Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s FPL Gameweek 5 team reveal

18 September 2026 165 comments
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With the FPL Gameweek 5 deadline hours away, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.

This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions.

Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.

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Despite a double-digit haul from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), Gameweek 4 didn’t go to plan. Returns from David Raya (£6.0m), Maxim De Cuyper (£4.9m) and Pascal Groß (£5.7m), in particular, cost me around 200k in overall rank.

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM REVEAL

165 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JoeSoap
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Possibly one week punt

    A. Diop/Ajer>Gvardiol/Tark/Williams
    B. Sangare>MGW

    Kinsky
    White, Calafiori, Maguire
    Rogers, Palmer, Tzolis, Gross
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL
    Verbruggen, Sangare, Diop, Ajer

    Open Controls
    1. Calippo
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      B)

      Both MGW and Tark are likely to return this week.

      Open Controls
  2. Old Gregg
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Would you transfer out Pedro if on WC6?

    Open Controls
    1. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      You’ll want him back if you sell, which is fine, just make sure you still have enough value to get him back.

      Open Controls
  3. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Bottomed so reposting from last page.

    With Pedro most likely out, I plan to keep him. This leaves the below options. Which would you recommend?

    A. Play Egan
    B. Play Ajer
    C. Ajer to Muharemovic

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maybe C if free

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      B

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  4. Calippo
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Should i get Mykolenko for De Cuyper?

    Kinsky

    Konsa – Calafiori – Hall

    Barnes – Palmer (VC) – Cherki – Ødegaard

    Isak – Haaland (C) – João Pedro

    Bench: Leno, Egan, Slater, De Cuyper
    £5.3m in the bank · 2 free transfers

    Want to get in Everton defence, before IPS and hul.
    Can’t get Tarkowski in for De Cuyper (he has terrible fixtures and Im selling). Mykolenko? Why is he so cheap? Is he nailed on?

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Everton have Arsenal & Chelsea in 7 & 8, however good pick for next 2.

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      1. Calippo
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Thanks, after further review i think the IPS attack is underrated and will go for Nico against COV.

        Open Controls
  5. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Start two this week

    A) De Cuyper (ARS H)
    B) Gros (ARS H)
    C) Scott (LIV H)
    D) Egan (NEW A)

    Open Controls
  6. Tor Total Football
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Any changes required for this Free Hit team ?

    Donnarumma
    Gvardiol, Munoz, Hall, Tarkowski
    MGW, Saka Palmer
    Haaland(C), DCL, Wissa

    Open Controls
  7. fusen
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Last gameweek did basically feel like one of those weeks of "do you own one or both of the Brighton players or do you not" and the answer to that dictated your gameweek outcome.

    Very annoying to be on the wrong side of those situations, especially with highly owned players.

    Open Controls
  8. Brunsvigeren
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    How does my WC look? 0.2 ITB
    Im chasing a bit, so I go a bit different

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Mykolenko, Bogle
    Saka, MGW, Szobo, KDH
    Haaland, Isak, Delap
    Palmer, Konsa, Gross, Davis

    Open Controls
  9. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Kinsky (Verbruggen)
    Davis Calafiori De Cuyper (Shaw Ballard)
    BrunoF Rogers Szoboslai Tzolis (Sangare - wrong one)
    DCL Haaland JPedro

    1 FT, £0.2m ITB. Right to roll and reassess after the extended international break?

    Open Controls
  10. Dannyb
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    1 week punt before potential wildcard
    Pedro to
    A Wissa
    B Isak
    C Barry

    Open Controls
  11. joeynse99
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    G2g?
    Kinsky,

    Thiaw, N. Williams, Mykolenko

    Rogers, Szob, MGW, Saka, Tavernier

    Haaland (c) Barry,

    Subs- Verbruggen, Calafiori, Giles, J. Pedro

    Open Controls

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