Everton v Ipswich predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Everton and Ipswich Town.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Everton
|4
|6
|2
|WDDD
|10th
|Ipswich
|4
|6
|-3
|WLLW
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):