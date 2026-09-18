Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 5?

With the Gameweek 5 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

There were mixed fortunes in Gameweek 4 for the most popular captain picks, with Erling Haaland (£15.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) delivering nine- and 12-point hauls, respectively. Cole Palmer (£9.7m) managed only an assist, however, while Alexander Isak (£9.1m) blanked at home to Fulham.

Now that the Manchester derby is out of the way, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Haaland return to the forefront of our minds. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Newcastle United host the three newly promoted teams, while Pedro is a serious injury doubt for Chelsea.

So, is it worth looking beyond Haaland at the Etihad for the captaincy in FPL Gameweek 5? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In a throwback to last season, Haaland holds a commanding lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, boasting well over 50% backing. The Norwegian has scored in each of the last three Gameweeks, claiming maximum bonus points on each occasion.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) sits second, with just over 12% of the vote share ahead of Nottingham Forest’s home fixture against bottom-of-the-table Coventry City. Nearly 470,000 managers have transferred in the Englishman ahead of Gameweek 5.

Elsewhere, two other players have managed to garner more than 5% support: Chelsea duo Palmer and Pedro. Both players returned against Hull City last weekend, although the injury uncertainty swirling around the Brazilian surely rules him out of consideration.

Player Stats