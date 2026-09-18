Brentford v Chelsea team news: Sangare benched, no Pedro

Brentford take on Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Gameweek 5 curtain-raiser.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Xabi Alonso makes five changes from the side that drew 2-2 against Hull City last weekend.

Maxence Lacroix, Jordan Henderson, Valentin Barco, Pep Chavarria and Danny Welbeck come in.

Reece James and Joao Pedro both miss out due to injury, while Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia and Jorrel Hato have to make do with substitute duty.

Interest in Morgan Rogers is particularly high this week – he’s the most-bought player for the second Gameweek running.

The England international retains his place from Gameweek 4, along with Emiliano Martinez, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews brings in Michael Kayode and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Aaron Hickey and Mamadou Sangare drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Balcombe, Hickey, Henry, Ouattara, Wilson, Carvalho, Sangare, Diouf, Fredrick

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Henderson, Barco, Chavarria, Palmer, Rogers, Welbeck

Subs: Penders, Acheampong, Gusto, Hato, Lavia, Nicoll-Jazuli, Gittens, Estevao, Quenda