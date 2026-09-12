Coventry v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
COVENTRY
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Brighton
|3
|4
|+3
|WLD
|20th
|Coventry
|3
|0
|-5
|LLL
Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):