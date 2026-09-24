WSL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveal for Matchweek 4

With three rounds of WSL Fantasy complete, attention now turns to Matchweek 4.

Our expert Joe is back to reveal his latest squad, sharing his planned transfers, key selection decisions and captaincy thoughts ahead of the deadline.

Matchweek 3 was a solid round for my team. A 76-point return, helped largely by hauls from Lauren Hemp and Kaitlyn Torpey, gave me a nice green arrow up to 181st in the world.

With Matchweek 4 kicking off this Saturday and several tough WSL fixtures on the schedule, here’s how my team is currently shaping up.

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

It was good news for my goalkeeper rotation this week. Fran Bentley returned to the Bristol City line-up after missing Matchweek 2. However, I didn’t need her after Hannah Hampton kept a clean sheet on Saturday.

Bristol City play early on Saturday, so I’ll know whether Bentley keeps her place. Regardless, I have Hampton as cover on Sunday, albeit with a tough home fixture against Arsenal. Even if Bentley misses out, issues elsewhere mean I’m unlikely to use a goalkeeper transfer.

DEFENCE

Kaitlyn Torpey was the surprise hero of my team last Matchweek. A goal and an assist helped her to 15 points. I’m not expecting those returns every week, but Newcastle look like one of the strongest sides in WSL2. That makes Torpey an easy hold, even with Leicester up next.

I was forced into a late change last week after Kerstin Casparij dropped to the Manchester City bench. Her minutes were already a concern after early substitutions in City’s opening two matches. Moving to Alex Greenwood therefore felt like the best option and also freed up some money.

Charlton are up next, although Champions League matches either side increase the rotation risk. I’m still happy to keep Greenwood. She takes plenty of City’s set pieces and offers good potential for defensive-action points.

Ellie Carpenter recorded more than 1.0 xG+xA again in Matchweek 3. She also managed that across the opening two rounds. Even with Arsenal up next, her points potential remains sky-high, making her a lock in my team.

Arsenal face two difficult fixtures over the next two Matchweeks, travelling to Chelsea and Manchester City. However, with only two transfers available, Ona Batlle looks set to stay. I don’t mind that too much. Arsenal have conceded just once so far, while Sunday’s game could be tight.

Alanna Kennedy missed London City Lionesses’ trip to Charlton last weekend. She also missed out on an Australia call-up through injury and looks set to miss the rest of this leg.

To replace her, I’m considering Manchester United pair Andrea Medina and Maya Le Tissier. Eva Olid’s side looked much more solid last Saturday, particularly at the back. They now face West Ham, who have only ever scored once away to United across their six meetings.

United also play on Saturday in Matchweek 5. That gives me the opportunity to gamble on their assets before turning to my substitutes if needed.

MIDFIELDERS

With another Saturday fixture this week, Daniëlle van de Donk and Alexia Putellas will remain in my team. The substitution system gives me some protection if either player blanks.

In last week’s team reveal, I said a big Hemp haul wasn’t far away. It didn’t take long to arrive! The winger scored twice on her way to 19 points. She also reached double figures for attacking actions again, earning another three points.

Hemp already looks like an excellent Fantasy asset. She now faces Charlton, the only WSL side yet to pick up a point this season, giving her another opportunity to haul.

Lauren James picked up a knock before Chelsea’s match on Saturday. She subsequently missed that game and their midweek Champions League fixture. Sonia Bompastor said on Tuesday that she “should” be okay for Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal. Unless we hear otherwise, James will stay in my squad.

Mariona Caldentey is the other player I’m considering moving on. Another early substitution last weekend, this time before the 60-minute mark, reduces her appeal. That feels particularly important when midfield contains so many strong options.

I’ll probably replace her with Signe Gaupset. Tottenham’s attack looks excellent after putting seven past Crystal Palace. They now face an Aston Villa defence that has conceded more xG than anyone else in the WSL. This move also provides the money required to upgrade Kennedy.

FORWARDS

Khadija Shaw needs little explanation this week. Charlton away is a fantastic fixture and another great opportunity to captain her. City also play on Saturday, which makes the pick even more appealing. There is a slight concern after Shaw came off early in midweek, but Andrée Jeglertz said she should be fine.

I’m still not sure how Kathleen McGovern blanked last week. Newcastle scored four times, but McGovern somehow avoided involvement in all of them! I’m happy to keep her, though. Newcastle look excellent and McGovern should remain an important part of their attack.

Kiko Seike was my third and final transfer last Matchweek. She blanked and Brighton didn’t look particularly impressive, but she remains an easy hold. Brighton play on Saturday and I know how explosive Seike can be in their attack.

Charlton in Matchweek 5 also provides an excellent opportunity for Seike to get on the scoresheet.

Best of luck for Matchweek 4, everybody!