Nott’m Forest v Coventry predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 19 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

COVENTRY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Nott’m Forest 4 5 0 LDDW 20th Coventry 4 0 -10 LLLL

Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):