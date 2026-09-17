What is the best Arsenal triple-up in FPL?

With four wins from four, champions Arsenal are continuing where they left off in 2025/26.

This, plus ranking second on our Fixture Ticker between Gameweeks 5 and 11, has Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers naturally wanting to maximise their coverage of the Gunners.

So should a triple-up focus solely on their immense defence, or spread some love to their attackers?

ALL-IN ON DEFENCE?

Looking at the Chief Scout numbers, it’s clear why some are considering the rarely-seen backline trio.

Just one goal conceded in five matches (top-flight and Champions League), while Arsenal are already the Premier League’s best for limiting attempts (36), shots on target (eight), big chances (four) and expected goals conceded (xGC, 2.73, below).

They ended last season as the best in these four categories by quite a long way, with widespread acknowledgement that Mikel Arteta’s defence is supreme. So, by only owning one part of it, FPL managers are likely to drop in all rankings whenever a clean sheet occurs.

SAFER PICKS

David Raya (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) are the most nailed-on picks, but many deem them too expensive for their position.

Although Raya’s 2026/27 price increase wasn’t as dramatic, the Spaniard is perceived to have a six-point ceiling due to only making 1.62 saves per 90 minutes last time. Basically, Arsenal’s defence is so good that it’s restricting him! Yet this didn’t stop Raya from being FPL’s number one goalkeeper (162 points).

Proceeding with Gabriel likely requires the sacrificing of a premium attacker such as Erling Haaland (£15.5m) or Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m). But he consistently brings a high goal threat at Arsenal’s notoriously good set-pieces.

And long-term, especially heading into a busy autumn/winter, it’s beneficial to own the secure minutes of Raya and/or Gabriel.

THE OTHERS

While Gabriel missed two early big chances, Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) delivered attacking returns against Coventry City and Aston Villa.

The Italian’s four penalty area shots mean he’s on an impressive 1.19 expected goal involvement (xGI) and 50% squad selection. The rotation threat of Piero Hincapie (£5.3m) lingers but, pleasing such owners, he got the Champions League start over Calafiori.

Of the others, Ben White‘s (£5.5m) run might be over. He was seen “walking gingerly” in Naples, then holding his groin before Saturday’s half-time removal for the now-fit Jurrien Timber (£6.5m).

It’s very hard to resist new signing Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) at that price. A cheap route into the best backline, he quickly achieved defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards. It’s just a medium-term question of whether he can hold off Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m), who should be recovered by Gameweek 5, and how many months it’ll be until William Saliba (£5.9m) comes back.

WHICH ATTACKER TO GET?