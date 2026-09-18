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Brentford v Chelsea team news: Sangare benched, no Pedro

18 September 2026 565 comments
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Brentford take on Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Gameweek 5 curtain-raiser.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Xabi Alonso makes five changes from the side that drew 2-2 against Hull City last weekend.

Maxence Lacroix, Jordan Henderson, Valentin Barco, Pep Chavarria and Danny Welbeck come in.

Reece James and Joao Pedro both miss out due to injury, while Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia and Jorrel Hato have to make do with substitute duty.

Interest in Morgan Rogers is particularly high this week – he’s the most-bought player for the second Gameweek running.

The England international retains his place from Gameweek 4, along with Emiliano Martinez, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews brings in Michael Kayode and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Aaron Hickey and Mamadou Sangare drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Balcombe, Hickey, Henry, Ouattara, Wilson, Carvalho, Sangare, Diouf, Fredrick

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Henderson, Barco, Chavarria, Palmer, Rogers, Welbeck

Subs: Penders, Acheampong, Gusto, Hato, Lavia, Nicoll-Jazuli, Gittens, Estevao, Quenda

565 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. how now brown cow
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best thing about the premier league the last few years has been the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth & Brighton.

    Each year they lose players or even managers and still outperform against the big teams.

    It's fantastic to watch.....

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      18 mins ago

      Absolutely. I’m glad the bigger clubs don’t get it all their own way.

      Hull beating Man U is tremendous for football.

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      1. how now brown cow
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        It's not like the old days where is was all long ball either. Some fantastic players.

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    2. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      It's probably just luck.

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      1. how now brown cow
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        ?

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      2. how now brown cow
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        You reckon Brentford were lucky tonight?

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        1. have you seen cyan
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          He making fun of Brosstan. You probably missed it.

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          1. how now brown cow
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            Ah, I see. Not enough time in the day to read all that.

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        2. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          It's a joke. See previous page. I'm a Brighton fan and I know it ain't luck.

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          1. how now brown cow
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            I see. What do you make of Vuskovic so far? Spurs fan and disappointed we never got to see him.

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            1. Ball Ake
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              He's looked very good, he's a young kid and I wouldn't expect him to remain this consistent over the season. He will be treated carefully, possibly rested a bit around Christmas. I can't believe you sold him.

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Brentford is a superbly ran club

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  2. Assisting the assister
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best Sangare replacement to 5.7
    A. King
    B. Gross
    C. George

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    1. HollywoodXI
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’ve gone King. Next three fixtures are good.

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    2. Assisting the assister
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah may go King - before Sangare drops tonight

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      A

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  3. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    WC team fail at its first test. Had Schade most of the week then in the last couple days talked myself into going big with Saka instead.

    On Schade, how do you get 2 assists and play 90 minutes in this game and not get a single bonus point?

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I was wondering the same thing. Surely a player should get at least one bonus point for creating two goals? He was also really good the whole game, and even defended well.

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    2. ididnt
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Had Schade all season. Been brilliant for me so Kept on my wildcard but benched him. Go figure.

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      1. More Tragic
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        at home against a shite defence?

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      You don’t know how many points Saka had scored yet…

      As for the assists, idk tbh. I think they were both shots that rebounded, so ‘fantasy’ assists rather than real ones. I don’t know if that makes a difference or not

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