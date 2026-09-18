Leeds v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Leeds United and Crystal Palace.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Leeds
|4
|8
|+4
|WDDW
|16th
|Crystal Palace
|4
|3
|-5
|LLWL
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):