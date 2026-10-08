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Haaland, O’Reilly, Semenyo: Man City Gameweek 6 early injury news

8 October 2026 0 comments
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When it comes to Manchester City, the first (injury-related) thing to address is Erling Haaland‘s early-ish substitution from Norway’s clash with Portugal on Sunday. 

As we previously reported, the striker requested to come off – but it seems to be more of a fatigue-led withdrawal than an injury.

Nico O’Reilly and Antoine Semenyo are perhaps more of a concern. The former exited England’s camp midway through the break for “further assessment”, while Semenyo cited a “swollen leg” as the reason for his exit from the Ghana squad.

Phil Foden serves the final game of a three-match ban in Gameweek 6.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

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