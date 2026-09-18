Nott’m Forest v Coventry predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 19 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
NOTT’M FOREST
COVENTRY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Nott’m Forest
|4
|5
|0
|LDDW
|20th
|Coventry
|4
|0
|-10
|LLLL
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):