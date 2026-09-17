Dedic, Elanga, Nico: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 5

Matthias Jaissle’s Thursday press conference didn’t provide much good news for Newcastle United fans.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 5

Nico Gonzalez (head), Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Amar Dedic (hamstring) and Anthony Elanga (unknown) all picked up injuries during, or unexpectedly missed, Monday’s defeat at Elland Road.

All four look set to miss Gameweek 5, along with Joelinton (unspecified), Dan Burn (ankle), Ewen Jaouen (ankle) and Will Osula (foot).

“Amar will be also not able to play on Saturday.” – Matthias Jaissle on Amar Dedic

“Unfortunately not! It doesn’t look that good for the Hull match, if I’m frank enough, but we’re still working on it. There are still two days left, and maybe there will be a miracle happening and that one or the other will join the squad. But for now, it doesn’t look that good.” – Matthias Jaissle on if there was any good news on injuries and if any players will return