Bournemouth v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Liverpool
|4
|6
|+2
|DDWD
|15th
|Bournemouth
|4
|3
|-1
|LDDD
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):