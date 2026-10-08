Mateta, Khalaili, Henderson: Palace Gameweek 6 early injury news

Crystal Palace have a handful of first-team injury concerns heading into Gameweek 6, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Dean Henderson (ankle), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring) and Anan Khalaili (hamstring).

Henderson and Mateta were aiming for returns after the current international break but neither featured in a mid-season friendly against Bristol City on Saturday, leaving some lingering doubt over their Gameweek 6 involvement. Takehiro Tomiyasu, who suffered what was thought to be a minor calf issue in Gameweek 5, also didn’t play against the Robins.

Khalaili is the newest concern, having limped out of Israel’s match with Kosovo last Thursday. His national team boss said the wing-back’s hamstring was “a bit sensitive”, so it doesn’t sound too bad.

Pierre Sage could clear up the uncertainty if he’s feeling helpful on Friday, perhaps.

Chadi Riad (knee) is out long term, while Axel Disasi continues to serve a three-game ban.