Coventry v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

COVENTRY

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Brighton 3 4 +3 WLD 20th Coventry 3 0 -5 LLL

Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):