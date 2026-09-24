Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 1 team reveals

Sponsored by Sofascore

With the deadline nearing for Round 1 of Sofascore Nations League Fantasy, we’ve got a few team reveals to share from our panel of experts.

JOIN OUR SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE + WIN PRIZES

Before we begin, we’ve set up our own mini-league for Nations League Fantasy – and we won’t just be playing for fun.

There’ll be these prizes up for grabs…

Position Prize 1st £150 Cash + Mega Bundle 2nd £100 Cash + Annual Sub 3rd £50 Cash + Annual Sub 4th Annual Sub 5th Month Sub

More details on what benefits you get with ‘Mega Bundles’ and monthly/annual subscriptions are available here.

You join our league by clicking here or by entering the following code:

NOTES

I’m siding with nations that have strong long-term fixtures. I also want players who are more likely to feature regularly throughout the group stage.

Albania, Montenegro, Finland and Georgia all stand out on my fixture ticker. Backing those nations should give me a solid base for several rounds, while allowing me to save transfers and chips for when I really need them.

The large gap between Rounds 4 and 5 could then provide a natural opportunity to use the Wildcard (Rebuild Squad). By that point, we should also have a much clearer picture of which players managers can rely on for minutes.

There are still areas of this team I want to work on right up until the deadline. You may find that when building a squad like this, you have plenty of budget left over. That’s because the game doesn’t expect us to avoid so many of the rotation-risk heavy hitters.

In fact, the main reason Cristiano Ronaldo is in my team is to give me a captain on the opening day against Wales, the country I’m from. I certainly had to think twice before making that decision! He also works as an expensive placeholder. If I decide I want another premium striker later in the competition, making that switch should be straightforward.

is in my team is to give me a captain on the opening day against Wales, the country I’m from. I certainly had to think twice before making that decision! He also works as an expensive placeholder. If I decide I want another premium striker later in the competition, making that switch should be straightforward. In goal, I’ve found that Montenegro’s Balša Popović and Slovakia’s Martin Dúbravka rotate particularly well. In fact, the pair complement each other right through to the end of the group stage.

and Slovakia’s rotate particularly well. In fact, the pair complement each other right through to the end of the group stage. My defence is largely made up of players from nations with excellent fixtures. I’ve also targeted defenders who I think can score well under the Sofascore points system, which is one I’m already very familiar with.

In midfield, I’ve gone with several recognisable names because of how important they are for their respective sides. Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fit that profile perfectly, and I expect both to start regularly.

and Georgia’s fit that profile perfectly, and I expect both to start regularly. Qazim Laçi has started the season well in Turkey, featuring in all six of Rizespor’s league matches so far. He is currently flagged but has been included in Albania’s squad, so he remains in my plans for now.

has started the season well in Turkey, featuring in all six of Rizespor’s league matches so far. He is currently flagged but has been included in Albania’s squad, so he remains in my plans for now. Montenegro’s Milan Vušković and Slovakia’s Lukáš Haraslín also make the cut, largely due to their fixtures and important roles within their national teams.

and Slovakia’s also make the cut, largely due to their fixtures and important roles within their national teams. Up front, I really like the Georgia attacking double-up, so Georges Mikautadze joins Ronaldo. Georgia tend to play on the front foot and rely heavily on their star attackers, which makes doubling up appealing.

joins Ronaldo. Georgia tend to play on the front foot and rely heavily on their star attackers, which makes doubling up appealing. I’ve also opted for Finland’s Joel Pohjanpalo , who faces San Marino in the opening round. That looks like one of the standout fixtures to target.

, who faces San Marino in the opening round. That looks like one of the standout fixtures to target. I’m not completely settled on this team just yet. I still have around £3.0m in the bank, so I’ll probably continue tinkering right up until the deadline.

NOTES

I’ve largely avoided the big hitters with my draft, with the exception of Nuno Mendes , Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Erling Haaland , all of whom have decent Round 1 fixtures.

, and , all of whom have decent Round 1 fixtures. Mendes and Kvaratskhelia will likely make way for Spain players from Round 2, when their fixtures improve.

Haaland may be a longer-term hold, as I expect him to still fare well even in some of Norway’s tougher games.

The rest of my squad is focused on potential mismatches involving some of the lower-ranked teams in the competition. This includes defensive double-ups on Albania and Montenegro, who have favourable fixture runs across the group stage. Kristjan Asllani and Nikola Krstović complete my triple-ups from both nations.

and complete my triple-ups from both nations. Completing my back line are Dávid Hancko and Stefan Posch , who are also largely fixture plays. I like Manuel Akanji too, as he typically scores well in the Sofascore games. However, I already have several players featuring later in the round, which is why Posch gets the nod for now.

and , who are also largely fixture plays. I like too, as he typically scores well in the Sofascore games. However, I already have several players featuring later in the round, which is why Posch gets the nod for now. Michael Gregoritsch completes my forward line as part of an Austria double-up. Johan Manzambi , Marin Petkov and Eduard Spertsyan complete my midfield. Petkov and Spertsyan have started the Saudi Pro League season well, and I expect both to be attacking focal points for their respective countries.

completes my forward line as part of an Austria double-up. , and complete my midfield. Petkov and Spertsyan have started the Saudi Pro League season well, and I expect both to be attacking focal points for their respective countries. Meanwhile, Manzambi provides a good late-game fallback and also benefits from Switzerland’s favourable group fixtures. My only concern with this draft is the large number of players I have featuring in the later games, so I may switch one or two out before Thursday’s deadline.

NOTES

I’m aiming to have a bit of fun with Nations League Fantasy. I’ve picked plenty of players with good fixtures from the lower tiers, alongside some big hitters who I can move through the group stage. The plan is to chase upside wherever possible.

In goal, Giorgi Mamardashvili of Georgia will be my first pick. My second goalkeeper is Bulgaria’s Dimitar Mitov , who faces Luxembourg in Round 1.

of Georgia will be my first pick. My second goalkeeper is Bulgaria’s , who faces Luxembourg in Round 1. Defence starts with Hungary’s Miloš Kerkez , who faces Ukraine and Northern Ireland in the opening two rounds. João Cancelo has Wales and Norway in Portugal’s first two matches, while Kosovo’s Dion Gallapeni starts against Ireland and Austria.

, who faces Ukraine and Northern Ireland in the opening two rounds. has Wales and Norway in Portugal’s first two matches, while Kosovo’s starts against Ireland and Austria. Albania’s Mario Mitaj also makes the cut ahead of matches against Belarus and San Marino. Finally, I’ve gone with Marko Vešović of Montenegro, who benefits from a very favourable run of fixtures.

also makes the cut ahead of matches against Belarus and San Marino. Finally, I’ve gone with of Montenegro, who benefits from a very favourable run of fixtures. In midfield, I’m starting with Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai , who has appealing opening fixtures against Ukraine and Northern Ireland. Vasilije Adžić is in great form for Sassuolo and faces Cyprus first, while Michael Olise comes in for France ahead of matches against Türkiye and Belgium.

, who has appealing opening fixtures against Ukraine and Northern Ireland. is in great form for Sassuolo and faces Cyprus first, while comes in for France ahead of matches against Türkiye and Belgium. Kristjan Asllani gives me another Albania player to take advantage of their excellent fixture run, while Norway’s Antonio Nusa completes my midfield.

gives me another Albania player to take advantage of their excellent fixture run, while Norway’s completes my midfield. Up front, I’m starting with Erling Haaland , who faces Denmark and Portugal in Norway’s opening two rounds. Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze and Finland’s Joel Pohjanpalo complete the attack.

, who faces Denmark and Portugal in Norway’s opening two rounds. Georgia’s and Finland’s complete the attack. I’ve deliberately targeted some of the lower-tier nations with favourable fixtures. I plan to use all of my chips (tokens) during the group stage, as we get three free transfers each round before receiving three sets of unlimited transfers during the knockout stages.

NOTES

Nations League Fantasy is definitely one of the harder games, simply because there are so many teams involved. While we would normally target premium players from the strongest nations against weaker opposition, this format is different. The top sides generally have tougher matches, allowing us to target some of the mid-ranked nations with more favourable fixtures.

Rounds 1-4 are also played in less than two weeks, so I’m expecting plenty of rotation.

With Thomas Strakosha injured, Alen Sherri is expected to start in goal for Albania. At that price, he offers a very cheap route into a defence with excellent fixtures. My other goalkeeper is Alexander Schlager , who provides another affordable route into an Austria defence that is usually fairly strong.

is expected to start in goal for Albania. At that price, he offers a very cheap route into a defence with excellent fixtures. My other goalkeeper is , who provides another affordable route into an Austria defence that is usually fairly strong. I’m doubling up on the Albania and Austria defences with Ardian Ismajli and Felix Bacher due to their excellent fixtures. Both are very cheap and, while not completely nailed, are expected to start in Round 1.

and due to their excellent fixtures. Both are very cheap and, while not completely nailed, are expected to start in Round 1. Elsewhere, Žan Karničnik and Roland Sallai both offer attacking upside alongside decent fixtures. Karničnik can operate as a full-back or wing-back, giving him licence to get forward, while Sallai is listed as a defender despite playing further forward for Hungary. My final defender is Dávid Hancko. Slovakia are massive favourites in their group, and Hancko can play at full-back, giving him some offensive threat as well.

and both offer attacking upside alongside decent fixtures. Karničnik can operate as a full-back or wing-back, giving him licence to get forward, while Sallai is listed as a defender despite playing further forward for Hungary. My final defender is Dávid Hancko. Slovakia are massive favourites in their group, and Hancko can play at full-back, giving him some offensive threat as well. Despite his premium price, I’ve decided to include Lamine Yamal . England is a difficult opening fixture, but Croatia and Czechia follow. Yamal’s floor and ceiling in this format are simply too high for me to ignore.

. England is a difficult opening fixture, but Croatia and Czechia follow. Yamal’s floor and ceiling in this format are simply too high for me to ignore. Next, I’ve selected some talismanic midfielders from nations I expect to perform well in their respective groups. Dominik Szoboszlai and Eduard Spertsyan both take penalties and set pieces, while their minutes should also be secure.

and both take penalties and set pieces, while their minutes should also be secure. Slovakia’s Lukáš Haraslín takes free-kicks and often performs well at international level, making him another player I like for their favourable group. My final midfielder is Iceland’s Andri Guðjohnsen . Listed as a midfielder, he can start up front, and Iceland are an improving side with excellent fixtures. They have several alternatives in attack, but his minutes have generally been good enough to make him an appealing punt.

takes free-kicks and often performs well at international level, making him another player I like for their favourable group. My final midfielder is Iceland’s . Listed as a midfielder, he can start up front, and Iceland are an improving side with excellent fixtures. They have several alternatives in attack, but his minutes have generally been good enough to make him an appealing punt. My first forward is Erling Haaland . With minutes concerns and/or difficult fixtures surrounding some of the other premium strikers, Haaland is my preferred option in that price bracket. You know he should start, play significant minutes and have penalties. Denmark is a reasonable opening fixture given their recent inconsistency, while I can eventually move him to Kylian Mbappé or Harry Kane , or simply hold him with Portugal and Wales also to come.

. With minutes concerns and/or difficult fixtures surrounding some of the other premium strikers, Haaland is my preferred option in that price bracket. You know he should start, play significant minutes and have penalties. Denmark is a reasonable opening fixture given their recent inconsistency, while I can eventually move him to or , or simply hold him with Portugal and Wales also to come. Next is Alexander Isak. Sweden have favourable fixtures and are capable of scoring plenty of goals. Either Isak or Viktor Gyökeres looks appealing. The latter may have the advantage for penalties, but Isak’s club form has convinced me to back him. Finally, Joel Pohjanpalo completes the attack. Finland face San Marino and Belarus in Rounds 1 and 2, while Pohjanpalo also takes penalties.

NOTES