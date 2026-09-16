­­­FPL Gameweek 5 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Budget midfielders from Fulham, Everton and Nottingham Forest are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

JOSH KING

FPL ownership: 1.5%

1.5% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW5-9 fixtures: MUN | ips | HUL | cov | avl

It may be of interest to learn that Fulham have had the fourth-most shots in the box (44) of any team this season.

They also rank fifth for open play expected goals (xG), with 5.16.

Although this hasn’t yet materialised into many actual goals (four), a favourable upcoming run of fixtures suggests their attackers could earn points.

Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) is a really nice option up front, but Josh King (£5.5m) could be a smart alternative.

Fulham’s driving force in midfield, he’s scored two of the Cottagers’ four goals in the Premier League this season.

In terms of his underlying numbers, he’s racked up 30 penalty box touches in the first four Gameweeks, the most of any player…

King ranks second at Fulham for shots (11) and shots in the box (eight). He’s also chipped in with four key passes.

“Every team needs goals, and not just from Gonzalo. I have been talking all summer with Josh King. What a player you have here. Amazing. What a player. Unbelievable. I knew his talent. But with talent and with quality for these types of players, it is not enough. They need to make numbers. Like Josh, like Oscar [Bobb], like Cesar [Palacios], like Kevin. We have lots of players with a lot of talent, but they need to score goals.” – Alvaro Arbeloa, speaking last month

Prior to the international break, Alvaro Arbeloa’s men face Manchester United on Sunday. The Red Devils are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, with seven goals conceded in four matches.

But it’s the triple-header in Gameweeks 6-8 that really catches the eye. Fulham meet all three promoted clubs in a row.

Owned by just 1.5% of squads, King could be a budget midfielder to consider from Gameweek 5, then.

JAMES GARNER

FPL ownership: 1.0%

1.0% Price: £6.0m

£6.0m GW5-9 fixtures: IPS | hul | CHE | ars | new

James Garner (£6.0m) was one of Everton’s most consistent performers in 2025/26.

Averaging 4.2 points per start, the midfielder netted two goals, supplied seven assists and banked 40 defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 38 matches.

In fact, his DefCon points tally was surpassed by only one other midfielder last season…

Now back up to speed after missing pre-season due to injury, he gets to face promoted Ipswich Town and Hull City over the next two Gameweeks.

You don’t need to be too concerned about who Garner plays after, either.

In the corresponding fixtures last season, Garner banked DefCon points against Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United, so he has the potential to tick along nicely. After that run, it’s Coventry City at home.

Garner’s ability to win the ball back is a key part of the way Everton play, which he demonstrated in north London on Saturday.

The former Manchester United man racked up 17 DefCons against Tottenham Hotspur, the second-most of any player in Gameweek 4, as David Moyes’ side maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Helped by his role on set plays, Garner also carries assist potential.

He created a chance every 61 minutes last season, the fastest rate of any Everton player except Jack Grealish (£6.5m).

The reason to own Garner really comes back to DefCon, however, making him a nice differential punt for Everton’s upcoming run.

DAN NDOYE

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW5-9 fixtures: COV | cry | ARS | ips | bre

Dan Ndoye (£5.5m) hasn’t kicked on as much as many people expected after his £34m move from Bologna at the start of last season.

The management upheaval at Nottingham Forest hardly helped his output, but he scored just one goal and supplied two assists in the league in 2025/26.

However, as one of Oliver Glasner’s two No 10s in a 3-4-2-1, the 25-year-old has already scored against Liverpool this term, and should get opportunities to add to his tally in the next few matches.

First up is a home encounter with winless Coventry City, before trips to Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town after the international break.

That’s a trio of opponents who are all currently in the bottom three for goals conceded.

Notably, Ndoye has racked up seven shots in the box in his first four matches, the joint-most of any Forest player. It includes three Opta ‘big chances’.

Above: Dan Ndoye’s shot map in 2026/27

He has also demonstrated his assist potential by creating two big chances for his teammates.

He’s clearly doing plenty right from an attacking perspective, then, so against favourable opposition, Ndoye could be a nice pickup.

As for Gameweek 5 opponents Coventry, it’s four games, four defeats and zero goals scored, so it’s really not looking good for Frank Lampard’s men.