Madjo, Pau, Cash: Aston Villa Gameweek 6 early injury news

The mood amongst Aston Villa fans will be buoyed by the news that young striker Brian Madjo (ankle) featured in a mid-season kickabout with Sevilla last Friday. That was his first appearance since picking up an issue at the end of a promising pre-season.

A trio of more recent absentees, Pau Torres (hamstring), Marco Bizot (back) and Alysson (unspecified), all featured against Sevilla, too.

One player who didn’t is Leon Goretzka (knee), who is still awaiting his Villa debut. He has, at least, trained over the break.

So too did rookie Modo Cisse (unspecified), another recent absentee.

It has been reported that Matty Cash only picked up a dead leg while playing for Poland on Monday, so his absence – if there is one – should be short.

Friday’s press conference will give Unai Emery a chance to offer us an update.

Amadou Onana (knee) is expected to miss most, if not all, of 2026/27. Ian Maatsen (ankle) will also remain out for another few weeks.