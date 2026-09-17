FPL Gameweek 5: Best clean sheet odds

Ahead of Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), which kicks off on Friday, we take a look at the sides with the best clean sheet odds.

Each week, we use the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances.

The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

GAMEWEEK 5: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

Manchester City top the clean-sheet projections this week at a huge 48%. Enzo Maresca’s side have kept three consecutive clean sheets across all competitions (ahead of Thursday’s EFL Cup tie) and now host a Sunderland team yet to fully convince.

Newcastle United are the only other side to exceed 40% in Gameweek 5. A 4-1 defeat to Leeds United last time out raised questions about the Magpies, but back-to-back clean sheets in the league and cup before that showed their defensive capabilities. A home meeting with Hull City, ranked 18th for xG, offers another opportunity for a shutout.

Two sides sit just behind on 39%. Nottingham Forest face a Coventry City team yet to score a single league goal, while Arsenal continue to impress defensively, regardless of their opposition. They have remarkably kept five clean sheets in seven matches across all competitions.

Everton complete the top five. Four clean sheets from their opening six matches in all competitions highlight their defensive strength. The Toffees now host Ipswich Town, providing another good opportunity for a shutout.

At the opposite end, Sunderland are the only side with less than a 10% projected chance of keeping a clean sheet. A trip to the Etihad Stadium represents an extremely difficult test given Manchester City’s form.

LOOKING AHEAD

Across the next six Gameweeks, Arsenal lead the clean-sheet projections, averaging a massive 45.5%. Their schedule includes four fixtures with a probability above 40%, peaking at 61% against Hull City in Gameweek 10.

Manchester City rank second with an average of 36.7%, followed by Chelsea (30%), Newcastle United (29%), Tottenham Hotspur (28.2%) and Manchester United (27.8%).

Spurs against Coventry City in Gameweek 7 (42%) and Newcastle against Hull this week (41%) are among the standout individual fixtures.