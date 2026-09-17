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What is the best Arsenal triple-up in FPL?

17 September 2026 178 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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With four wins from four, champions Arsenal are continuing where they left off in 2025/26.

This, plus ranking second on our Fixture Ticker between Gameweeks 5 and 11, has Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers naturally wanting to maximise their coverage of the Gunners.

So should a triple-up focus solely on their immense defence, or spread some love to their attackers?

ALL-IN ON DEFENCE?

Looking at the Chief Scout numbers, it’s clear why some are considering the rarely-seen backline trio.

Just one goal conceded in five matches (top-flight and Champions League), while Arsenal are already the Premier League’s best for limiting attempts (36), shots on target (eight), big chances (four) and expected goals conceded (xGC, 2.73, below).

What is the best Arsenal triple-up in FPL? 1

They ended last season as the best in these four categories by quite a long way, with widespread acknowledgement that Mikel Arteta’s defence is supreme. So, by only owning one part of it, FPL managers are likely to drop in all rankings whenever a clean sheet occurs.

SAFER PICKS

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

David Raya (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) are the most nailed-on picks, but many deem them too expensive for their position.

Although Raya’s 2026/27 price increase wasn’t as dramatic, the Spaniard is perceived to have a six-point ceiling due to only making 1.62 saves per 90 minutes last time. Basically, Arsenal’s defence is so good that it’s restricting him! Yet this didn’t stop Raya from being FPL’s number one goalkeeper (162 points).

Proceeding with Gabriel likely requires the sacrificing of a premium attacker such as Erling Haaland (£15.5m) or Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m). But he consistently brings a high goal threat at Arsenal’s notoriously good set-pieces.

And long-term, especially heading into a busy autumn/winter, it’s beneficial to own the secure minutes of Raya and/or Gabriel.

THE OTHERS

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4? 3

While Gabriel missed two early big chances, Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) delivered attacking returns against Coventry City and Aston Villa.

The Italian’s four penalty area shots mean he’s on an impressive 1.19 expected goal involvement (xGI) and 50% squad selection. The rotation threat of Piero Hincapie (£5.3m) lingers but, pleasing such owners, he got the Champions League start over Calafiori.

Of the others, Ben White‘s (£5.5m) run might be over. He was seen “walking gingerly” in Naples, then holding his groin before Saturday’s half-time removal for the now-fit Jurrien Timber (£6.5m).

It’s very hard to resist new signing Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) at that price. A cheap route into the best backline, he quickly achieved defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards. It’s just a medium-term question of whether he can hold off Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m), who should be recovered by Gameweek 5, and how many months it’ll be until William Saliba (£5.9m) comes back.

WHICH ATTACKER TO GET?

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

178 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Was thinking of taking out JP because I'm WC next week, or just roll my 1FT and use my bench?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori - Hall - Muharemovic
    Bruno - Cherki - N'Diaye - Tzolis
    Haaland - DCL - JP

    Verbruggen - Gross - Ajaer - Diop

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Roll
      You have a good Cover for him

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Roll

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  2. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    VVD & Tozils > Münoz & MGW -4
    Special Punt for this GW and next few GWS

    A- Yaaay
    B- Naaay

    BTW : Tzolis always on my bench

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Why is Tzolis in your bench? Just VVD to Munoz and play Tzolis

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      1. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        I AM doing this to get MGW

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          For a hit though. Not sure it pays off. Munoz and Tzolis +4 could outscore Munoz and MGW -4. I’m cautious mind so play your own game. MGW might haul

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          1. OptimusBlack
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Cheers Dude Thaank U

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  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    See DCL now credited with the goal against Newcastle but won't be changed in FPL. 2pts down the drain. This is now 3 times I've been screwed over because they can't credit the goals properly to start with. Wissa goal not credited to him but then credited to him after gameweek closed a few years ago and also Solly March before that. Absolute joke.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      As a non owner of either of those players during those situations, the joke is hilarious.

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    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      I’m over the disappointment as I knew, with it being the final game of the gameweek, the change would come too late. Maybe because I found my dismal red arrow far more disappointing!

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      March also and had Gabriel against Palace two seasons ago

      Stupid rules, stupid game sometimes

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    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      And this is why they moved the gwk lock down to a later time to try and avoid stuff like this

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Needs to be later clearly. I mean they corrected the accreditation of the goal within 24 hoirs

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          As a DCL owner, I’m not too annoyed about the 2 points lost. I am annoyed about the additional 9 points for Bogle owners and feel for the Justin owners

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        2. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          If only it wasn't the last match of the week
          Rough vs Smooth

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  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Play Thomas, van Erwijk or Eagan?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Egan

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    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Egan

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  5. Bigler
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Save this team? 1ft 0itb

    Raya
    Calafiori Hall Van Hecke Konsa
    Palmer MGW Rogers Szobo Tav
    Haaland(C)

    Palmer JPedro Ajer Walle Egeli

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Looks great. Roll that transfer

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  6. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    In your opinion which is the best use of my FT for this GW before I WC in GW6

    Foden > KDH
    Foden > Schade
    Pedro > Barry

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori De Cuyper Ajer Gvardiol Thomas
    Fernandes Foden Mbeumo Szoboszial Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    1 FT 0 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated and welcomed

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  7. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Xabi Alonso on Joao Pedro: "In terms of injuries and the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow so no one is ruled out for us for Friday. I prefer to be cautious. We will take the final decision on every player."

    lol

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    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Feck. So no news.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        He’s probably waffling, Brazil said Pedro is out

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  8. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    https://x.com/TheBlueDodger/status/2100566028782551402

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  9. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    De Cuyper to Bogle for free?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Leeds have a tough run of fixtures after Palace

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    2. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I really like Bogle this season. Much more attacking. I posted some numbers on this a few days ago. I have him up there with Munoz and De Cuyper as attacking defenders. De Cuyper is probably still good for a couple of games though. Mitoma may even have an injury set-back.

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  10. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Is Joao Pedro training today?

    We will see tomorrow if he's ready to play and we will make a decision.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Thanks for nothing Xabi

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      1. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Hahhaa

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