Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 5 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

16 September 2026 79 comments
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Budget midfielders from Fulham, Everton and Nottingham Forest are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

JOSH KING

  • FPL ownership: 1.5%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW5-9 fixtures: MUN | ips | HUL | cov | avl

It may be of interest to learn that Fulham have had the fourth-most shots in the box (44) of any team this season.

They also rank fifth for open play expected goals (xG), with 5.16.

Although this hasn’t yet materialised into many actual goals (four), a favourable upcoming run of fixtures suggests their attackers could earn points.

Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) is a really nice option up front, but Josh King (£5.5m) could be a smart alternative.

Fulham’s driving force in midfield, he’s scored two of the Cottagers’ four goals in the Premier League this season.

In terms of his underlying numbers, he’s racked up 30 penalty box touches in the first four Gameweeks, the most of any player…

King ranks second at Fulham for shots (11) and shots in the box (eight). He’s also chipped in with four key passes.

“Every team needs goals, and not just from Gonzalo. I have been talking all summer with Josh King. What a player you have here. Amazing. What a player. Unbelievable. I knew his talent. But with talent and with quality for these types of players, it is not enough. They need to make numbers. Like Josh, like Oscar [Bobb], like Cesar [Palacios], like Kevin. We have lots of players with a lot of talent, but they need to score goals.” – Alvaro Arbeloa, speaking last month

Prior to the international break, Alvaro Arbeloa’s men face Manchester United on Sunday. The Red Devils are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, with seven goals conceded in four matches.

But it’s the triple-header in Gameweeks 6-8 that really catches the eye. Fulham meet all three promoted clubs in a row.  

Owned by just 1.5% of squads, King could be a budget midfielder to consider from Gameweek 5, then.

JAMES GARNER

  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW5-9 fixtures: IPS | hul | CHE | ars | new

James Garner (£6.0m) was one of Everton’s most consistent performers in 2025/26.

Averaging 4.2 points per start, the midfielder netted two goals, supplied seven assists and banked 40 defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 38 matches. 

In fact, his DefCon points tally was surpassed by only one other midfielder last season…

Now back up to speed after missing pre-season due to injury, he gets to face promoted Ipswich Town and Hull City over the next two Gameweeks.

You don’t need to be too concerned about who Garner plays after, either.

In the corresponding fixtures last season, Garner banked DefCon points against Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United, so he has the potential to tick along nicely. After that run, it’s Coventry City at home.

Garner’s ability to win the ball back is a key part of the way Everton play, which he demonstrated in north London on Saturday.

The former Manchester United man racked up 17 DefCons against Tottenham Hotspur, the second-most of any player in Gameweek 4, as David Moyes’ side maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Helped by his role on set plays, Garner also carries assist potential.

He created a chance every 61 minutes last season, the fastest rate of any Everton player except Jack Grealish (£6.5m).

The reason to own Garner really comes back to DefCon, however, making him a nice differential punt for Everton’s upcoming run.

DAN NDOYE

  • FPL ownership: 0.7%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW5-9 fixtures: COV | cry | ARS | ips | bre

Dan Ndoye (£5.5m) hasn’t kicked on as much as many people expected after his £34m move from Bologna at the start of last season.

The management upheaval at Nottingham Forest hardly helped his output, but he scored just one goal and supplied two assists in the league in 2025/26.

However, as one of Oliver Glasner’s two No 10s in a 3-4-2-1, the 25-year-old has already scored against Liverpool this term, and should get opportunities to add to his tally in the next few matches.

First up is a home encounter with winless Coventry City, before trips to Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town after the international break.

That’s a trio of opponents who are all currently in the bottom three for goals conceded.

Notably, Ndoye has racked up seven shots in the box in his first four matches, the joint-most of any Forest player. It includes three Opta ‘big chances’.

Above: Dan Ndoye’s shot map in 2026/27

He has also demonstrated his assist potential by creating two big chances for his teammates.

He’s clearly doing plenty right from an attacking perspective, then, so against favourable opposition, Ndoye could be a nice pickup.

As for Gameweek 5 opponents Coventry, it’s four games, four defeats and zero goals scored, so it’s really not looking good for Frank Lampard’s men.

79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Josh king is interesting. Not the others.

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I can't see him getting into my WC6 midfield of Palmer, Saka, Rogers, Sangaré, and Groß, so will go with a couple of their defenders instead and see where that takes me...

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  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Do you thing White will start and play 60 mins this week?

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    1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Probably not. Timber is fit, so timber will start. Think Arteta prefers him?

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Seems so, might go White to Konsa or Gvardiol, or WC.

        Verbruggen
        Calafiori White Thomas
        Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Rogers
        Haaland DCL Pedro

        Kinsky Slater Egan van Erwijk

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    2. Sho-kun
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I prefer Gvardiol atm

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Cheers, even if would mean going with only Cala and Tzolis from Arsenal this week

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        1. Sho-kun
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Yup. I think Brighton can score at the Amex

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  3. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Best Ndiaye replacement for nothing more than 6.2m. And why please?

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    1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Forget to mention but already own gross

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    2. Cloudvalley
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Tavernier, great fixtures GW7-30.
      Set and forget.

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Keep Ndiaye with Foden suspended

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  4. HollywoodXI
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    2 FTs. Szobo and Sangare to KDH and King worth it?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Sangare to King can be avoided

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  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Szsoboszlai continuing the trend of scoring in multiple competitions apart from the PL.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      To get his returns, you need to keep him for long term. Shame his defcons has also dried up.

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  6. Sho-kun
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    1 week punt

    Ben White to

    A) Gvardiol
    B) Branthwaite/Myko
    C) Konsa

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A

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    2. Lost for Wirtz
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

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  7. BR510
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa Hall
    Bruno Palmer Odegaard Sangare
    Haaland Pedro Wissa
    Lecomte De Cuyper Egan Yalcouye

    1. Verb to Kinsky/Leno/Petrovic
    2. De Cuyper to any Def up to 5.1
    3.sangare to king
    4. Other
    5. Roll

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  8. Lost for Wirtz
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Best 4th defender for the next 5 gameweeks up to 5.5m, can’t stretch to Gvardiol.

    Already have Calafiori, Konsa, Muharemovic.

    Everton boys? Brighton Boys?

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    1. BR510
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Next 5, would go for Hall or Munoz

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  9. Hosea Matthews
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Odd that Bruno still hasn’t dropped despite 600k transfers out.

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Im done trying to understand the price changes mechanics.

      At least now we have official info on the official website.

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  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Is Dan Ndoye nailed in the number 10 then?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Dont think so. Igor Jesus is much better in that role.

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  11. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Better option on wc?

    a. muharemovic king
    b. bogle tavernier

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      King's next few fixtures are better, so A

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    2. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

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  12. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Haaland + two 5.5 mids & no city defence
    Or
    Saka + upgrades eeevvveeerywhere

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    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      WC thoughts, have loved having Saka from the start but no other clear path to Haaland

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    2. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Orrrr I can avoid MGW, Williams over Munoz and keep Saka....

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        15 mins ago

        Whats the full squad?

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        1. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          just now

          On WC it would be

          Raya 4.0
          Cala Muha VanHecke Munoz 4.0
          MGW Palmer Rogers King 5.5
          Haaland DCL JPedro

          Munoz - Williams
          MGW - Saka
          5.5 mid - 4.4mid
          Is possible

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  13. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    3 weeks break after this weekend.
    Might do something with my life, learn mandarin or find cancer cure.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Good time to quit and disappear

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    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      I love oranges me.

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    3. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      千里之行，始于足下

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        一步一个脚印，慢慢走，总会到达想去的地方。

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  14. BR510
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa Hall
    Bruno Palmer Odegaard Sangare
    Haaland Pedro Wissa
    Lecomte De Cuyper Egan Yalcouye

    1. Verb to Kinsky/Leno/Petrovic
    2. De Cuyper to any Def up to 5.1
    3. sangare to king
    4. Other
    5. Roll

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think you have a strong defence so I'd probably leave that.

      I quite like c but you could also just roll.

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        I mean 3.

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  15. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Current team is below… very tempted to FH

    Lammens
    Cali Muhmerovic DeCuyp
    Mbeumo Palmer Rogers Schade
    Haaland JP Havertz

    Tempted by MGW, Munoz, Gvardiol, Bruno, DCL

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  16. DJ14
    58 mins ago

    1 Week Punt before WC6:
    White to...
    A Gvardiol
    B Daniel Munoz
    C Neco Williams
    D Newcastle defender (which one)
    E Everton defender (which one)

    Thanks 🙂

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    1. Radulfo28773
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Gvardiol

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    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Munoz and captain him.

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  17. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    51 mins ago

    G2g?

    Verbruggen
    Egan, Calafiori, Konsa
    Bruno, Palmer, Ødegaard, Szoboszlai
    Haaland (c), Pedro, Wissa

    (Steele. De Cuyper, Slater, Diop)

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    1. Radulfo28773
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      GTG

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Thanks Radulfo

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  18. Radulfo28773
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Which combo best this week:

    A- Szlobo + BrunoF
    B- MGW + Palmer

    Thanks

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    1. bobson5
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

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    2. Atimis
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

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    3. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

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  19. MEGPAL
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Watched the Arsenal highlights. My goodness Gyokeres, his success with such incredibly limited technical ability astounds me. Think he’ll be gone in January.

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      28 mins ago

      I tried to convince myself otherwise last season, but he is awful.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        He is stealing a living from the game.

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  20. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would you rather have Wissa in a 343 or King in a 352, from next week onwards? The latter frees up 0.8 for upgrades in defence - possibly De Cuyper to Munoz.

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe King and Barrumy in Wissas spot

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    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Barry*

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  21. Blue&White85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Play Verbruggen or Leno this week?

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    1. bobson5
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      Leno IMO

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      1. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks.

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  22. bobson5
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Konsa Calafiori Hall Davies Diop
    MGW Cherki Mbuemo Palmer Sangare
    DCL Haaland Pedro

    I've taken a -4 already to bring in MGW and Konsa - just take the -4 or wildcard?

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just take the hit

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  23. Lost for Wirtz
    24 mins ago

    Has Munoz clicked at Forest? Haven’t had a chance to see any Forest games.

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I havs him. Incredibly unlucky not to at least have a goal and assist

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    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Watch the highlights

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  24. Meme2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    potential wild card looming next week and cant get MGW in without a hit.
    seems logical to get Szobozlai out this week as will not keep on WC - who could be good for a week punt

    1) Ndayie (city vs sunderland)
    2) Ndoye (forest vs coventry)
    3) barnes (newcastle vs hull)
    4) odegard ( arsenal vs brighton)

    or stick with Szob vs bournemouth. thankyou

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    1. Atimis
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Maybe 2) as total punt, 1) looked good as well, wouldn't push it too much so keeping FT is always an option.

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      1. Meme2011
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        thankyou

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  25. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Should survive now until IB WC?

    Kinsky
    Gvardiol/Calafiori/Diop
    Palmer/MGW/Cherki/Szobo
    Haaland(c)/JPedro/DCL

    Verb/Gomez/Ajer/Rodon

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    1. Lost for Wirtz
      14 mins ago

      Yes, roll

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  26. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hall or Tarkowski for long term?

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  27. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    With Timber apparently back soon, choice of Arsenal players will be even more difficult , at least if Konsa retains his spot.
    Raya, Cala, Timber, Konsa, Saka, Ødegaard - pick three

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Timber Cala Konsa

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Playing around a bit with team, I think I would be looking at Raya Timber Konsa. Saka or Ødegaard good picks , but I think other midfielders in the price brackets provide similar value.
        I forgot to include Gabriel who's also a set-and-forget option, but probably the other defenders offer better value even with potentially somewhat less minutes

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    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Timbers already back btw. Played 45 v Sunderland and scored an offside goal

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    3. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Timber, Cala and Konsa.

      Have no interest in Raya as he will most weeks be either 6 or 2 so prefer the attacking upside of Cala and Timber.

      Konsa is just too good value to ignore.

      Saka and Ode are good picks in isolation but with plethora of performing midfielders they are no priority.

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  28. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which is better for long term ?

    A- VVD & KDH

    B- N.Willimas & MGM -4

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  29. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Schade at home to Chelsea, or Tavernier at home to Liverpool?!

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