will see.” – Xabi Alonso on when we could expect to see Emmanuel Emegha and Jordan Henderson again

Romeo Lavia is fine, however, after missing out on the nine-goal thriller with Leeds United on Wednesday.

In a relatively short presser, Alonso was asked about the Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer bromance.

“They are enjoying themselves, playing with the team, playing with each other. They enjoy when the other one makes good things for the team. “It’s early days [but] we have a good partnership there, as well with Joao [Pedro] linking with them. It’s a strength that we have.” – Xabi Alonso on Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer