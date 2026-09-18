With the FPL Gameweek 5 deadline hours away, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.

This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions.

Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.

Despite a double-digit haul from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), Gameweek 4 didn’t go to plan. Returns from David Raya (£6.0m), Maxim De Cuyper (£4.9m) and Pascal Groß (£5.7m), in particular, cost me around 200k in overall rank.

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM REVEAL