Palestra + Caicedo: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

Moises Caicedo will miss out again this weekend with an unspecified issue, but he could be back for Chelsea in Gameweek 5.
“No, not yet. We’ll see for Brentford. We’re not at a moment to take risks with him. Not yet.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 4
Speaking on Friday, Xabi Alonso confirmed that Marco Palestra (unspecified), Emmanuel Emegha (unspecified) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) remain out.
“No.” – Xabi Alonso on if Chelsea’s other injured players could return this weekend
“Not tomorrow. We hope that they can be for Brentford. We will see.” – Xabi Alonso on when we could expect to see Emmanuel Emegha and Jordan Henderson again
Romeo Lavia is fine, however, after missing out on the nine-goal thriller with Leeds United on Wednesday.
In a relatively short presser, Alonso was asked about the Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer bromance.
“They are enjoying themselves, playing with the team, playing with each other. They enjoy when the other one makes good things for the team.
“It’s early days [but] we have a good partnership there, as well with Joao [Pedro] linking with them. It’s a strength that we have.” – Xabi Alonso on Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer
“He’s adapted quite well, very quick. For sure, it was a target and it was a strategic decision from us that we got a few players in that were ready to compete and be ready to have an instant impact in the team. Morgan was, for sure, the top one and we were expecting that, but for sure, the way it has happened, it’s been great. He’s feeling great. He’s enjoying his game, his football, his connection with the team.” – Xabi Alonson on Morgan Rogers