Shaw, Rashford, Amad: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 4

Michael Carrick will assess Luke Shaw after the Manchester United left-back wasn’t risked in Thursday’s Champions League victory over Sabah.

“We’ll have to see. We just kind of looked after him a little bit going into [Thursday]. He wasn’t quite ready for it 100%, so we didn’t risk it. We’ll see how he is over the next couple of days or so.” – Michael Carrick on Luke Shaw

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 4

Meanwhile, Carrick was asked if Marcus Rashford being left on the midweek bench was related to the discomfort he felt against Everton last weekend.

“A little bit of that, yeah, and trying to share the load a little bit, to a point, as well. We’ve got good options, so we’re trying to keep everyone fresh, but with a point where Ben [Šeško] can get good minutes [against Sabah] and get him up to speed. There’s always a bit of a challenge in getting that right, but it was nice to keep Marcus fresh and ready for the weekend.” – Michael Carrick on if United were looking after Marcus Rashford on Thursday

Carrick was also interrogated about why Bruno Fernandes stayed on for the entire 90 minutes. The game had effectively been won by half-time. Fernandes had also taken a knock during the game, but there doesn’t seem to be any concern about it.

“We only had five subs, so we had to make certain decisions on what that looked like. But, of course, he’s like anybody else. He has played an awful lot, but I think we’re developing the group and the squad to be able to accommodate that in different ways. [Thursday] was just one of those things. There were decisions to be made and he ended up staying on.” – Michael Carrick on leaving Bruno Fernandes on for 90 minutes

Amad Diallo (unspecified), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Carlos Baleba (ankle), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Tom Heaton (hamstring) have been sidelined.