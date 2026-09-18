Leeds v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Leeds 4 8 +4 WDDW 16th Crystal Palace 4 3 -5 LLWL

Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):