Haaland, O’Reilly, Semenyo: Man City Gameweek 6 early injury news

When it comes to Manchester City, the first (injury-related) thing to address is Erling Haaland‘s early-ish substitution from Norway’s clash with Portugal on Sunday.

As we previously reported, the striker requested to come off – but it seems to be more of a fatigue-led withdrawal than an injury.

Nico O’Reilly and Antoine Semenyo are perhaps more of a concern. The former exited England’s camp midway through the break for “further assessment”, while Semenyo cited a “swollen leg” as the reason for his exit from the Ghana squad.

Phil Foden serves the final game of a three-match ban in Gameweek 6.