Nations League Fantasy

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 1 team reveals

24 September 2026 36 comments
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With the deadline nearing for Round 1 of Sofascore Nations League Fantasy, we’ve got a few team reveals to share from our panel of experts.

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@FPLReactions

Nations League Fantasy

NOTES

  • I’m siding with nations that have strong long-term fixtures. I also want players who are more likely to feature regularly throughout the group stage.
  • Albania, Montenegro, Finland and Georgia all stand out on my fixture ticker. Backing those nations should give me a solid base for several rounds, while allowing me to save transfers and chips for when I really need them.
  • The large gap between Rounds 4 and 5 could then provide a natural opportunity to use the Wildcard (Rebuild Squad). By that point, we should also have a much clearer picture of which players managers can rely on for minutes.
  • There are still areas of this team I want to work on right up until the deadline. You may find that when building a squad like this, you have plenty of budget left over. That’s because the game doesn’t expect us to avoid so many of the rotation-risk heavy hitters.
  • In fact, the main reason Cristiano Ronaldo is in my team is to give me a captain on the opening day against Wales, the country I’m from. I certainly had to think twice before making that decision! He also works as an expensive placeholder. If I decide I want another premium striker later in the competition, making that switch should be straightforward.
  • In goal, I’ve found that Montenegro’s Balša Popović and Slovakia’s Martin Dúbravka rotate particularly well. In fact, the pair complement each other right through to the end of the group stage.
  • My defence is largely made up of players from nations with excellent fixtures. I’ve also targeted defenders who I think can score well under the Sofascore points system, which is one I’m already very familiar with.
  • In midfield, I’ve gone with several recognisable names because of how important they are for their respective sides. Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fit that profile perfectly, and I expect both to start regularly.
  • Qazim Laçi has started the season well in Turkey, featuring in all six of Rizespor’s league matches so far. He is currently flagged but has been included in Albania’s squad, so he remains in my plans for now.
  • Montenegro’s Milan Vušković and Slovakia’s Lukáš Haraslín also make the cut, largely due to their fixtures and important roles within their national teams.
  • Up front, I really like the Georgia attacking double-up, so Georges Mikautadze joins Ronaldo. Georgia tend to play on the front foot and rely heavily on their star attackers, which makes doubling up appealing.
  • I’ve also opted for Finland’s Joel Pohjanpalo, who faces San Marino in the opening round. That looks like one of the standout fixtures to target.
  • I’m not completely settled on this team just yet. I still have around £3.0m in the bank, so I’ll probably continue tinkering right up until the deadline.

@dmpwright

Nations League Fantasy Round 1

NOTES

  • I’ve largely avoided the big hitters with my draft, with the exception of Nuno Mendes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Erling Haaland, all of whom have decent Round 1 fixtures.
  • Mendes and Kvaratskhelia will likely make way for Spain players from Round 2, when their fixtures improve.
  • Haaland may be a longer-term hold, as I expect him to still fare well even in some of Norway’s tougher games.
  • The rest of my squad is focused on potential mismatches involving some of the lower-ranked teams in the competition. This includes defensive double-ups on Albania and Montenegro, who have favourable fixture runs across the group stage. Kristjan Asllani and Nikola Krstović complete my triple-ups from both nations.
  • Completing my back line are Dávid Hancko and Stefan Posch, who are also largely fixture plays. I like Manuel Akanji too, as he typically scores well in the Sofascore games. However, I already have several players featuring later in the round, which is why Posch gets the nod for now.
  • Michael Gregoritsch completes my forward line as part of an Austria double-up. Johan Manzambi, Marin Petkov and Eduard Spertsyan complete my midfield. Petkov and Spertsyan have started the Saudi Pro League season well, and I expect both to be attacking focal points for their respective countries.
  • Meanwhile, Manzambi provides a good late-game fallback and also benefits from Switzerland’s favourable group fixtures. My only concern with this draft is the large number of players I have featuring in the later games, so I may switch one or two out before Thursday’s deadline.

@GarethWills10

Nations League Fantasy Round 1

NOTES

  • I’m aiming to have a bit of fun with Nations League Fantasy. I’ve picked plenty of players with good fixtures from the lower tiers, alongside some big hitters who I can move through the group stage. The plan is to chase upside wherever possible.
  • In goal, Giorgi Mamardashvili of Georgia will be my first pick. My second goalkeeper is Bulgaria’s Dimitar Mitov, who faces Luxembourg in Round 1.
  • Defence starts with Hungary’s Miloš Kerkez, who faces Ukraine and Northern Ireland in the opening two rounds. João Cancelo has Wales and Norway in Portugal’s first two matches, while Kosovo’s Dion Gallapeni starts against Ireland and Austria.
  • Albania’s Mario Mitaj also makes the cut ahead of matches against Belarus and San Marino. Finally, I’ve gone with Marko Vešović of Montenegro, who benefits from a very favourable run of fixtures.
  • In midfield, I’m starting with Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai, who has appealing opening fixtures against Ukraine and Northern Ireland. Vasilije Adžić is in great form for Sassuolo and faces Cyprus first, while Michael Olise comes in for France ahead of matches against Türkiye and Belgium.
  • Kristjan Asllani gives me another Albania player to take advantage of their excellent fixture run, while Norway’s Antonio Nusa completes my midfield.
  • Up front, I’m starting with Erling Haaland, who faces Denmark and Portugal in Norway’s opening two rounds. Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze and Finland’s Joel Pohjanpalo complete the attack.
  • I’ve deliberately targeted some of the lower-tier nations with favourable fixtures. I plan to use all of my chips (tokens) during the group stage, as we get three free transfers each round before receiving three sets of unlimited transfers during the knockout stages.

@Mass484

Nations League Fantasy Round 1

NOTES

  • Nations League Fantasy is definitely one of the harder games, simply because there are so many teams involved. While we would normally target premium players from the strongest nations against weaker opposition, this format is different. The top sides generally have tougher matches, allowing us to target some of the mid-ranked nations with more favourable fixtures.
  • Rounds 1-4 are also played in less than two weeks, so I’m expecting plenty of rotation.
  • With Thomas Strakosha injured, Alen Sherri is expected to start in goal for Albania. At that price, he offers a very cheap route into a defence with excellent fixtures. My other goalkeeper is Alexander Schlager, who provides another affordable route into an Austria defence that is usually fairly strong.
  • I’m doubling up on the Albania and Austria defences with Ardian Ismajli and Felix Bacher due to their excellent fixtures. Both are very cheap and, while not completely nailed, are expected to start in Round 1.
  • Elsewhere, Žan Karničnik and Roland Sallai both offer attacking upside alongside decent fixtures. Karničnik can operate as a full-back or wing-back, giving him licence to get forward, while Sallai is listed as a defender despite playing further forward for Hungary. My final defender is Dávid Hancko. Slovakia are massive favourites in their group, and Hancko can play at full-back, giving him some offensive threat as well.
  • Despite his premium price, I’ve decided to include Lamine Yamal. England is a difficult opening fixture, but Croatia and Czechia follow. Yamal’s floor and ceiling in this format are simply too high for me to ignore.
  • Next, I’ve selected some talismanic midfielders from nations I expect to perform well in their respective groups. Dominik Szoboszlai and Eduard Spertsyan both take penalties and set pieces, while their minutes should also be secure.
  • Slovakia’s Lukáš Haraslín takes free-kicks and often performs well at international level, making him another player I like for their favourable group. My final midfielder is Iceland’s Andri Guðjohnsen. Listed as a midfielder, he can start up front, and Iceland are an improving side with excellent fixtures. They have several alternatives in attack, but his minutes have generally been good enough to make him an appealing punt.
  • My first forward is Erling Haaland. With minutes concerns and/or difficult fixtures surrounding some of the other premium strikers, Haaland is my preferred option in that price bracket. You know he should start, play significant minutes and have penalties. Denmark is a reasonable opening fixture given their recent inconsistency, while I can eventually move him to Kylian Mbappé or Harry Kane, or simply hold him with Portugal and Wales also to come.
  • Next is Alexander Isak. Sweden have favourable fixtures and are capable of scoring plenty of goals. Either Isak or Viktor Gyökeres looks appealing. The latter may have the advantage for penalties, but Isak’s club form has convinced me to back him. Finally, Joel Pohjanpalo completes the attack. Finland face San Marino and Belarus in Rounds 1 and 2, while Pohjanpalo also takes penalties.

@Wojtfc

NOTES

  • With such a long international break, planning becomes more difficult. With only three days between some matches, I’m expecting plenty of rotation, so I’ve mostly opted for fairly nailed players with great fixtures.
  • A lot of my selections also face San Marino at least once during the opening four rounds. The midfield looks strong throughout Rounds 1-4, while I’m also happy with the fixtures for most of my defenders.
  • I tried to include some players from the top nations, but the Nations League format makes that more difficult, with many of the strongest sides facing tougher opposition.
  • My current plan is to use the Wildcard in Round 5, ahead of the second international break.

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa Robertson ( Davis / Thomas )
    BrunoF MGW Cherki Szobo ( Gomez )
    Haaland DCL JP

    0.4 ITB / 1 FT
    980K rank

    Thinking of WC to :

    Raya ( Tzolakis )
    Cala Tarkowski Gvardiol ( Thomas / Davis )
    Schade Barnes Gross Manzambi King
    Haaland JP Isak

    With 2.3 ITB

    Thoughts lads ?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Looks good. I’d prefer Isak to Garcia and upgrade a mid to Saka perhaps.

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    2. Snoopydog
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Nice - and would beef up the midfield a bit more maybe?

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  2. Snoopydog
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Wildcarding. Any thoughts on the below?

    Tzolakis (Walton)
    Calafiori DeCuyper Tarkowski (Egan/Davis)
    Saka Palmer Gros Rogers King
    Haaland Pedro (Barry)

    0itb

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      not sure about your GK pick
      Defensively its fine but DeCuyp may become an issue at some point and you dont have much backup
      Not sure about treble chelsea attack
      King is basically booking in a transfer in 3 weeks but its ok

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      1. Snoopydog
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Good points. And yes, not really happy with the GK line-up. King is likely only a three-week pick and the benched defence is weak. Confident, though, can swap in another decent defender if DeCuyper becomes an issue. Can always revert to double Ars with Konsa. Know what you mean on Chelsea - going to give them the benefit of the doubt for now and then maybe swap out whoever isn't firing over the next few weeks. Barry is there to swap with King as needed.

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    2. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Thought you were going Petrovic and Leno?
      The rest looks solid, although ditto what Funkyav said about Chelsea triple up. I'm personally going with Rogers and Pedro with Saka as my 9.5 MF, which enables an easy switch over to Palmer if needed.

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      1. Snoopydog
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I change with the wind. It's a choice between the lesser of evils really. Yes, Palmer feels like the least value-additive of the three and the switcheroo with Saka is easy, as you say.

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    3. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I like it apart from the defence and echo some of the previous comments.

      Over the season, I'm fairly sure the 5.0m defcon defenders will be among the best value players for PPM in the game and you have none (Murahemovic and Vuscovic especially).

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      1. Snoopydog
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Yup. Tried to get Murahemovic in, as well as Tark, but will need to make sacrifices elsewhere for him currently - and I'm still hooked on DeC. I started the season late, too, and TV not what it might have been at this point otherwise.

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        1. Snoopydog
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Maybe revert to Verb and Leno, play Leno for a few weeks, play the BB chip, then take a view on whether to move De Cuyper on for a mid-priced defcon monster - and play Verb without the Brighton triple up and get a 4m second GK (and use the extra funds then to bolster the defence). Palmer can stay for now - still think the three of them a potent force when playing together - and is an easy sell if Chelsea triple too much.

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  3. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Stop trying to make Nations League Fantasy happen, it's not going to happen.

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      im sure some are playing it, this place is usually dead in an IB so dont really see the issue, its a fantasy football site

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        First I've heard of it when it was mentioned here...

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    2. SM001
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      You're so cool.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        You reply to everyone who criticises the Nations Fantasy League, are you some kind of brand ambassador or something?!

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        1. SM001
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          No I just think comments like yours are utterly pointless and useless and devoid of any merit or constructive thought.

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          1. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Lol okay Philosopher SM001.

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            1. SM001
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Thanks for confirming my point.

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              1. TafOnTour1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                Not every comment needs to be this deep, groundbreaking revelation that incites deep philosophical discussion mate. Chill and relax yourself a little.

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          2. x.jim.x
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Whereas gems like “you’re so cool” is enriching the site beyond imagination

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            1. SM001
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Not has helpful or insightful as whinging every time a new non-FPL related article is published.

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    3. Charlie Price
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Almost 500 of us joined the Scout League so it makes sense to have some relevant and helpful content about it during the IB.

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      1. SM001
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Don't hit them with logic and facts. They don't like that.

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  4. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who's best to start all weeks:
    A- Verbruggen
    B- Kinsky
    C- Other of the same price or close

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  5. Snoopydog
    • 2 Years
    4 hours ago

    A

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  6. DagheMunegu
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Best mid up to 9.6 in WC ?

    Have Gross Saka Schade Barnes

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Given the expensive mids aren't performing at 100%, I think it's viable to just add Rogers or someone even cheaper like King and bank the change.

      Post-WC, It might be shrewd to leave money ITB, to facilitate future transfers, e.g. if you decide on bringing back Bruno later on.

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  7. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Semenyo yellow flagged now... Sheesh might be forced to WC when this IB ends.

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'd bet my house on him and Pedro, Palmer and Rice all being fit for the restart.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I hope so

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      2. The Philosopher
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Does you house face the beach? If yes, I'm ready to bet.

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Ha- afraid not. Admittedly I'm just going off the usual IB yellow-flag shenanigans, rather than anything specific.

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  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    On WC

    Which of the following players would you keep

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Soemthing else will always be something better.
      This team doesnt need a WC, Id save it

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    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I'd keep the front 3 and most of the defence. I'm not sure about bruno. I'm on a WC and undecided on whether to keep.

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