Tattico Fantasy Serie A: Gameweek 6-15 Fixture Ticker

Sponsored by tattico.com

Ahead of the next run of Tattico Serie A Fantasy fixtures, our expert Crisk has created a Fixture Ticker covering Gameweeks 6-15.

Using the ticker, we can identify the teams with the best upcoming schedules, highlight favourable fixture runs and pinpoint sides facing tougher periods. This should help Fantasy managers plan their transfers and identify which teams to target or avoid.

SERIE A FIXTURE TICKER

The fixture ticker is ranked in difficulty order, with the teams at the top enjoying the easiest schedules across Gameweeks 6-15 and those at the bottom facing the toughest runs.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Atalanta arguably have one of the most appealing schedules. Their run includes home meetings with Venezia, Frosinone, Parma and Genoa, alongside trips to Monza and Lecce. There are tougher matches against Milan and Inter, but they are surrounded by plenty of favourable fixtures.

Juventus also have a strong schedule across the period. Cagliari, Lecce, Genoa, Venezia and Monza all feature, with three of those matches coming at home. Napoli and Como provide more difficult tests, but there are enough favourable fixtures around them to keep Juventus assets firmly on the radar.

The ticker also highlights an excellent run for Inter. They host Parma in Gameweek 6 before facing Fiorentina and Venezia across the following three. From Gameweek 13 onwards, meetings with Genoa, Frosinone and Torino provide another particularly attractive stretch.

Milan have fewer standout fixtures initially, but their schedule improves considerably later in the run. From Gameweek 11 onwards, they face Genoa, Frosinone, Cagliari and Parma in succession. That four-match period looks particularly appealing for investment before Napoli away in Gameweek 15.

Finally, Roma have a schedule worth monitoring. After a difficult trip to Como, they host Genoa before facing Cagliari in Gameweek 9. Their best spell arrives between Gameweeks 11-13, when Sassuolo, Parma and Monza await in succession.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES?

Monza have arguably the most concerning run. They face Lazio, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Roma, Como and Juventus during this period. Even some of their better fixtures come with complications, making their assets difficult to rely on for any sustained spell.

Things don’t look much better for Venezia. Atalanta, Napoli, Inter and Juventus all await, while Como away also ranks as a difficult fixture on the ticker. There are opportunities against Genoa, Bologna, Sassuolo and Cagliari, but the tougher matches significantly reduce their appeal.

Parma also have plenty to navigate. Their run begins with Inter away before meetings with Lazio and Atalanta arrive during the following four Gameweeks. Roma and Milan feature later, meaning there are several points where Fantasy managers may want to bench or avoid their assets.

The schedule also looks challenging for Genoa. Fiorentina, Roma and Juventus all arrive within the opening four matches of this period. Milan and Inter then feature between Gameweeks 11-13, leaving only a handful of genuinely favourable fixtures to target.