Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 5?

18 September 2026 156 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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With the Gameweek 5 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

There were mixed fortunes in Gameweek 4 for the most popular captain picks, with Erling Haaland (£15.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) delivering nine- and 12-point hauls, respectively. Cole Palmer (£9.7m) managed only an assist, however, while Alexander Isak (£9.1m) blanked at home to Fulham.

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Now that the Manchester derby is out of the way, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Haaland return to the forefront of our minds. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Newcastle United host the three newly promoted teams, while Pedro is a serious injury doubt for Chelsea.

So, is it worth looking beyond Haaland at the Etihad for the captaincy in FPL Gameweek 5? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In a throwback to last season, Haaland holds a commanding lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, boasting well over 50% backing. The Norwegian has scored in each of the last three Gameweeks, claiming maximum bonus points on each occasion.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) sits second, with just over 12% of the vote share ahead of Nottingham Forest’s home fixture against bottom-of-the-table Coventry City. Nearly 470,000 managers have transferred in the Englishman ahead of Gameweek 5.

Elsewhere, two other players have managed to garner more than 5% support: Chelsea duo Palmer and Pedro. Both players returned against Hull City last weekend, although the injury uncertainty swirling around the Brazilian surely rules him out of consideration.

Player Stats

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

156 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DJ14
    37 mins ago

    Kinsky Verbruggen
    Calafiori Maguire Muharemovic White Diop
    Groß MGW Mbeumo Palmer Gomez
    Haaland JP DCL

    2FT 1M ITB
    WC6 so...
    1. What should I do with JP
    2. Pretty locked on White to Munoz
    3.

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    1. DJ14
      17 mins ago

      3. Should I make another transfer like Gomez to ... or Maguire to Hall etc

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    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      You have enough there to bench Pedro, like most people.

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  2. Sid1891
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Bench one

    A Araujo
    B Tarkowski
    C Thiaw

    Cheers

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    1. DJ14
      34 mins ago

      A

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      A

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    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      23 mins ago

      C

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    4. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

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  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Chances of White starting?

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    1. DJ14
      26 mins ago

      White owner here. Not looking very likely with Timber playing 45 after White went off last game. Planning on selling

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Would you still start him over Thomas and Slater, so save a FT?

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  4. KostaK
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Kinsky

    Gabriel califiori konsa

    Semenyo rogers kdh szobo grob

    Haaland DCL

    Verb Pedro rodon diop

    a) downgrade gab> Gvardiol/ Munoz
    b) FH

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      C roll

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  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    donna or pickford on wc? cheers

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      20 mins ago

      Pickford

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers.

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    2. Just a fountain
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Donna, absolutely.

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  6. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Opinions have me torn over keeping Bruno for one more week or just jump ship to MGW now and use the funds.

    Can’t really get MGW without either getting rid of Bruno of Mbeumo, and losing Bruno would allow me to get someone like Saka for Hinshelwood

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  7. Just a fountain
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Early transfer done for MGM. Now I need to rely on my bench for Joao Pedro.
    A. De Cuyper (ARS)
    B. Gross (ARS)
    C. Davis (eve)
    Currently on C/B/A.
    Please convince me Davis is trash.0.4xGI/90 is attractive, especially as Everton is not know to be a free scoring team. I dont feel like betting against Arsenal at this stage.

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  8. Shark Team
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Stach or MGW? For this GW only

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      MGW surely

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  9. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning all,

    On WC which option do you prefer:
    A) palmer, Saka, king, Yalcoure (0.1 itb)
    B) rogers saka, enzo, yalcoure (0.6 itb)
    C) palmer, odegaard, mbuemo, yalcoure (0.5 itb)
    D) rogers, Odegaard, mbuemo & enzo (0.0 itb)

    Across all options I have gibbs- white aswell

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    1. lekalatch
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A or C

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  10. lekalatch
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Stick with my current team or play WC?

    Current:

    Pickford
    Calafiori O’Reilly Jacquet
    Bruno Mbeumo MGW Rogers Tzolis
    DCL Wissa

    Lammens; JP* White* Ballard

    Already got Wissa and MGW in for free transfers. So now I have to play NOR or White which isn’t ideal at all.

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  11. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    would you prefer palmer or isak long term?

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Palmer

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  12. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who can score more pts ?

    A- VVD KDH

    B- N.Willimas MGW -4
    already have Elnaga and Should Sell him

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  13. rjcv177
    • 11 Years
    just now

    My mid after WC4

    Palmer, mbeumo, Rogers, foden, ode

    A) foden to gross (long term)
    B) foden to h.barnes (fixture punt)
    C) foden and mbeumo to mgw+barnes
    D) other mid for foden

    Thkx in adv

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